New study shows how MetricStream's Enterprise GRC platform drove $8.4M in benefits, eliminated legacy tool sprawl, reduced regulatory risk, and freed GRC teams to drive strategic outcomes

MetricStream, the global market leader in AI-first connected governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), today announced the release of a newly-commissioned Total Economic Impact (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting. The study found that organizations deploying MetricStream Enterprise GRC achieved a 133% return on investment (ROI) over three years, with payback in less than 6 months.

Based on interviews with customers, Forrester created a composite organization to evaluate the impact of the MetricStream platform. Prior to implementation, organizations relied on fragmented systems, manual workflows, and inconsistent risk and compliance processes, which resulted in limited visibility, increased regulatory exposure, and inefficiencies.

The study identified $8.4 million in total quantified benefits over three years, including:

$4.2 million in labor savings by automating workflows, consolidating controls, and eliminating manual reporting. Quarterly reporting cycles were reduced from weeks to one to two days

$2.3 million in technology cost savings by decommissioning legacy GRC tools and reducing infrastructure and administrative overhead. The composite organization replaced multiple legacy solutions, saving over $300,000 and two-thirds of an FTE per tool decommissioned

$2.0 million in reduced risk exposure, which Forrester calculates drove a 6.6% reduction in the likelihood of regulatory fines and associated reputational damage, within a broader 20% risk reduction achievable through modernized GRC

Payback in under 6 months with a net present value (NPV) of $4.8M over three years

In addition to quantified benefits, the study also identified unquantified benefits, including enablement of AI use cases, improved cross-regional collaboration, de-duplication of risk registers and controls inventories, and enhanced regulator and customer trust, all of which drive long-term strategic value.

"We believe the Forrester TEI study validates what forward-thinking organizations already recognize: disciplined GRC investment generates undeniable results. A 133% ROI with payback in under six months serves as proof that modernizing risk and compliance is one of the highest-return decisions an enterprise can make today," said Marc Levine, Chief Executive Officer, MetricStream.

"What this study confirms for us is what our customers tell us every day: that the path from fragmented, manual GRC to a connected, AI-first GRC platform is more than an operational improvement. It provides strategic transformation," said Gaurav Kapoor, Vice Chairman and Co-Founder of MetricStream. "In our opinion, Forrester's analysis validates that MetricStream Enterprise GRC delivers measurable returns, with fewer fines, lower costs, and quantifiable ROI. GRC teams finally get to spend their time on what truly matters: understanding risk and protecting the enterprise."

"We shifted from very fragmented and low-maturity processes to a system where all major GRC activities are centrally recorded and reported," said the Head of Compliance Technology and Enablement, Global Insurance Organization.

MetricStream's Enterprise GRC platform provides a connected, AI-powered system that standardizes policies, risks, and controls across the enterprise, enabling automation, real-time visibility, and AI-driven insights that transform how organizations manage risk, audit, compliance, and cyber threats.

Download the full study: The Total Economic Impact Of MetricStream Enterprise GRC

About MetricStream Inc.

MetricStream simplifies Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) with purpose-built AI-first Risk, Compliance, Audit, Cyber GRC, Third-party Risk, and Resilience products on a single low-code no-code GRC cloud platform. Trusted by over 1 million GRC professionals across 35+ countries, our industry-specific products and AI agents help businesses successfully manage audits, avoid compliance violations and fines, reduce risk exposure, and strengthen resilience. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with operations and offices around the globe. Learn more at www.metricstream.com.

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