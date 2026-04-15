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WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
15.04.26 | 08:05
2,380 Euro
-0,83 % -0,020
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TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
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2,3802,68015:44
Dow Jones News
15.04.2026 15:33 Uhr
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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approval - CMB Bulletin

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approval - CMB Bulletin 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approval - CMB Bulletin 
15-Apr-2026 / 13:59 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Declaration of issuance approval -  CMB Bulletin 

DATE: April 02, 2026 

Authorized Member Decision Date     15.01.2026 
 
Issue Limit               15,000,000,000 
 
Currency Unit              TRY 
 
Issue Limit Security Type        Debt Securities- Tier 2 Notes 
 
Sale Type                Sale To Qualified Investor 
 
Domestic / Oversea           Domestic

As a result of our application to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency pursuant to our Board of Directors' resolution dated January 15,2026, with the letter of approval numbered E-20008792-101.02.01-186389 by the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency, " The submission of the text of the final terms and conditions to our Institution within five working days following the date of issue, and in case of a difference between the provisions of the draft terms and conditions text and the provisions of the final terms and conditions text, provided that the written statement of your Bank's Board of Directors is submitted to our Institution, stating that these differences do not eliminate the debt instrument qualification to be included in the contribution capital calculation, it has been deemed appropriate to include the funds with the issuance of debt instruments up to 15 billion TL in the Tier-2 capital calculations as of the date of transfer to your Bank records."

the approval is given as above.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902

E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr

www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 424054 
EQS News ID:  2309118 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2309118&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2026 08:59 ET (12:59 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

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