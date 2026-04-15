Action Against Hunger: Three Years of War in Sudan: the World's Worst Hunger Crisis

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Action Against Hunger flag

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Sudan is facing the worst humanitarian crisis currently underway. In a country with over 51 million inhabitants, more than half (33.7 million) need humanitarian aid to survive.

There are currently only three famines in the world, two of which have been declared in Sudan in less than a year. More than 21 million people face hunger every day in the country, a direct consequence of three years of armed conflict.

Action Against Hunger continues to respond in Sudan with its programs on nutrition, health, livelihoods, water, sanitation and hygiene, and protection against gender-based violence. Since the start of the conflict, we have supported nearly two million people.

New York, 15 April 2026 - Humanitarian needs are extreme in Sudan. In a small village where Action Against Hunger works, many women like Eisa* have gone months without being able to guarantee a daily meal for their families.

"We suffered greatly because we had nothing to feed our families," said Eisa.

More than 33 million people in Sudan (over half the population) depend on aid to survive after three years of war in a country facing the world's most severe humanitarian crisis.

Three famines declared worldwide: two of them in Sudan

Famine is an official declaration issued only in the most extreme food crises. Of the three famines currently declared worldwide, two occurred in Sudan (El Fasher and Kadugli in 2025), whilst other parts of the country face a significant risk of famine in the near future.

"More than 21 million people are suffering from acute hunger in the country. This situation is a direct consequence of the conflict, which is destroying markets, disrupting harvests, and blocking trade routes and the delivery of humanitarian aid," says Samy Guessabi, Country Director of Action Against Hunger in Sudan.

Sudan's displacement rate is double that of other crises

Sudan is experiencing the world's largest displacement crisis: nearly 14 million people have fled their homes-more than 9 million within the country and 4 million to neighboring countries such as Chad and South Sudan. These figures are double those of other major current displacement crises, such as those in Syria (7 million displaced people), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (6 million), and Yemen (5 million).

"It's not just about the numbers," explains Guessabi. "Families are forced to move repeatedly, which disrupts treatment, limits access to food and healthcare, and increases the risk of gender-based violence."

Added to this is the collapse of basic services across much of Sudan: around 80% of health centers and 60% of water systems are not functioning in conflict zones. Furthermore, obstacles to humanitarian access-insecurity, active conflict, administrative barriers, and difficulties with physical access-and insufficient funding pose significant challenges. The humanitarian response, which requires $2.87 billion, is currently only 16% funded.

Action Against Hunger in Sudan

Since the conflict began on April 15th, 2023, we have supported nearly two million people in Darfur, Kordofan, Blue Nile, White Nile, and Red Sea. We continue to run our programs on health, treatment of malnutrition, cash assistance, access to safe drinking water and sanitation services, and awareness-raising on sexual and gender-based violence.

Action Against Hunger supports women like Eisa with food security and livelihoods training, so they can learn about business management, food preservation, and processing. "We now sell onions, oil, okra and dried tomatoes at the market," says Eisa.

As the conflict enters its third year, Action Against Hunger is making an urgent appeal to halt hostilities, guarantee the protection of civilians and safe humanitarian access, and increase funding to meet the extreme needs faced by millions of Sudanese people.

*Name changed to protect identity.

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Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 26.5 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across over 55 countries, our 8,500+ dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

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SOURCE: Action Against Hunger

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/three-years-of-war-in-sudan-the-worlds-worst-hunger-crisis-1157650