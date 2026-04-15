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WKN: A2DW7N | ISIN: IE00BF0L3536 | Ticker-Symbol: A5G
Tradegate
15.04.26 | 15:46
9,802 Euro
+0,72 % +0,070
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
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ISEQ-20
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
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AIB GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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AIB GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
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9,7889,94816:00
9,7929,95216:00
PR Newswire
15.04.2026 15:06 Uhr
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AIB Bank N.V. of Aruba Launches Digital Transformation Journey with Finastra Essence

The strategic project positions AIB to launch the country's first fully digital bank

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIB Bank N.V. of Aruba (AIB Bank), a leading financial institution committed to innovation and customer service excellence, has announced its selection of Finastra Essence as its new core banking solution. This strategic move marks a significant step in the bank's ambitious initiative to establish the region's first fully digital bank in Aruba.

Building a future-proof, scalable, and agile digital architecture, AIB Bank will mitigate operational challenges common with legacy systems to provide a seamless, customer centric banking experience. Equipped with an enhanced core solution that uniquely combines rich, broad, and deep banking functionality with advanced technology, the bank will have the tools to innovate fast, delivering new services that customers want and expect. The solution also delivers faster transactions, improved reliability and security, and modern digital journeys that empower customers across all generations to make smarter financial decisions with confidence.

"Choosing Finastra Essence allows us to position ourselves at the forefront of full-service digital banking innovation in Aruba and across the Caribbean," said Frendsel Giel, Managing Director of AIB Bank. "This transformation of our recently acquired commercial bank, will not only enhance the way we serve our customers but also establish a solid foundation for accelerated growth and long-term success in Aruba and the region."

Siobhan Byron, EVP of Universal Banking at Finastra added, "We are excited to partner with AIB Bank of Aruba in this transformative journey. We empower banks to innovate securely and efficiently, ensuring they are well-equipped to meet the evolving expectations of their customers and future-proof their operations. We're pleased that AIB chose to partner with Finastra to help elevate their service model to a new level."

This project supports AIB's vision of delivering secure, modern, and scalable banking services while establishing a strategic shift toward a fully digital, customer-focused future.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global leader in financial services software, trusted by 7,000+ customers - including 40 of the world's top 50 banks - in over 110 countries. With expertise in Lending, Payments and Universal Banking, we deliver reliable, scalable, mission-critical solutions such as Loan IQ, LaserPro, Trade Innovation, Essence, Global PAYplus, Payments To Go, and Financial Messaging. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, we co-innovate with customers to build modern technology that helps financial institutions grow with confidence. Visit www.finastra.com or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916021/5915957/FINASTRA_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aib-bank-nv-of-aruba-launches-digital-transformation-journey-with-finastra-essence-302742516.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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