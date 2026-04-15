Parikh Plastic Surgery: Dr. Janak Parikh Introduces FoLix - The First FDA-Cleared Laser for Natural Hair Restoration

Houston-based double board-certified plastic surgeon expands hair restoration program with breakthrough noninvasive technology from Lumenis

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Dr. Janak Parikh is pleased to announce the addition of FoLix to its growing suite of hair restoration treatments. Developed by Lumenis, FoLix is the first and only FDA-cleared fractional laser designed specifically to address hair loss in both men and women - without surgery, injections, or downtime.

Hair loss affects an estimated 85% of men and 50% of women at some point in their lives, yet many patients remain hesitant to pursue surgical solutions or long-term medication regimens. The reasons vary - concerns about recovery time, side effects, cost, or simply the desire for a less invasive path. FoLix offers a clinically validated, noninvasive alternative that works with the body's own regenerative processes to stimulate existing follicles and support natural hair growth, making it an accessible option for a wide range of patients.

"We are excited to be among the first practices to offer FoLix, the first FDA-cleared device for noninvasive hair restoration," said Dr. Janak Parikh, double board-certified plastic surgeon at Town and Country Plastic Surgery. "With clinical studies demonstrating an average of 25% hair growth after a series of treatments, FoLix represents a breakthrough for patients seeking real, measurable results without surgery. The treatment is painless, requires no downtime, and allows patients to return immediately to their daily routine. By incorporating this cutting-edge technology into our comprehensive hair restoration program, we are expanding the possibilities for patients who want effective, natural-looking hair growth with minimal disruption to their lives."

How FoLix Works

FoLix uses a 1565 nm non-ablative fractional laser to deliver precise micro-thermal energy beneath the surface of the scalp. Rather than removing or damaging tissue, the laser creates controlled micro-zones that activate the body's natural healing response - boosting blood flow, increasing cytokine activity, and stimulating dormant or weakening hair follicles. The result is measurable improvement in hair density and scalp appearance, backed by prospective and retrospective studies involving more than 120 patients.

The treatment requires no anesthesia, no needles, and no chemicals. Most patients describe the experience as a mild, warm prickling sensation, and sessions are typically completed in about 30 minutes. There is no recovery period - patients can return to normal activities, including washing and styling their hair, immediately after each visit. For patients with demanding schedules, this makes FoLix a uniquely practical option that requires no advance planning around recovery.

What Patients Can Expect

A standard FoLix protocol consists of four to six treatments one month apart, followed by two to three maintenance treatments per year to sustain and build upon results. Early signs of improvement - including reduced shedding and the emergence of new hair growth - may be noticed throughout the treatment series, with continued progress in the months that follow. Because the hair growth cycle is naturally gradual, patience is part of the process, and most patients see their most significant results after completing the full initial series.

FoLix is appropriate for adult men and women with Fitzpatrick skin types I through IV who are seeking a noninvasive approach to hair loss. Key benefits of the treatment include:

No surgery, needles, anesthesia, or chemical agents

Minimal discomfort with no downtime required

Sessions completed in approximately 30 minutes

Results supported by clinical studies and FDA clearance

Compatible with complementary treatments such as PRP with exosomes

A Comprehensive Approach to Hair Restoration

At Town and Country Plastic Surgeons and MedSpa, Dr. Parikh takes an individualized approach to hair restoration - recognizing that no two patients experience hair loss in the same way. Factors such as the degree of thinning, the underlying cause of hair loss, overall health, and personal preferences all play a role in determining the most effective treatment plan. The addition of FoLix allows the practice to offer a broader range of evidence-based options, from laser therapy to topicals to PRP with exosomes, giving patients the flexibility to pursue a plan aligned with their goals and lifestyle.

For patients who have been reluctant to explore hair restoration due to concerns about surgery or side effects, FoLix represents a meaningful step forward - offering a proven, office-based solution that delivers real results without disrupting daily life.

About FoLix

FoLix is a proprietary fractional laser system developed by Lumenis, a global leader in energy-based medical technologies with more than 50 years of innovation in laser and light-based treatments. It is the first and only FDA-cleared fractional laser for hair loss treatment, indicated for improving the appearance of scalp hair in adult men and women with androgenetic alopecia. FoLix is not suitable for all patients. Contraindications include a history of skin cancer, active infection, or chronic dermatological conditions of the scalp. Potential side effects may include temporary redness, swelling, or changes in pigmentation. Patients should consult with a qualified provider to determine candidacy.

About Dr. Janak Parikh

Dr. Janak Parikh is a double board-certified plastic surgeon with an extensive surgical background that spans general surgery, organ transplantation, and plastic and reconstructive surgery. Certified by both the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgery, he trained at UCLA and UC San Diego School of Medicine and completed his plastic and reconstructive surgery training at Houston Methodist Hospital. He currently serves as a Clinical Instructor at UT Health and practices at Town and Country Plastic Surgeons in Houston, where he has built a reputation for precision, thoughtful communication, and results that are natural in appearance and enduring in quality. His philosophy of care is rooted in listening - understanding each patient's goals and tailoring every treatment plan to reflect their individuality.

About Parikh Plastic Surgery

Parikh Plastic Surgery is a Houston-based aesthetic plastic surgery practice offering a comprehensive range of surgical and nonsurgical treatments for the face, body, and hair. With locations in Houston and Lake Jackson, Texas, the practice serves patients seeking personalized, medically rigorous care in a setting defined by trust, transparency, and excellence. Dr. Parikh and his team are committed to staying at the forefront of proven aesthetic innovations - ensuring patients have access to the most effective, safest options available.

To learn more about FoLix hair restoration at Parikh Plastic Surgery or to schedule a consultation, visit jparikhmd.com/contact.

Media Contact:

Parikh Plastic Surgery

Phone: (713) 467-0146

Website: jparikhmd.com

SOURCE: Parikh Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dr.-janak-parikh-introduces-folix-the-first-fda-cleared-laser-for-nat-1157023