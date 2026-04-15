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PR Newswire
15.04.2026 15:36 Uhr
132 Leser
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Binance Introduces Binance Chat, a Step Toward a More Integrated Everyday Financial Super App

Users can now chat, share content, and send crypto with friends, family, and communities without switching apps

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance today announced Binance Chat, a new feature in the Binance App that brings messaging, community interaction, and crypto transfers into a single experience. Users can now connect with contacts, join conversations, manage assets and move crypto seamlessly without leaving the app.

Binance Chat reflects Binance's broader product direction toward a more integrated, everyday financial super app. As crypto becomes increasingly used in day-to-day moments, users often discover ideas in one place, discuss them in another, and complete transfers somewhere else. Binance Chat is designed to reduce that fragmentation by bringing communication and value exchange closer together within one app experience.

With Binance Chat, users can add friends and family, join group discussions, share trade cards, and send red packets and crypto payments directly within conversations. For instance, users can chat about a market move and send crypto to each other without ever leaving the chat. Users can also access chatrooms through Binance Square, making it easier to engage with creators and communities in real time.

Contacts are added through unique chat IDs, and users must accept a contact request before they can chat, helping reduce unwanted contact. Binance Chat also benefits from the wider account protections and in-app controls already available across the Binance platform to help users transact more confidently.

Jeff Li, VP of Product at Binance said, "Binance is focused on making crypto more practical for everyday use by reducing friction and keeping the experience simple and intuitive. Binance Chat brings communication, community, and crypto transfers closer together in one app experience. It's a meaningful step toward a more connected platform where users can engage, manage assets, and move value more easily in one place."

Availability: Users can access Binance Chat today by logging into Binance and opening the new Chat feature. Users can tap the Chat icon at the top of the homepage or use the search bar to find Chat. Binance Chat is available in all regions that Binance supports. Some features, including the ability to create group chats, are being progressively rolled out and may not be immediately available to all users. Crypto transfers in Binance Chat may vary based on local availability and regional restrictions.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 310 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2957018/Binance_Chat_lets_users_connect_friends_family_join_discussions_share.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2957020/Users_seamlessly_crypto_transfers_share_trade_cards_send_red_packets.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773650/5917675/Binance_Logo_Yellow_4x_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/binance-introduces-binance-chat-a-step-toward-a-more-integrated-everyday-financial-super-app-302743274.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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