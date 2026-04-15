Beijing Tsingke Biotech Co., Ltd.: Tsingke Unveils 'Zero-Contact' Gene Synthesis to Safeguard Core Genetic Sequences

BEIJING, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the pace of biotechnology research accelerates, companies are increasingly challenged to balance rapid innovation with the protection of sensitive genetic information. Responding to this trend, Tsingke Biotech today introduced its "Zero-Contact Sequences" system-a fully automated, on-site platform designed to minimize the risk of sequence exposure while offering a practical model for secure and efficient R&D.

Industry Trends: Growing Focus on Sequence Security

Across antibody therapeutics, cell and gene therapies, oligonucleotide drugs, industrial enzymes, and AI-driven molecular design, securing core genetic sequences is now a key factor in both IP protection and staying competitive. Key industry trends include:

Complex workflows create multiple points of vulnerability: From design and synthesis to storage, sensitive sequences can be inadvertently exposed.

From design and synthesis to storage, sensitive sequences can be inadvertently exposed. Intellectual property and market positioning are increasingly critical: Even low-probability leaks can have significant implications.

Even low-probability leaks can have significant implications. Rising pace of innovation challenges data security management: Maintaining strong security without slowing development is becoming a priority for many companies.

The Zero-Contact Approach: Practical Security and Efficiency

Tsingke's system enhances gene synthesis security in synthetic biology by:

On-site, end-to-end processing: All analysis is performed locally, eliminating cloud storage and reducing potential exposure.

All analysis is performed locally, eliminating cloud storage and reducing potential exposure. Untraceable synthesis: Encrypted sequences are read directly by equipment, with operation logs automatically cleared to minimize human intervention.

Encrypted sequences are read directly by equipment, with operation logs automatically cleared to minimize human intervention. Automated quality control and controlled sample lifecycle: Only pass/fail results are reported, and plasmids or strains can be destroyed under client supervision, with full monitoring.

Forward-Looking Perspective: Shaping the Future of Biotech R&D

Nan Zhang, Global Marketing Manager at Tsingke Biotech, said, "As synthetic biology and biotech R&D evolve, ensuring gene synthesis security and protecting intellectual property are more critical than ever. The Zero-Contact system represents more than a step forward in sequence security-it reflects our forward-looking approach to the future of gene research. Through innovations like this, we aim to offer industry-wide insights and contribute to more secure, efficient, and sustainable R&D practices."

About Tsingke Biotech

Tsingke Biotech is a leading innovator in synthetic biology, dedicated to building "the world's great gene factory." By combining proprietary reagents, consumables, and synthesis equipment with AI-driven molecular manufacturing technologies, Tsingke Biotech delivers efficient, high-quality gene synthesis services supporting industries from biopharma to agriculture, food, and environmental sciences.

Contact:market@tsingke.com.cn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2956967/IMG_2036.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tsingke-unveils-zero-contact-gene-synthesis-to-safeguard-core-genetic-sequences-302742992.html