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WKN: 865496 | ISIN: US7433151039 | Ticker-Symbol: PGV
Tradegate
15.04.26 | 15:38
167,95 Euro
+0,69 % +1,15
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
166,95167,4515:54
165,90166,9015:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2026 14:30 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Progressive Corporation: Progressive Reports March 2026 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month and quarter ended March 31, 2026:

MarchQuarter
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)2026 2025 Change2026 2025 Change
Net premiums written- 9,911 - 9,041 10 - - 23,641 - 22,206 6 -
Net premiums earned- 7,519 - 6,787 11 - - 20,968 - 19,409 8 -
Net income- 712 - 522 36 - - 2,818 - 2,567 10 -
Per share available to common shareholders- 1.21 - 0.89 37 - - 4.80 - 4.37 10 -
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities- (218- - (211- 3 - - (120- - (212- (43- -
Combined ratio 88.8 90.9 (2.1- pts. 86.4 86.0 0.4 pts.
Average diluted equivalent common shares 586.2 587.7 0 - 586.9 587.7 0 -
March 31,
(thousands; unaudited)
2026 2025 % Change
Policies in Force
Personal Lines
Agency - auto11,056 10,146 9
Direct - auto16,572 14,771 12
Special lines7,101 6,637 7
Property3,640 3,576 2
Total Personal Lines38,369 35,130 9
Commercial Lines1,196 1,162 3
Total39,565 36,292 9

See Progressive's complete monthly earnings release, including the "Monthly Commentary," for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it's most convenient for them - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price, Snapshot, and HomeQuote Explorer-

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 395-3707
investor_relations@progressive.com

The Progressive Corporation
300 North Commons Blvd.
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com

Download PDF: Progressive March 2026 Complete Earnings Release


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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