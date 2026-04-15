Forward Networks, Inc.: Forward Networks Recognized for Eliminating Manual Security Investigations with Conversational AI

Forward AI Named Best in Category for Most Innovative Enterprise Security Solution from 2026 Globee Award for Cybersecurity

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Networks, the industry leader in network digital twin technology, today announced that Forward AI was named Best in Category for Most Innovative Enterprise Security Solution in the 2026 Globee Awards for Cybersecurity, recognizing its ability to deliver instant diagnosis and recommended remediation grounded in a mathematically accurate digital twin.

The recognition follows Forward AI's recent selection as the winner of the 2026 Business Intelligence AI Excellence Award.



SecOps teams are under pressure to move faster as AI introduces new threats and expands the attack surface. Forward AI enables any team member, regardless of experience, to ask conversational questions and instantly receive advanced analysis and remediation guidance. It eliminates manual investigation and allows teams to focus on higher-value strategic work.

Built on a mathematically accurate digital twin, Forward AI delivers a complete understanding of network behavior. It collects configuration and state data across every network device, structures it in a vendor-agnostic model, and maps every possible path to deliver the precise, actionable answers. Blind spots are eliminated, and networks are known.

"Successful SecOps depends on knowing the network. You can't secure what you don't understand," said Nikhil Handigol, co-founder and chief AI officer of Forward Networks. "Forward Networks delivers a mathematically accurate model of the entire production network, and Forward AI puts that knowledge to work. SecOps teams at every experience level can investigate threats, validate compliance, and act on remediation guidance instantly without needing to manually dig through device configurations or switch between tools, all within guardrails designed to protect critical infrastructure."

For the 2026 Globee Awards, Forward AI has been named a Best in Category winner for Most Innovative Enterprise Security Solution. Best in Category winners represent the top-ranked submission among all entries evaluated in each category, based on a data-driven scoring process conducted by industry experts worldwide.

The Globee Awards for Cybersecurity recognize achievements across a wide range of categories, including risk management, threat detection, cloud security, artificial intelligence-driven defense, data privacy, zero-trust architecture, compliance, and other innovations that help safeguard digital ecosystems worldwide.

"Congratulations to the 2026 winners for their exceptional contributions to strengthening our digital world. Your innovation, dedication, and leadership continue to advance cybersecurity and inspire progress across industries. We are proud to recognize and celebrate your success," said San Madan, President of the Globee Awards.

The complete list of the 2026 Globee Awards for Cybersecurity winners can be found here. For additional details on Forward AI, click here.

About Forward Networks

Forward Networks created the world's first network digital twin, transforming how organizations manage and secure their networks. Customers include global leaders such as Goldman Sachs, PayPal, S&P Global, IBM, and Dell, as well as other Fortune 500 enterprises, fast-growing companies, and government agencies.

The company's software creates a mathematically precise model of the production network, giving IT teams unmatched visibility, verification, and agility across multi- vendor environments and every major cloud, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. According to a recent IDC report, the average Forward Networks customer experiences US$14.2M in annual benefits through improved efficiency and security.

Trusted by Fortune 100 enterprises and federal agencies, Forward Networks helps organizations reduce risk, ensure compliance, and prepare their networks for the demands of AI and the next wave of digital transformation. Founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D.s, Forward Networks is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and backed by leading investors including MSD Partners, Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, Threshold Ventures, Section 32, Omega Venture Partners, and A. Capital. For more information, visit www.forwardnetworks.com.

Media Contacts:

Dustin Rausa

dustin.rausa@guyergroup.com

Dawn Slusher

dawnslusher@forwardnetworks.com

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