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ACCESS Newswire
15.04.2026 16:02 Uhr
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Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC: Guiding Stars: Global Goodness, Star-Earning Simplicity

SCARBOROUGH, ME / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Jamaican Chicken Stew

by Allison Stowell

Originally published on Guiding Stars Health & Nutrition News

Did you know that you can explore global flavors using Guiding Stars as a guide to balanced, nutrient-rich ingredients and recipes? At first it might be intimidating to recreate your favorite flavors in your own kitchen. It helps to start by making small changes to traditional meals. Then explore supermarket aisles with shopping tips to create unique dishes and recipes, right at home.

Start With the Basics

The right ingredients bring international flavor to your kitchen. Start with flavorful fresh produce and a well-stocked spice rack and pantry. These herbs, vegetables, spices, and grains bring different flavors to your dish, with little effort:

  • Daikon Radish

  • Thai Basil

  • Cilantro

  • Chili Peppers

  • Jicama

  • Rice Noodles

  • Jasmine and Basmati Rice

  • Sushi Nori

  • Dried spices (like Garam Masala, Curry, Coriander, Cardamom, Ground Ginger, Chipotle Chili, Smoked Paprika, Chinese Five Spice)

Explore Your Store

In recent years, globally inspired foods have expanded beyond one international aisle. Today you can find products throughout the store that help you pass on takeout but still bring all the flavor into your kitchen. And many of them are nutritious too! Add these Guiding Stars-earning, convenient products to your shopping cart:

  • Patak's Lentil & Veggie Medium Tikka Masala

  • Tasty Bite all Natural Indian Mild Vegetable Tikka Masala Vegetables in Sauce

  • Purple Carrot Vegetable Tikka Masalal

  • Thai Style Chili Mango Chopped Salad Kits

  • Somos Mexican Black Beans

  • Ben's Original Spicy Mexican Style Ready Rice with Jalapeno and Chili Peppers

  • Nature's Promise Organic Double Steamed Brown Lentils

  • Lundberg Family Farms Organic Sushi White Rice

  • Joseph's Flax, Oat Bran & Whole Wheat Lavash Bread

  • Franklin Farms Moroccan Style Falafel Balls

  • Blue Diamond Sweet Thai Chili Almonds

  • Sea Point Farms Dry Roasted Wasabi Edamame

Get Cooking

It's easier than you think to make some of your favorite dishes! Go around the world with Guiding Stars-earning recipes you can make right at home:

Indian Mango Dal
View recipe

Curried Vegetable Lo Mein
View recipe

Thai Carrot Salad
View recipe

Spring Rolls
View recipe

Greek Village Salad
View recipe

Hearty Chicken Posole
View recipe

Moroccan Lentil Stew
View recipe

Pan Bagnat
View recipe

Grilled Brazilian Beef with Chimichurri
View recipe

Mediterranean Chicken Salad
View recipe

About Guiding Stars

Guiding Stars is an objective, evidence-based, nutrition guidance program that evaluates foods and beverages to make nutritious choices simple. Products that meet transparent nutrition criteria earn a 1, 2, or 3 star rating for good, better, and best nutrition. Guiding Stars can be found in more than 2,000 grocery stores, in Circana' Attribute Marketplace, and through the Guiding Stars Food Finder app.

*Jamaican Chicken Stew

Find more stories and multimedia from Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/guiding-stars-licensing-company-llc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/guiding-stars-global-goodness-star-earning-simplicity-1157659

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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