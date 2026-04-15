Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Athos Metals Corp. ("Athos" or the "Company") is pleased to report on key achievements during its inaugural quarter as a company focused on district-scale critical minerals exploration in northwestern Ontario.

"Q1 2026 was a pivotal quarter - we closed our seed financing, secured the Empire District, launched our geophysics program and commissioned Coast Mountain Geological Ltd. to draft a National Instrument 43-101 technical report, all on schedule," said Alex Bayer, Chief Executive Officer. "We enter Q2 with clear near-term catalysts and a defined path to becoming a publicly listed critical minerals explorer."

To hear directly from the Chief Executive Officer, watch the Q1 2026 video update at: https://youtu.be/6WkMN9eU7M8

Q1 2026 Highlights

Closed a $1.3 million seed financing to fund initial exploration activities and the go-public process.

Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Empire District and Silverback Projects - a district-scale Cu-Ni-PGE-Au opportunity across 22,000 hectares in northwestern Ontario.

Executed a service agreement with Geotech Ltd. for a VTEM Plus airborne electromagnetic survey covering all seven priority targets, providing depth penetration of up to ~500 metres.

Engaged Coast Mountain Geological Ltd. to prepare a National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report to support the Company's go-public strategy.

Launched corporate website and social media channels.

Outlook - Q2 and Q3 2026

Complete and interpret VTEM Plus survey data.

Finalize NI 43-101 Technical Report.

Confirm drill contractor and advance logistics for a 5,000-metre diamond drilling program anticipated in Q3 2026.

Advance go-public transaction concurrent with a targeted $3 million financing.

Qualified Person

Raul Sanabria M.Sc. P.Geo is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. Mr. Sanabria is not considered independent as he is the Company's VP Exploration.

About Athos Metals

Athos Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company identifying and advancing critical minerals prospects in Canada. Athos' initial focus is the 15,150-hectare Empire District Project, a district-scale Cu-Ni-PGE-Au exploration opportunity in northwestern Ontario with demonstrated mineralization and significant discovery potential.

For additional information, please visit:

www.athosmetals.com

Follow Athos Metals:

X: https://x.com/athosmetals

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/athos-metals-corp

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's strategy, objectives, plans, anticipated activities, future performance, timing of transactions, and expectations with respect to exploration, development, size and scope of the financing, the timing to complete a National Instrument 43-101, the timing and results for the VTEM Plus survey, confirmation of a drill contractor and the anticipated size of the drill program.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, including assumptions regarding market conditions, regulatory approvals, availability of financing, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292643

Source: Athos Metals Corp.