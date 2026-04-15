New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Leading B2B platform DesignRush has released its April 2026 ranking of the top AI development agencies.

DesignRush recognizes top AI development agencies for automation, machine learning, and data-driven solutions.



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The selection is drawn from a database of 4,080 companies and features providers building AI solutions across:

Automation

Machine learning

Data-driven systems

The ranking evaluates providers in the global directory based on technical capability, industry experience, solution quality, and verified client feedback. Each company is assessed on its ability to deliver AI systems that support real-world implementation across enterprise and mid-market use cases.

These firms earned top positions in the DesignRush Top AI Development Companies ranking for April 2026:

Azumo

Azumo builds intelligent digital products across web, mobile, data, AI, and cloud environments, helping organizations design and scale software systems that integrate machine learning, data engineering, and cloud infrastructure into production-ready applications.

Location : San Francisco, California, USA

: San Francisco, California, USA Industries : AI, entertainment, education, energy & mining, fintech, gaming, healthcare, legal, software & IT services, and others.

: AI, entertainment, education, energy & mining, fintech, gaming, healthcare, legal, software & IT services, and others. Website: AI software development | Azumo

Technoyuga Soft

Technoyuga Soft focuses on AI-driven product engineering and software development, supporting startups, SMEs, and enterprises in building scalable digital platforms that combine artificial intelligence, mobile development, and custom software architecture.

Location : Brooklyn Heights, New York City, USA

: Brooklyn Heights, New York City, USA Industries : AI, eCommerce, dental, entertainment, electronics, fintech, finance, gaming, nonprofit, and food and beverage.

: AI, eCommerce, dental, entertainment, electronics, fintech, finance, gaming, nonprofit, and food and beverage. Website: AI app development | Technoyuga Soft

Talentica Software

Talentica Software operates as a product engineering partner specializing in AI/ML solutions, SaaS development, data engineering, and cloud-native systems, working with companies to design and deliver complex, scalable software products.

Location : Pashan, Pune, India

: Pashan, Pune, India Industries : Fintech, media & communications, hardware & networking, insurance, healthcare, finance, entertainment, AI, and construction.

: Fintech, media & communications, hardware & networking, insurance, healthcare, finance, entertainment, AI, and construction. Website: AI ML product engineering | Talentica Software

Unico Connect

Unico Connect develops AI-native digital products and custom software solutions, focusing on building scalable platforms that integrate artificial intelligence, backend systems, and modern application frameworks for global clients.

Location : Kurla West, Mumbai, India

: Kurla West, Mumbai, India Industries : eCommerce, education, healthcare, travel, fintech, hospitality, manufacturing, AI, software & IT services, and real estate.

: eCommerce, education, healthcare, travel, fintech, hospitality, manufacturing, AI, software & IT services, and real estate. Website: AI software development | Unico Connect

Innovacio Technologies

Innovacio Technologies builds AI-powered software solutions, including applications that leverage generative AI, machine learning, computer vision, and chatbot systems, to support organizations in modernizing digital workflows and product experiences.

Location : Boston, Massachusetts, USA

: Boston, Massachusetts, USA Industries : AI, corporate services, construction, eCommerce, education, entertainment, finance, healthcare, nonprofit, and hospitality.

: AI, corporate services, construction, eCommerce, education, entertainment, finance, healthcare, nonprofit, and hospitality. Website: generative AI development | Innovacio Technologies

Sketch Development Services

Sketch Development Services delivers software engineering services focused on application development, DevOps automation, CI/CD pipeline implementation, and test automation, helping teams improve development efficiency and system reliability.

Location : St. Louis, Missouri, USA

: St. Louis, Missouri, USA Industries : Fintech, finance, insurance, eCommerce, consumer goods, government, healthcare, higher education, manufacturing, and pets.

: Fintech, finance, insurance, eCommerce, consumer goods, government, healthcare, higher education, manufacturing, and pets. Website: software development and DevOps | Sketch Development Services

Pontis Technology

Pontis Technology provides full-cycle software development and outsourcing services, covering architecture, engineering, and deployment of digital systems, with an emphasis on building scalable enterprise software solutions.

Location : Zagreb, Croatia

: Zagreb, Croatia Industries : Fintech, finance, gambling, automotive, transportation & logistics, software & IT services, and insurance.

: Fintech, finance, gambling, automotive, transportation & logistics, software & IT services, and insurance. Website: enterprise software development outsourcing | Pontis Technology

FulleStop

Fullestop delivers digital transformation and emerging technology solutions, including AI consulting, custom software development, enterprise mobility, and data-driven applications for organizations across multiple sectors.

Location : Malviya Nagar, Jaipur, India

: Malviya Nagar, Jaipur, India Industries : Consumer goods, eCommerce, education, fintech, hospitality, social networks, software & IT services, delivery & takeaway, AI, and transportation & logistics.

: Consumer goods, eCommerce, education, fintech, hospitality, social networks, software & IT services, delivery & takeaway, AI, and transportation & logistics. Website: AI consulting and software development | Fullestop

Goji Labs

Goji Labs is a digital product agency focused on product strategy, UX/UI design, and software development, working across the full product lifecycle from discovery and design through to engineering and deployment.

Location : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Industries : Fintech, real estate, social networks, transportation & logistics, nonprofit, healthcare, recreation & travel, education, wellness & fitness, and media & communications.

: Fintech, real estate, social networks, transportation & logistics, nonprofit, healthcare, recreation & travel, education, wellness & fitness, and media & communications. Website: product design and development | Goji Labs

ELEKS

ELEKS provides custom software development and consulting services spanning product design, engineering, quality assurance, and digital transformation, supporting enterprises and mid-market companies in building and modernizing complex systems.

Location : Chicago, Illinois, USA

: Chicago, Illinois, USA Industries : Government, healthcare, fintech, finance, entertainment, automotive, transportation & logistics, retail, agriculture, and AI.

: Government, healthcare, fintech, finance, entertainment, automotive, transportation & logistics, retail, agriculture, and AI. Website: custom software development | ELEKS

Agencies interested in being included in the directory may contact DesignRush here.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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Source: DesignRush