Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Pantera Silver Corp. (TSXV: PNTR) (the "Company" or "Pantera") is pleased to announce the completion of a high-resolution drone magnetic survey and a satellite-based topographic survey across the Rakanco Silver Project (the "Project"), located in the Mejillones and Sabaya Provinces of the Oruro Department in southwest Bolivia.

The drone magnetic survey was completed over priority target areas and is designed to map subsurface geological structures that may control silver mineralization, including faults, structural corridors and lithological contacts.

The satellite-based topographic survey was completed across the broader project area using advanced remote sensing and geospatial processing of stereo satellite imagery to generate terrain and elevation products for exploration planning. The resulting dataset provides detailed topographic information that can assist with the identification of structural lineaments, alteration corridors, historic workings and other geological features across large areas without requiring site access or surface disturbance.

Jay Roberge, President and CEO of Pantera Silver Corp., commented: "The completion of these surveys represents another important milestone in Pantera's systematic exploration program at Rakanco. This layered dataset approach allows us to vector toward potential mineralized zones and define drill targets with greater precision. We believe applying modern exploration technologies across this historic district provides a compelling opportunity to identify new silver systems."

The surveys form part of Pantera's systematic exploration strategy, integrating modern geophysical and remote sensing technologies to refine high-confidence exploration targets within what may represent a large-scale mineralized system in the Project district.

Geological Context

The Carangas district hosts several significant precious metal systems and is associated with large volcanic caldera complexes and related hydrothermal activity, geological environments known globally for hosting major precious metal deposits. Historic mining in the district, including the nearby Todo Santos silver mine along with the recent world-class discovery at Carangas, provides evidence of silver-bearing hydrothermal mineralization within the broader structural corridor.

Pantera believes the structural architecture and alteration patterns identified through its spectral survey, combined with the newly completed magnetic and topographic datasets, support the interpretation that the Rakanco Project may represent a large-format mineralized system rather than a single-target exploration play, capable of hosting significant silver mineralization.

The scale of alteration patterns and structural features identified to date suggests the potential for a large hydrothermal system, which Pantera's ongoing exploration program is designed to systematically evaluate across the broader project area.

Next Steps

Pantera is advancing the next phase of exploration at Rakanco, which will include:

Commencement of an Induced Polarization (IP) survey to identify chargeability and resistivity anomalies associated with potential sulphide mineralization

Targeted geological mapping to refine structural interpretations and alteration zones

Systematic rock and surface sampling across priority areas

Integration of spectral, magnetic, LiDAR and IP datasets to refine priority drill targets

The objective of this work is to generate high-confidence drill targets supported by multiple independent datasets prior to drilling, maximizing the effectiveness of the Company's initial drill program.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Dr. Thomas A. Henricksen, C. P. Geo (California), a "Qualified Person" (as defined by NI 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and a senior consulting geologist to the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in preparing for and conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

About Pantera Silver Corp.

Pantera Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company committed to enhancing shareholder value by advancing a silver-focused portfolio of mineral projects through collaborative partnerships and highly experienced technical teams. Pantera will advance existing projects and continue to seek out and secure high-quality, unencumbered projects through research, staking and strategic acquisitions. Throughout the process, our mission is to help nurture and maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities that build lasting relationships through honest and respectful business and environmental practices while contributing to the growing needs of mined raw materials for a new green economy.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Pantera Silver Corp disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Source: Pantera Silver Corp.