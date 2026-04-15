New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Pale Blue Dot, a new invitation-only membership community and high-touch travel concierge, goes live today for a cohort of Founding Members. Named after Carl Sagan's reflection on the famous Voyager 1 photograph of Earth, a single pixel of light suspended in cosmic darkness, Pale Blue Dot connects experiential travel, longevity medicine, and environmental conservation into a single, integrated membership experience built on the principle that the places worth visiting are worth protecting.





Diving with thresher sharks in Malapascua. Credit: SW Media Studio Instagram: Samuuw

Rooted in a belief that travel can be regenerative rather than extractive, Pale Blue Dot offers life-changing experiences to members while working towards improving the ecosystems and communities they visit. It's a high-touch travel concierge that builds fully tailored itineraries for individuals and families, organises members-only expeditions and summits in extraordinary natural settings, and provides dedicated 24/7 support. Itineraries are ethically vetted, and Pale Blue Dot contributes directly to rigorously selected environmental conservation projects.





Spider monkeys at Cañon del Sumidero in Mexico. Credit: SW Media Studio Instagram: Samuuw

"Pale Blue Dot was built for people who want more from travel than beautiful destinations," said Evi Kaasik, CEO. "They want journeys that support their health and longevity, and that approach the natural world as something to protect and immerse themselves in rather than consume."

Members gain access to a curated network of world-leading longevity practitioners, from advanced diagnostics to cutting-edge stem cell therapies and neurofeedback treatments that train the brain for sustained cognitive performance. The membership comes with a set of complimentary perks including a longevity starter programme, medevac and extraction coverage, and access to an international network of private members' clubs, all delivered through Pale Blue Dot's meticulously selected and vetted partner network.

For aligned companies, Pale Blue Dot offers an enterprise tier inclusive of differentiated leadership retreats, executive travel concierge services, and client entertainment. Corporate off-sites are built around tailored programming in unexpected settings with world-leading experts, immersive experiences, and environments designed to move teams beyond default thinking.





Splitboarding in the Swiss Alps. Credit: SW Media Studio Instagram: Samuuw

Membership is by invitation only and capped at 250 members. Enquiries and expressions of interest can be directed to the company website.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291987

Source: Honest Media , LLC