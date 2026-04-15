Opti Digital Accelerates Its US Expansion with the Appointment of Michael Walsh as Director of Business Development

Opti Digital strengthens its US growth strategy with a key senior hire to expand publisher partnerships and drive commercial development.

PARIS, FR / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Opti Digital , the leading AdTech company specialising in publisher revenue optimisation, announces the appointment of Michael Walsh as Director of Business Development, further reinforcing the company's expansion across the United States.

This strategic hire underscores Opti Digital's commitment to accelerating its growth in the North American market and strengthening relationships with key players in the digital publishing ecosystem. As the company continues to scale its unified monetization platform globally, expanding its commercial leadership in the US remains a core pillar of its international strategy.

With over 16 years of experience across both startups and large technology companies, Walsh brings extensive expertise in digital advertising, media partnerships, and programmatic ecosystems. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a strong ability to build and scale strategic partnerships, drive revenue growth, and optimise product performance across multiple platforms and channels.

Walsh has held senior roles across leading AdTech companies, where he consistently delivered high-impact results. His achievements include driving significant year-over-year growth, securing Tier 1 publisher partnerships, implementing go-to-market strategies, and improving partner retention through structured engagement frameworks.

In his new role, Walsh will focus on driving business development efforts in the United States, expanding Opti Digital's network of strategic publisher partnerships, and supporting the adoption of its unified monetization platform across both programmatic and direct channels.

"The US market is a key growth priority for Opti Digital," said Magali Quentel-Reme , CEO of Opti Digital. "Michael's deep expertise in business development and his strong relationships within the publisher ecosystem will be instrumental in accelerating our expansion and delivering long-term value to our partners."

Michael Walsh adds: "Opti Digital stands out for its ability to combine strong technology with a partnership-driven approach to publisher growth. In a market where performance and transparency are more critical than ever, I see a clear opportunity to help publishers unlock greater value from their monetization strategies. I'm looking forward to contributing to the company's continued expansion across the US."

This appointment reflects Opti Digital's continued investment in its international footprint and its ambition to further strengthen its presence within the US publishing and AdTech ecosystem through strategic partnerships and commercial expansion.

About Opti Digital



Opti Digital is a leading AdTech company helping digital publishers maximise revenue and connecting brands with premium audiences. Through its monetisation suite, proprietary demand, and advanced analytics, Opti Digital helps publishers maximise advertising yield while enabling brands to deliver impactful, premium ad campaigns.

More than 10,000 websites and apps worldwide, including leading publishers such as Euronews, Gizmodo, LADbible, Valnet and Orange, rely on Opti Digital to drive measurable results and long-term growth.

Media Contact

Sara Bigovic

Communications & Events Manager, Opti Digital

sara@optidigital.fr

www.optidigital.com

SOURCE: Opti Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/opti-digital-accelerates-its-us-expansion-with-the-appointment-of-1157653