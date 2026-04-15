London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Probate Central has announced the launch of its comprehensive probate service, offering UK families a cost-effective alternative to traditional solicitor fees during one of life's most difficult periods. The new service provides complete estate administration support from initial grant of probate applications through to final distribution.





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The announcement comes as probate costs continue to burden bereaved families. Research shows that solicitor fees represent around 95% of total probate costs for estates requiring professional assistance.

Addressing the Emotional and Financial Burden

Probate Central's service directly responds to growing concerns about the stress families face during estate administration.

According to the 2024 Bereavement Index, 91% of people found at least some aspects of the estate administration process stressful, with 56% reporting the process took much longer than anticipated.

"Grieving families are often emotionally drained, yet traditional legal services charge prohibitively high fees during this vulnerable time," a spokesperson for Probate Central explained. "We offer a fully confidential, empathetic service that ensures families can complete the legal paperwork without financial strain."

Streamlined Digital Process

The service operates entirely online, eliminating the need for physical visits. Clients book a free, no-obligation initial consultation at their convenience through www.probatecentral.co.uk. A trained probate expert then contacts them to gather essential details using a structured approach designed to keep conversations brief and focused.

"Our experts are trained to understand that clients have most likely lost a loved one and must be emotional," the spokesperson added. "We open with condolences and use kind, human language to keep them at ease whilst collecting necessary information efficiently."

All required documents are collected electronically, and the website breaks down legal jargon to make the process accessible.

This aligns with industry trends showing that 81% of grants issued in 2024 were digital, with around 80% of applications now completed online.

Meeting Growing Demand

The launch addresses increasing market demand, with grants of representation in England and Wales rising 18.3% to reach 328,455 in 2024. The wills, trusts and probate market is expected to reach an estimated value of £3bn in 2025.

Families interested in learning more about Probate Central's services can visit www.probatecentral.co.uk to book their free initial consultation.

About Probate Central

Probate Central provides cost-effective probate services across the UK, from grant of probate applications to complete estate administration. The company's mission is to make professional probate support accessible to everyday families during difficult times through transparent pricing, empathetic service, and streamlined digital processes.

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Source: Pressmaster DMCC