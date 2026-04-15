Nixxy, Inc.: Nixxy Reports $98M 2025 Revenue, Completes Strategic Transformation, and Positions Platform for AI Communications-Driven Financial Infrastructure

Telecommunications platform scales rapidly in 2025 as Company advances strategy at the intersection of communications, AI infrastructure, and financial transaction workflows.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX), or the Company, an AI-enabled communications, and data infrastructure company, today reported approximately $98 million in revenue for fiscal 2025 and announced the completion of its multi-year strategic transformation into a telecommunications and transaction infrastructure platform.

During 2025, Nixxy completed the transition from its legacy recruitment marketplace business into a communications infrastructure platform supporting global voice, messaging, and emerging financial transaction workflows. The Company has now fully exited its legacy recruiting operations and is positioned to scale a carrier-grade communications network supporting global digital commerce.

The financial results discussed in this release are derived from the Company's audited consolidated financial statements included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15, 2026.

Financial & Strategic Highlights

$98M Revenue Scale Achieved

Demonstrates the rapid expansion of the Company's global telecommunications platform during 2025.

Losses Narrowing as Platform Scales

The Company reported a net loss of approximately $15.0 million in 2025, compared to $22.6 million in 2024, reflecting improving operating dynamics as the communications platform expanded. A portion of the reported loss reflects non-cash accounting items, stock-based compensation, and costs associated with the strategic transition and separation of legacy operations.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA loss for 2025 was approximately $5.6 million, excluding non-cash accounting items, stock-based compensation, and legacy business wind-down costs, reflecting investment in building the Company's communications infrastructure platform as it approaches scale efficiencies.

Strategic Transformation Completed

During 2025, Nixxy completed its transition from a legacy recruitment marketplace business into a communications and data infrastructure platform focused on telecommunications services and scalable digital transaction infrastructure.

Positioned for Next Phase

With telecommunications volumes continuing to grow and infrastructure investments largely in place, the Company expects improving operating leverage and margin expansion in 2026 as platform scale increases and higher-margin services develop.

Management believes that 2025 represented an inflection year for the Company's operating model, as the communications platform reached meaningful scale while the legacy marketplace business was fully separated. With core infrastructure now in place and telecommunications volumes continuing to expand, the Company expects increasing operational efficiency as automation, traffic optimization, and network scale improve platform economics. While the Company continues to invest in infrastructure and platform development, management believes the underlying communications platform is positioned to support improving operating leverage as revenue scale increases.

During 2025, the Company completed its transition from a legacy recruitment marketplace business into a communications infrastructure platform, including divestment of its legacy recruiting operations on December 30, 2025, resulting in a focused business model centered on telecommunications, infrastructure, and platform development.

The Company now operates a carrier-scale communications platform supporting global voice and messaging services, carrier interconnect and routing, and real-time billing and network optimization. This platform serves as the foundation for scalable, transaction-driven communications and future application-layer expansion.

The Company is now positioned at the intersection of communications infrastructure and financial transaction systems, a convergence increasingly critical to global digital commerce. Messaging networks are becoming central to identity verification, payment authentication, transaction notifications, and customer engagement, creating a significant opportunity for platforms capable of controlling both communication flow and transaction logic.

As the Company expands its communications infrastructure, Nixxy is developing capabilities designed to support communications-enabled financial workflows. These initiatives are supported through technology assets acquired during 2025 and development collaboration with PayToMe.co, a Silicon Valley-based fintech platform focused on embedded payments and cross-border transaction infrastructure. Management believes the convergence of communications infrastructure and financial transaction systems represents a significant opportunity as global digital commerce increasingly relies on messaging networks for identity verification, authentication, and transaction notifications. By integrating communications infrastructure with automation and financial workflows, Nixxy aims to enable platforms that support transaction execution, customer engagement, and payment-related messaging across global networks.

"We've fundamentally rebuilt Nixxy," said CEO, Mike Schmidt. "We are no longer a legacy marketplace business, we are a communications infrastructure platform with growing global scale. With telecom volumes increasing and our fintech initiatives underway, we believe we are entering a phase where operating leverage and margin expansion become increasingly visible. Our focus now is on scaling our platform, advancing automation and infrastructure capabilities, and positioning the Company to participate in the convergence of communications networks and transaction-driven systems."

About Nixxy

Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX) is an AI-enabled communications and data infrastructure company building a global platform for telecommunications services and communications-driven transaction workflows. The Company operates a carrier-scale telecommunications network delivering wholesale voice and messaging services enhanced by automation, analytics, and optimized logic enabled routing technologies. Nixxy is expanding its platform to support communications-enabled financial workflows, integrating messaging, identity, and transaction capabilities across global digital commerce systems.

For more information, visit www.nixxy .com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding anticipated growth, revenue scale, operating leverage, and the Company's development of communications-enabled financial workflows. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should review the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15, 2026, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nixxy undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Nixxy, Inc.

ir@nixxy .com

SOURCE: Nixxy, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/nixxy-reports-98m-2025-revenue-completes-strategic-transformation-and-positions-1157608