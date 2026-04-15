Folgendes Bezugsrecht hat am 16.04.2026 den letzten Handelstag:

The following subscription right will have its last trading day on 16.04.2026:

ISIN Mnemonic Longname Product Assignment Group

DE000A41YEC7 MUXA Mutares SE & Co. KGaA BZR SDX1

Bitte beachten Sie, dass alle offenen Orders in dem o.g. Instrument heute nach dem Posttrading geloescht werden. Alle weiteren Details entnehmen Sie bitte dem Rundschreiben 014/2026, abrufbar auf www.xetra.com.

Please note that all open orders will be deleted today, after the post trading period. For further details please check circular 014/2026, available on www.xetra.com.





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