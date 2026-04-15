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PR Newswire
15.04.2026 15:12 Uhr
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AIRS Medical's SwiftMR Receives FDA Clearance to Work in Conjunction with OEM Deep Learning Reconstruction Solutions

CHICAGO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRS Medical today announced that SwiftMR, an FDA 510(k)-cleared, vendor-neutral MRI image enhancement solution, has received clearance to operate in conjunction with deep learning (DL) reconstruction pipelines from original equipment manufacturers (OEM).

SwiftMR works alongside OEM DL solutions in two ways:

In cases where an OEM DL solution is already installed, SwiftMR works in conjunction to deliver additional scan time reduction. At an imaging center with a GE 3T scanner using AIR Recon DL, SwiftMR further reduced already-accelerated routine brain scans from 15 to 9 minutes.

In cases where an OEM DL solution does not cover a sequence, SwiftMR extends coverage and enables AI-powered image enhancement and scan time reduction across all pulse sequences and all body parts. SwiftMR's full coverage is FDA cleared and has been in clinical use since 2023.

"The difference between a 15-minute and a 10-minute scan is whether a site can actually move from a 30- to 20-minute appointment slot. The additional scan time reductions SwiftMR delivers on top of OEM DL solutions could be enough to change how they schedule," said Jina Park, Chief Strategy Officer at AIRS Medical.

Woojin Jung, Head of Product at AIRS Medical, added, "Over the past year, we trained SwiftMR specifically on OEM DL-processed images and tested it across multiple vendors and field strengths. This new FDA clearance confirms that it meets the standard for quality and gives our customers the confidence to deploy SwiftMR alongside OEM DL solutions."

SwiftMR in conjunction with OEM deep learning solutions is available now for imaging centers and hospitals looking for a path to faster scans and shorter appointment slots. Learn more and request a demo at airsmed.com.

About SwiftMR
SwiftMR is an FDA 510(k)-cleared MRI image enhancement platform developed by AIRS Medical. It delivers up to 50% scan time reduction across all vendors, field strengths, and body parts. It is currently deployed at 1,700+ imaging centers and hospitals across 40+ countries.

About AIRS Medical
AIRS Medical is a global AI medical imaging company transforming MRI through deep learning. Its solutions, SwiftMR and SwiftSight, are deployed at leading health systems and imaging networks worldwide. Learn more at airsmed.com.

Media Contact: marketing@airsmed.com

SwiftMR, AI-Powered MRI Image Enhancement Solution. FDA 510(k) cleared to support MRI scan time reduction of up to 50%. Scan time figures cited for specific sites represent individual site results and may not be representative of typical outcomes. Clinical results vary based on scanner model, field strength, imaging protocol, and site configuration. See airsmed.com for full indications for use and performance data.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2457674/5916330/airs_logo_new_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/airs-medicals-swiftmr-receives-fda-clearance-to-work-in-conjunction-with-oem-deep-learning-reconstruction-solutions-302742398.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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