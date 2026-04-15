GoldHaven Resources Corp.: GoldHaven Launches District-Scale Airborne Survey at Magno to Support 2026 Drilling

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to announce it has engaged Dias Airborne Limited ("Dias") to complete a 1,741 line-kilometre high-resolution airborne magnetic survey across its 100%-owned Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia.

The survey is expected to commence in June 2026, with an anticipated 14-day duration, and will be flown at 100 metre line spacing over the Company's priority target corridors, highlighting the Magno Zone, Kuhn Zone, and D Zone. This marks the first modern geophysical survey completed over the consolidated Magno land package.

Highlights

Dias engaged to complete 1,741 line-km high-resolution airborne magnetic survey

Survey targeted to commence June 2026, with a 14-day anticipated duration

High definition 100 metre line spacing across priority corridors including Magno, Kuhn and D Zones

Dias' QMAGT platform is the same advanced geophysical system successfully used at the Hercules Metals Corp. Leviathan discovery (2023).

Program designed to support 2026 drill targeting and 3D geological modelling

Potential follow-on ground-based 3D IP survey under evaluation

Funded through recently completed critical minerals flow-through financing



As shown on Figure 1, the airborne program is designed to capture the package of north-south striking sedimentary rocks in contact with the intrusive granitic rocks to the west. These rock packages and contact zones host a mineralized corridor containing numerous mineralized showings and occurrences including: skarn mineralization, carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) type mineralization, and porphyry style mineralization. Figure 1 also shows some of the mineralized zones in this corridor, with the high priority zones being the Magno, D, and Kuhn zones.





Figure 1: Geology map showing the area of the airborne survey as well as the high priority zones within the Magno project emphasizing the Kuhn, D Zone, Magno zones.

GoldHaven selected Dias based on the strong geological analogy between Magno's near-surface CRD and adjacent porphyry-style mineralization and the geophysical success achieved at Hercules Metals' Leviathan discovery in Idaho. The following link contains the case study presented by Dias on the discovery:

https://diasgeo.com/portfolio-items/hercules_metals/

The airborne survey is designed to strengthen GoldHaven's understanding of the Project's structural architecture, intrusive contacts, and alteration corridors across multiple prospective mineralized systems. The resulting high-resolution dataset will be integrated into the Company's evolving 3D geological model, which combines newly generated data with extensive historical exploration records to refine and prioritize 2026 drill targets.

The Company is also evaluating a potential follow-on ground-based 3D IP survey to further enhance subsurface targeting in advance of drill mobilization.

Recent 2025 surface work has identified multiple high-priority corridors supported by strong silver-lead-zinc and tungsten-indium mineralization, including silver values up to 2,370 g/t, tungsten up to 6,550 ppm, and indium values up to 334 ppm. These mineralized surface expressions are being used directly to guide airborne survey design and target prioritization.

CEO Commentary:

"This survey represents a major step forward in systematically unlocking the district-scale potential of Magno," stated Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven. "By integrating modern high-resolution geophysics with our growing geological database and 2025 surface discoveries, we believe we are significantly improving our ability to define high-confidence drill targets across multiple mineralized systems at Magno."

About Dias and QMAGT Technology

Dias Airborne is a recognized leader in advanced geophysical survey technologies for mineral exploration. The survey will utilize Dias' proprietary QMAGT (Quantum Magnetic Gradiometry Tensor) system, a helicopter-borne platform that measures the full tensor of the Earth's magnetic field using SQUID (superconducting quantum interference device) sensors.

This technology provides enhanced resolution and directional data compared to conventional magnetic surveys, enabling more precise detection and modelling of subsurface geological features. The system's sensitivity and ability to operate in diverse environments make it particularly effective for early-stage exploration and target delineation.

Dias' advanced geophysical technologies have been successfully applied in modern mineral exploration programs, including at the Hercules Project, where high-resolution geophysical datasets played an important role in refining concealed drill targets that ultimately led to discovery success. GoldHaven believes deploying comparable next-generation geophysical techniques at Magno has the potential to materially enhance target definition across multiple high-priority corridors and accelerate the Company's path toward drill-ready discovery targets.





Figure 2: Magno project location in Northern BC with proximity to nearby companies.

Qualified Person:

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Raymond Wladichuk P.Geo. who is a non-independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 and a consultant of the Company.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing highly prospective mineral projects in North and South America. The Company's flagship asset is the district-scale Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia. GoldHaven also owns the Three Guardsmen copper-gold project in British Columbia and the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil. In addition, the Company holds a portfolio of critical mineral projects in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

info@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE- Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, those listed below under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release" are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of any future projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for exploration and development of future projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of possible Letters of Intent, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release

The following statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information:

The airborne survey is expected to commence in June 2026, with an anticipated 14-day duration.

The survey will be flown at 100 metre line spacing over the Company's priority target corridors, highlighting the Magno Zone, Kuhn Zone, and D Zone.

The program is designed to support 2026 drill targeting and 3D geological modelling.

A potential follow-on ground-based 3D IP survey is under evaluation to further enhance subsurface targeting in advance of drill mobilization.

The resulting high-resolution dataset will be integrated into the Company's evolving 3D geological model to refine and prioritize 2026 drill targets.

GoldHaven believes deploying next-generation geophysical techniques at Magno has the potential to materially enhance target definition across multiple high-priority corridors and accelerate the Company's path toward drill-ready discovery targets.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2dd9164b-1563-4f8a-84b0-772685ae2fcf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd9b6f8c-136c-46c3-83cd-1a0993c647d5