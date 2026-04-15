Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf 6.300 USD? Diese Aktie könnte der geheime Hebel sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.04.2026 15:48 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Beijing Tsingke Biotech Co., Ltd.: Tsingke Unveils 'Zero-Contact' Gene Synthesis to Safeguard Core Genetic Sequences

BEIJING, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the pace of biotechnology research accelerates, companies are increasingly challenged to balance rapid innovation with the protection of sensitive genetic information. Responding to this trend, Tsingke Biotech today introduced its "Zero-Contact Sequences" system-a fully automated, on-site platform designed to minimize the risk of sequence exposure while offering a practical model for secure and efficient R&D.

Industry Trends: Growing Focus on Sequence Security

Across antibody therapeutics, cell and gene therapies, oligonucleotide drugs, industrial enzymes, and AI-driven molecular design, securing core genetic sequences is now a key factor in both IP protection and staying competitive. Key industry trends include:

  • Complex workflows create multiple points of vulnerability: From design and synthesis to storage, sensitive sequences can be inadvertently exposed.
  • Intellectual property and market positioning are increasingly critical: Even low-probability leaks can have significant implications.
  • Rising pace of innovation challenges data security management: Maintaining strong security without slowing development is becoming a priority for many companies.

The Zero-Contact Approach: Practical Security and Efficiency

Tsingke's system enhances gene synthesis security in synthetic biology by:

  • On-site, end-to-end processing: All analysis is performed locally, eliminating cloud storage and reducing potential exposure.
  • Untraceable synthesis: Encrypted sequences are read directly by equipment, with operation logs automatically cleared to minimize human intervention.
  • Automated quality control and controlled sample lifecycle: Only pass/fail results are reported, and plasmids or strains can be destroyed under client supervision, with full monitoring.

Forward-Looking Perspective: Shaping the Future of Biotech R&D

Nan Zhang, Global Marketing Manager at Tsingke Biotech, said, "As synthetic biology and biotech R&D evolve, ensuring gene synthesis security and protecting intellectual property are more critical than ever. The Zero-Contact system represents more than a step forward in sequence security-it reflects our forward-looking approach to the future of gene research. Through innovations like this, we aim to offer industry-wide insights and contribute to more secure, efficient, and sustainable R&D practices."

About Tsingke Biotech

Tsingke Biotech is a leading innovator in synthetic biology, dedicated to building "the world's great gene factory." By combining proprietary reagents, consumables, and synthesis equipment with AI-driven molecular manufacturing technologies, Tsingke Biotech delivers efficient, high-quality gene synthesis services supporting industries from biopharma to agriculture, food, and environmental sciences.

Contact:market@tsingke.com.cn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2956967/IMG_2036.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tsingke-unveils-zero-contact-gene-synthesis-to-safeguard-core-genetic-sequences-302742992.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.