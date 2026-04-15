Progressive Corporation: Progressive Reports March 2026 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month and quarter ended March 31, 2026:

March Quarter (millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Net premiums written - 9,911 - 9,041 10 - - 23,641 - 22,206 6 - Net premiums earned - 7,519 - 6,787 11 - - 20,968 - 19,409 8 - Net income - 712 - 522 36 - - 2,818 - 2,567 10 - Per share available to common shareholders - 1.21 - 0.89 37 - - 4.80 - 4.37 10 - Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities - (218 - - (211 - 3 - - (120 - - (212 - (43 - - Combined ratio 88.8 90.9 (2.1 - pts. 86.4 86.0 0.4 pts. Average diluted equivalent common shares 586.2 587.7 0 - 586.9 587.7 0 -

March 31, (thousands; unaudited)

2026 2025 % Change Policies in Force Personal Lines Agency - auto 11,056 10,146 9 Direct - auto 16,572 14,771 12 Special lines 7,101 6,637 7 Property 3,640 3,576 2 Total Personal Lines 38,369 35,130 9 Commercial Lines 1,196 1,162 3 Total 39,565 36,292 9

See Progressive's complete monthly earnings release, including the "Monthly Commentary," for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance home insurance , and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it's most convenient for them - online at progressive.com , by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle , and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price, Snapshot, and HomeQuote Explorer-

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:

Douglas S. Constantine

(440) 395-3707

investor_relations@progressive.com



The Progressive Corporation

300 North Commons Blvd.

Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143

http://www.progressive.com