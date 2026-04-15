MarkBase: The "Agency Killer": Why a Marketing Veteran Built the AI Platform Designed to Make the $150B Agency Model Obsolete

MarkBase AI enters early access, introducing an autonomous operations platform that eliminates the human bottleneck of legacy tech stacks and saves mid-market and enterprise brands up to 60% on operational waste.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Mid-market and enterprise companies are currently burning up to 60% of their marketing budgets on operational bloat. They are paying for fragmented software tools and the expensive human agencies required to operate them.

Now, one of the industry's own is launching the platform designed to automate that model out of existence.

Ali Payani, a marketing agency founder and AI expert who recently keynoted the 2025 Silicon Valley AI Summit, has announced the early-access launch of MarkBase AI.

"I run an agency, which means I know exactly where the bodies are buried," says Payani. "The traditional retainer model is broken. Mid-market and enterprise companies spend tens to hundreds of thousands a month, but execution is choked by a massive human bottleneck. Context is lost across siloed platforms, and execution is too slow. I realized the only way to fix it was to build the exact technology that makes the traditional agency execution layer obsolete."

Unlike basic analytics tools that create "dashboard fatigue," MarkBase acts as an autonomous operator, engineered around a proprietary three-tier architecture:

The Hub (Integration): Natively connects a company's entire fragmented stack, including CRMs, ad platforms, and analytics, into a single, unified execution layer.

The Brain (Reasoning): Applies a decade of proven agency workflows to interpret data. Business owners and VPs can simply ask the platform any question about their marketing to receive instant, unbiased clarity, bypassing the traditional agency spin.

The Action (Execution): Users can instantly trigger complex, cross-channel optimizations and campaign executions via simple text commands.

By eliminating the need to manually coordinate across a dozen different platforms, MarkBase saves senior marketers hundreds of hours while laying the immediate groundwork for a fully zero-touch, autonomous marketing future.

"The goal isn't to build another dashboard for humans to stare at; it's to automate the execution layer completely," Payani added. "If I didn't build the platform to disrupt my own industry, someone else would."

MarkBase AI is currently opening its Early Access program for select mid-market and enterprise brands. Concurrently, the company is actively raising its Seed round, opening strategic conversations with tech investors who recognize the multi-billion-dollar shift from fragmented software to autonomous-operations-as-a-service.

Contact Information

Sarah Bennett

Head of Media Relations

hello@markbase.ai

(818)8060206

SOURCE: MarkBase

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/the-%22agency-killer%22-why-a-marketing-veteran-built-the-ai-platform-1157322