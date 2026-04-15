Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Save On Wireless, the only wireless price comparison platform that calculates and displays the true total cost of ownership for phone and plan deals across carriers, today released its inaugural 2026 Q1 Wireless Savings Report. Built by the same team behind Navi, Save On Wireless helps shoppers cut through carrier marketing slogans to find real savings based on what a deal actually costs, not just the best advertised price. The report addresses a persistent and costly problem: most Americans pay more for wireless service than necessary, largely because the marketplace is structured in ways that make true costs difficult to identify.

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Key Takeaways:

Save On Wireless releases its inaugural 2026 Q1 Wireless Savings Report, analyzing an average of more than 84,000 postpaid deals per day across AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Xfinity, Spectrum, Cox, and Optimum and generating over 7.6 million consumer scenarios.

The report finds that in 92% of Q1 2026 scenarios the lowest total cost of ownership is not the steepest advertised device discount, and shoppers who choose a "free" phone over a comparable partial credit offer at the same carrier pay $1,184 more on average over 36 months due to premium plan requirements.

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About Save On Wireless

From the same team that built Navi, Save On Wireless is a wireless price comparison website that helps shoppers find real savings by comparing phone and plan deals across carriers based on true total cost, not just the best advertised prices. Like Navi, Save On Wireless surfaces the best phone and plan deals and explains the fine print. Save On Wireless is the only price comparison tool that calculates and displays the total cost of ownership for phone deals, including plan fees, term commitments, and hidden requirements, making it easier for consumers to quickly compare options and find the true best value.



For more information, visit www.saveonwireless.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292685

Source: Reportable, Inc.