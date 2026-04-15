ControlUp Hits $100M ARR, Pioneering the Shift from Digital Employee Experience to Autonomous Endpoint Management

Company achieves "unicorn" status and expands DEX capabilities with agentic AI to power the next phase of Autonomous IT Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlUp , the Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) platform that leverages leading Digital Employee Experience (DEX) capabilities and agentic AI, today announced it has officially surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), propelling a valuation exceeding $1 billion. This milestone marks ControlUp's evolution from a DEX leader to a pioneer in AEM-using agentic AI to transform real-time signals into a self-healing environment-redefining IT operations in the modern enterprise.

ControlUp's journey to this milestone reflects a broader industry transformation. What began as real-time visibility into digital employee experience has evolved into a platform that turns real-time signals into intelligent action. ControlUp is evolving its platform beyond experience management to support an autonomous operating model for complex physical, virtual, and cloud environments. By linking real-time visibility with autonomous remediation, ControlUp moves IT beyond the limitations of reactive troubleshooting. With agentic AI, IT gets proactive issue detection, actionable insights, and automated remediations in a single, intelligent flow, consolidating disparate tools.

"Reaching $100 million ARR is more than a growth milestone, it's proof that ControlUp is leading a generational shift in IT," said Jed Ayres, CEO, ControlUp. "Our category leading position in DEX provided visibility into how technology impacts employees. Building on that, our focus on AEM brings together those insights with AI-driven automation that will deliver proactive and self-healing IT operations, where technology works for people, not against them."

"ControlUp is at the forefront of a major shift, from measuring employee experience to autonomously managing it," said Dr. Erel Margalit, Chairman of ControlUp's Board of Directors and Founder of JVP. "By combining its leadership in DEX with agentic AI, ControlUp is enabling organizations to ensure every endpoint performs at the highest level while moving IT toward true autonomy. This evolution into AEM represents a fundamental change in how IT operates. At JVP, we invest and then invest again in companies that define new categories. ControlUp's innovation, leadership, and momentum position it to lead the next era of Autonomous IT Operations, and we are proud to support that journey alongside K1."

"Our partnership with ControlUp allows us to bring unmatched value to our customers who are navigating the complexity of hybrid work. By combining our expertise with ControlUp's DEX platform, we are helping organizations improve employee experience while reducing IT costs and complexity. This milestone reflects the tremendous momentum we see together in the DEX and modern management market," said Kyle Davis, Head of the Office of the CTO and Leader of Services UK&I, CDW.

Performance by the Numbers

14M+ Weekly Fixes: Over 14 million ControlUp-powered automated remediations are executed weekly, reducing manual IT workload.

Over 14 million ControlUp-powered automated remediations are executed weekly, reducing manual IT workload. Rapid Platform Migration: Over one million of our 6 million endpoints have moved to the ControlUp ONE platform - a single platform license that enables organizations to deploy ControlUp across any tech stack.

Over one million of our 6 million endpoints have moved to the platform - a single platform license that enables organizations to deploy ControlUp across any tech stack. Surging Growth: Since its January 2025 debut, ControlUp ONE platform is expanding at a rate of 37 percent.

Since its January 2025 debut, ControlUp ONE platform is expanding at a rate of 37 percent. Automated Compliance: Over 1.5 million endpoints leverage ControlUp for Compliance to automate security enforcement without adding overhead.

Over 1.5 million endpoints leverage to automate security enforcement without adding overhead. Enterprise Dominance: Over 50 percent of total ARR is driven by enterprise accounts exceeding 7,000 seats.

Over 50 percent of total ARR is driven by enterprise accounts exceeding 7,000 seats. Ecosystem Explosion: Partner-driven deal registrations grew by 133% year-over-year.

