Livingston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Arc Security has announced the launch of its AI-powered website security platform, introducing a continuous, automated approach to protecting small business websites from a growing volume of AI-driven cyber threats.

The launch comes as smaller organizations face increasing exposure to automated attacks that scan for vulnerabilities at scale. Many small businesses operate without dedicated cybersecurity resources, making it difficult to detect and respond to threats on time. Arc Security's AI website security platform is designed to address this gap by providing an always-active layer of protection that operates directly within a website's environment.

The system continuously monitors websites for vulnerabilities, identifies potential risks, and initiates remediation as issues arise. This approach reflects a shift away from periodic scanning tools toward real-time monitoring and response, enabling earlier detection of concerns such as outdated components, exposed access points, and configuration weaknesses.

Arc Security's platform also includes a conversational interface that allows users to interact directly with the system. Through this interface, the AI explains identified vulnerabilities in clear, accessible language and outlines recommended next steps, helping business owners better understand and address security issues.

"When hackers are using AI to attack, small businesses need AI to defend," said Travis Vayssie, founder of Arc Security. "Enterprise companies have entire teams monitoring their infrastructure. A local dentist or restaurant owner does not - and that is exactly who is getting hit the hardest right now. Arc was built so that every business owner has an AI security researcher and site manager working for them around the clock, at no cost for security."

In addition to vulnerability detection and remediation, the platform integrates broader website management capabilities within the same system. This allows businesses to manage security and core website functions through a single interface, reducing reliance on multiple tools or external services.

Arc Security stated that the platform is designed to operate across a wide range of website platforms and configurations. As part of the launch, businesses can initiate a free security assessment without registering an account, receive an overview of detected vulnerabilities, and receive recommended actions.

The platform is currently available to businesses in New England, with plans for broader expansion.

About Arc Security:

Arc Security is a cybersecurity company focused on developing AI-driven solutions for website protection and management. The platform provides continuous monitoring, vulnerability detection, and real-time remediation, operating directly within websites to help businesses maintain secure and stable online environments.





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Source: GetFeatured