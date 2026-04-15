New AI-powered capabilities enable natural language interaction, real-time insights, and enterprise control in automation workflows, while embedding governed intelligence in your Universal Automation Center (UAC).

Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, today announced the launch of Robi AI, an advanced artificial intelligence engine within Universal Automation Center (UAC).

As organizations scale automation across cloud, on-premises, and containerized infrastructures, they face increasing complexity in managing workflows, troubleshooting issues, and enabling broader teams to participate in automation initiatives. Robi AI addresses these challenges by introducing AI-powered intelligence directly into the automation lifecycle with built-in governance and guardrails helping enterprises design, manage, and optimize automation faster and more effectively.

Bringing AI-Powered Intelligence to IT Orchestration

Robi AI enhances Stonebranch UAC by delivering real-time insights, guided recommendations, and natural language interaction across automation processes. By embedding AI into orchestration workflows, organizations can reduce manual effort, improve accuracy, and accelerate time-to-value.

"Today's enterprises require more than automation they need intelligent orchestration that can adapt to dynamic environments," said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO of Stonebranch. "With Robi AI, we deliver AI-driven capabilities that help teams design workflows faster, resolve issues proactively, and scale operations across the enterprise with confidence."

Key Features of Robi AI

AI-Powered Troubleshooting and Remediation: Perform instant root-cause analysis and receive actionable recommendations or automated remediation with the new "analyze now" feature.

Perform instant root-cause analysis and receive actionable recommendations or automated remediation with the new "analyze now" feature. Put AI Inside Your Automation Workflows: Embed AI tasks directly into workflows, moving from rule-based automation to adaptive, intelligent systems that can handle unstructured data and make decisions with minimal human intervention.

Embed AI tasks directly into workflows, moving from rule-based automation to adaptive, intelligent systems that can handle unstructured data and make decisions with minimal human intervention. AI Interoperability and Self-Service: With the new MCP client/server, enable users to interact with UAC from LLM platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude.

With the new MCP client/server, enable users to interact with UAC from LLM platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude. Accelerate Onboarding and Adoption with Conversational AI: Use natural language to interact with a chat-based knowledge assistant to ask "how-to" questions, trigger workflows, query status, and perform operational actions, including cancel, force-finish, and rerun all without scripting.

Architected with a Focus on Governance, Security, Privacy, and Flexibility

AI Governance and Guardrails: Robi AI delivers intelligent capabilities inside a structured, policy-driven control framework.

Robi AI delivers intelligent capabilities inside a structured, policy-driven control framework. Private and Secure by Design: Every customer has their own instance of Robi AI. Your data is private and secure, and Stonebranch does not use customer data for training purposes.

Every customer has their own instance of Robi AI. Your data is private and secure, and Stonebranch does not use customer data for training purposes. Flexibility to Fit Your Rules: Maintain full control over AI features with a policy-driven framework designed for model flexibility. Turn features on or off, govern usage, restrict actions by role or environment, and deploy in SaaS or self-managed environments.

Embedding Intelligence into the Automation Lifecycle

Robi AI brings AI-powered capabilities directly into the enterprise's orchestration layer enhancing how workflows are created, executed, and optimized. From AI-assisted development and real-time troubleshooting to embedded AI tasks within workflows, organizations can reduce complexity, accelerate issue resolution, and extend automation to new use cases. All AI-driven actions operate within a governed, policy-driven framework, ensuring predictable outcomes, compliance, and full control over how AI is applied across the enterprise.

Availability

Robi AI is available in Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC) version 8.0. Explore the links below to learn more.

Learn About Robi AI

Learn About All UAC V. 8.0 Features

Learn About AI Workflow Automation

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using Stonebranch Universal Automation Center, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.

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Contacts:

Scott Davis

Chief Marketing Officer, Stonebranch

scott.davis@stonebranch.com