Partner-driven deal registrations grew by 133% year-over-year. Global Community: More than 3,000 members across 50+ countries are actively sharing knowledge to accelerate Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) best practices





Driving Growth Through Innovation

Platform Evolution : Unified support for physical devices, virtual desktops, apps, and security within a single platform, regardless of the underlying tech stack. ControlUp ONE enables IT teams to monitor, troubleshoot, and improve the digital workplace in real time. The addition of Live Remote Management extends these capabilities to include direct, real-time endpoint management and remediation.

: Unified support for physical devices, virtual desktops, apps, and security within a single platform, regardless of the underlying tech stack. enables IT teams to monitor, troubleshoot, and improve the digital workplace in real time. The addition of extends these capabilities to include direct, real-time endpoint management and remediation. Extended Market Offerings: Introduced purpose-built solutions such as DaaS IQ for intelligent AVD management; ControlUp Migrate for Windows 365 to simplify and automate migrations; and ControlUp for Frontline Workers to close the visibility gap on Android devices. With cost optimization capabilities, unified workflows, and real-time visibility, these solutions define the next chapter in autonomous workplace management.

Introduced purpose-built solutions such as for intelligent AVD management; to simplify and automate migrations; and to close the visibility gap on Android devices. With cost optimization capabilities, unified workflows, and real-time visibility, these solutions define the next chapter in autonomous workplace management. Agentic AI Integration : Released ControlUp Pulse A I, an intelligent platform designed to streamline IT operations by correlating data across IT environments to reduce manual troubleshooting and facilitate autonomous actions.

: Released I, an intelligent platform designed to streamline IT operations by correlating data across IT environments to reduce manual troubleshooting and facilitate autonomous actions. Strategic Acquisitions : Advanced self-learning automation with a new agentic AI framework added through the acquisition of Unipath , an AI-powered security automation and SOAR platform.

: Advanced self-learning automation with a new agentic AI framework added through the , an AI-powered security automation and SOAR platform. Partner Growth : Expanded global distribution and strategic alliances across the end-user compute partner ecosystem, which provides state-of-the-art technology, robust training, and unwavering support, further strengthening ControlUp's reach and customer value.

: Expanded global distribution and strategic alliances across the end-user compute partner ecosystem, which provides state-of-the-art technology, robust training, and unwavering support, further strengthening ControlUp's reach and customer value. Global Expansion: Over the past year, ControlUp has grown into a truly global organization, with team members across North America, EMEA, and APAC. This diverse and expanding workforce reflects the company's commitment to serving enterprises everywhere while fostering innovation across cultures and markets.

Over the past year, ControlUp has grown into a truly global organization, with team members across North America, EMEA, and APAC. This diverse and expanding workforce reflects the company's commitment to serving enterprises everywhere while fostering innovation across cultures and markets. Accelerated Innovation : Launched the ControlUp Innovation Guild , a community-driven fast track for turning real-world IT challenges into practical solutions. Focused on rapid results, the Innovation Guild extends the ControlUp ONE platform with tools, scripts and dashboards that help IT teams do more, faster.

: Launched the , a community-driven fast track for turning real-world IT challenges into practical solutions. Focused on rapid results, the Innovation Guild extends the ControlUp ONE platform with tools, scripts and dashboards that help IT teams do more, faster. Industry Recognition: Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools for completeness of vision and ability to execute, for two consecutive years. Recognized as a Customers' Choice in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools, with highest overall rating among all vendors with 4.8 out of 5-stars and 94% Willingness to Recommend from verified customers.





For more on ControlUp's milestone achievement, watch a video message by CEO Jed Ayres on growth, vision, and what's next! .

About ControlUp

ControlUp is defining the next chapter in modern workspace management with Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM). By unifying Digital Employee Experience (DEX) and IT operations with agentic AI, ControlUp moves organizations beyond the limitations of reactive troubleshooting toward a self-healing environment that operates more autonomously at scale. The platform integrates real-time signals with AI-driven decisioning and automated remediation to resolve issues before they impact employees, reduce operational complexity, and consolidate fragmented toolsets. Organizations advance to a state where IT works smarter, employees stay productive, and the digital workspace runs itself. Learn more at www.controlup.com.