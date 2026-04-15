Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Mag Mile Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: MMCP), a leading national commercial real estate mortgage banking firm, yesterday announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025, highlighted by strong revenue growth and improved operating performance.

2025 Financial Highlights

Total Revenue: $4.06 million, up 98% year-over-year

Gross Margin: $1.38 million, up 110% year-over-year

Net Loss: $(123,755), improved from $(283,346) in 2024

Cash from Operations: $513,293, a significant improvement from prior year usage

Cash Balance: $513,777 at year-end

Management Commentary

"We are proud to deliver nearly 100% revenue growth in 2025, driven by increased deal flow, expansion into CMBS originations, and deeper relationships with institutional capital partners," said Rushi Shah, Chairman and CEO. "We saw increased transaction activity across our platform in 2025, particularly in larger and more complex financings, which contributed to both revenue growth and margin expansion."

"Our ability to grow gross margin faster than revenue reflects improved deal mix, optimized commission structures, and increasing productivity across our origination platform. Importantly, we significantly reduced our net loss while generating strong positive operating cash flow-an important milestone as we scale."

Business Performance & Growth Drivers

Mag Mile Capital's performance in 2025 was driven by:

Large Transaction Closures: Including a $59 million refinance and a $14.5 million financing with a major hotel sponsor, generating over $1.0 million in revenue

Expansion in CMBS Originations: Driving higher deal volume and fee generation

Strategic Marketing Initiatives: Including a high-impact investor and client event that directly contributed to closed transactions

Improved Unit Economics: Revenue growth outpacing commission expense growth

Operational Efficiency & Margin Expansion

Commission expense increased 88%, below revenue growth of 98%

Gross margin increased 110%, reflecting: More favorable deal structures Higher contribution from top-performing originators Reduced commission overrides



Path Toward Profitability

Mag Mile Capital made meaningful progress toward profitability in 2025:

Net loss improved by 56% year-over-year

Positive operating cash flow of over $500K

Continued investment in: Talent acquisition Marketing and brand positioning AI based Technology platform (CapLogiq)



Liquidity & Balance Sheet

Cash increased to $513,777

Working capital deficit of $144,294, with continued focus on strengthening liquidity

No cash used in investing or financing activities during the year

Strategic Outlook

The Company remains focused on:

Scaling its national origination platform

Expanding relationships with institutional lenders and capital providers

Leveraging its proprietary CapLogiq platform to drive efficiency using newest AI technology

Pursuing strategic acquisitions and talent recruitment

"We believe we are still in the early innings of our growth trajectory," added Shah. "With strong momentum, an expanding pipeline, strong mergers and acquisitions pipeline, and increasing brand recognition, we believe we are well-positioned to continue scaling revenue while moving toward sustainable profitability."

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks are detailed in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Mag Mile Capital

Mag Mile Capital is a nationwide commercial mortgage banking firm providing financing solutions across all major asset classes including multifamily, mixed-use, retail, office, industrial, and hospitality. The firm specializes in bridge, agency, CMBS, FHA/HUD, and structured finance executions, delivering customized capital strategies to sponsors and investors across the country.

For more information, please visit www.magmilecapital.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292688

Source: Mag Mile Capital