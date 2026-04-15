Prague, Czech Republic--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Czech tech company BattSwap, a certified manufacturer of electric vehicles with swappable batteries, closed 2025 with revenue growing four times year-on-year. The company has also brought on a strategic partner from the European automotive sector, giving it the capital and industrial backing it needs to scale fast across international markets.

Radek Janků, co-founder and CEO of BattSwap

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"This investment is, above all, an accelerant toward our core goal - becoming the technology standard for urban logistics on a global scale," said Radek Janků, co-founder and CEO of BattSwap. "It confirms that our rapid battery-swap system has a real impact on the economics of electric mobility, and it allows us to scale both manufacturing and deployment in new markets."

The Technology Changing the Math on EVs

BattSwap has tackled two problems that have long held back large-scale electrification of commercial fleets: charging time and grid capacity. Instead of sitting idle at a charger for hours, a robotics-powered swapping station - roughly the size of a shipping container - can replace a depleted battery with a fully charged one in under three minutes.

The energy profile is equally striking. BattSwap's stations draw just one-tenth of the power required by standard fast chargers. In normal operation, a single station can handle more than 100 swaps per day, serving up to 30 electric vehicles. For fleet operators, that means electrifying an entire depot without upgrading the local substation or laying new infrastructure. "We're removing the barriers that have kept logistics tied to fossil fuels," Janků said.

BattSwap's vehicles are its own design, the product of more than a decade of development and testing. The compact vans carry a 25 kWh battery pack, deliver a range of roughly 120 km per run regardless of outside temperature, and feature a fully modular cargo area tailored to urban delivery - from groceries to pharmaceutical shipments.

BattSwap

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2025 by the Numbers

Last year put the technology's operational maturity beyond doubt:

65,000+ battery swaps completed

~2,000,000 km driven in commercial service

Zero hours of downtime due to charging

99.95% system reliability

Profitable operations, without subsidies

Lower running costs than diesel

"Our results prove that electric mobility can be not just green, but genuinely economical," Janků said.

About BattSwap

Founded in 2015 by Radek Janků and Tomáš Veselý, BattSwap has developed a complete electric mobility ecosystem for urban logistics: proprietary electric vehicles, automated swapping stations, and fleet management software.

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Source: PRNews OU