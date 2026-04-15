Industry's most extensive liquid cooling IP ready to deploy as AI demand surges

News Highlights:

Iceotope has reached 200 patents granted and pending, leading the industry with a first mover advantage.

The company's "direct to everything" approach cools all server components, including processors, memory, storage, and power supply units, using dielectric fluid in sealed chassis.

The milestone comes as demand for AI infrastructure cooling surges, with the liquid cooling market projected to reach up to $20 billion by 2030.

Iceotope's technology cuts energy use by up to 40% vs. traditional air cooling, with demonstrated chip-level cooling at up to 1500W.

The technology enables self-contained AI and high-performance compute in any environment: datacenter, harsh or edge.

Iceotope, the global pioneer in precision liquid cooling for AI infrastructure, announced it reached a significant intellectual property (IP) milestone: more than 200 patents granted and pending. The achievement underscores the company's technology leadership in solving one of the AI industry's most pressing challenges: efficiently cooling increasingly powerful computing systems to maximize performance, energy efficiency and reliability.

As AI computing demands continue to escalate, thermal management has become a critical bottleneck. The global data center cooling market is projected to reach $40 billion to $45 billion by 2030, with liquid cooling accounting for $15 billion to $20 billion.

Iceotope's technology reduces energy use by up to 40% and water use by up to 96% compared to traditional cooling methods while enabling higher rack density. Precision liquid cooling is positioned to be a key differentiator, as operators face mounting pressure to maximize utilization, cut costs and reduce their carbon footprints and as AI increasingly moves to the edge.

"This milestone reflects the depth of innovation and expertise of our team," said Neil Edmunds, chief innovation officer at Iceotope. "Each patent represents a real engineering challenge solved, whether that is cooling denser chips and more powerful components, integrating into existing infrastructure, or reducing the environmental footprint of AI workloads. As demand on data center and edge cooling continues to grow, this IP is the foundation of what allows us to stay ahead of the industry."

Early Innovation

Since its founding in 2005, Iceotope has been a visionary in understanding the need for advanced solutions to meet the growing thermal management challenge of high-end compute. Early on, Iceotope anticipated that the heat generated by ever more powerful, denser compute infrastructure would soon exceed the limits of traditional air cooling and began developing liquid cooling technologies long before AI infrastructure became a boardroom priority. This focus enabled Iceotope to build a differentiated intellectual property portfolio that is unmatched by competitors.

Iceotope's patent portfolio spans every aspect of precision liquid cooling, from chassis design and dielectric fluid application to full rack-scale thermal management, and was built through deep collaboration with hyperscalers, silicon providers, and OEMs to address real-world deployment.

Central to the Patent Portfolio

Iceotope's patented precision liquid cooling technology combines elements of direct-to-chip and immersion cooling by using a small amount of non-conductive, dielectric fluid to target and cool all heat-producing elements within a fully sealed server or component. It is fully compatible with existing data center infrastructure using standard racks and enables self-contained AI and HPC compute to be deployed at the edge, even in harsh or extreme environments.

Unlike cold-plate technology that works best on flat surfaces, Iceotope's "direct-to-everything" method cools all components, including processors, power supply units, storage, and networking. This not only improves environmental resilience but also enables near-silent operation and comprehensive thermal management across the compute stack.

Looking Ahead

With 109 patents now granted and 99 pending, collaborations with major AI infrastructure OEMs, hyperscalers, semiconductor providers and global supercomputing centers have made Iceotope a leading force in scalable, reliable, and sustainable cooling for next-generation IT infrastructure.

Iceotope will continue to advance product and engineering development, expand its patent portfolio and accelerate ecosystem partnerships to bring solutions to market.

For more information, visit iceotope.com.

About Iceotope:

Iceotope Technologies is a global pioneer in liquid cooling that began in 2005 as a research-driven "green computing" venture and has since evolved into a specialist in precision liquid cooling for data center hardware and edge infrastructure.

Today, with over 200 patents granted and pending, our unique precision liquid cooling approach replaces traditional air cooling with highly efficient liquid-based thermal management for all infrastructure components. Our solutions can be deployed in nearly any environment with near silent operation and minimal water use. To learn more, visit www.iceotope.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260415988202/en/

Contacts:

Leigh Rosenwald

Voxus PR

Iceotope@voxuspr.com