SCARBOROUGH, ME / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Jamaican Chicken Stew

by Allison Stowell

Originally published on Guiding Stars Health & Nutrition News

Did you know that you can explore global flavors using Guiding Stars as a guide to balanced, nutrient-rich ingredients and recipes? At first it might be intimidating to recreate your favorite flavors in your own kitchen. It helps to start by making small changes to traditional meals. Then explore supermarket aisles with shopping tips to create unique dishes and recipes, right at home.

Start With the Basics

The right ingredients bring international flavor to your kitchen. Start with flavorful fresh produce and a well-stocked spice rack and pantry. These herbs, vegetables, spices, and grains bring different flavors to your dish, with little effort:

Daikon Radish

Thai Basil

Cilantro

Chili Peppers

Jicama

Rice Noodles

Jasmine and Basmati Rice

Sushi Nori

Dried spices (like Garam Masala, Curry, Coriander, Cardamom, Ground Ginger, Chipotle Chili, Smoked Paprika, Chinese Five Spice)

Explore Your Store

In recent years, globally inspired foods have expanded beyond one international aisle. Today you can find products throughout the store that help you pass on takeout but still bring all the flavor into your kitchen. And many of them are nutritious too! Add these Guiding Stars-earning, convenient products to your shopping cart:

Patak's Lentil & Veggie Medium Tikka Masala

Tasty Bite all Natural Indian Mild Vegetable Tikka Masala Vegetables in Sauce

Purple Carrot Vegetable Tikka Masalal

Thai Style Chili Mango Chopped Salad Kits

Somos Mexican Black Beans

Ben's Original Spicy Mexican Style Ready Rice with Jalapeno and Chili Peppers

Nature's Promise Organic Double Steamed Brown Lentils

Lundberg Family Farms Organic Sushi White Rice

Joseph's Flax, Oat Bran & Whole Wheat Lavash Bread

Franklin Farms Moroccan Style Falafel Balls

Blue Diamond Sweet Thai Chili Almonds

Sea Point Farms Dry Roasted Wasabi Edamame

Get Cooking

It's easier than you think to make some of your favorite dishes! Go around the world with Guiding Stars-earning recipes you can make right at home:

Indian Mango Dal

View recipe

Curried Vegetable Lo Mein

View recipe

Thai Carrot Salad

View recipe

Spring Rolls

View recipe

Greek Village Salad

View recipe

Hearty Chicken Posole

View recipe

Moroccan Lentil Stew

View recipe

Pan Bagnat

View recipe

Grilled Brazilian Beef with Chimichurri

View recipe

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

View recipe

About Guiding Stars

Guiding Stars is an objective, evidence-based, nutrition guidance program that evaluates foods and beverages to make nutritious choices simple. Products that meet transparent nutrition criteria earn a 1, 2, or 3 star rating for good, better, and best nutrition. Guiding Stars can be found in more than 2,000 grocery stores, in Circana' Attribute Marketplace, and through the Guiding Stars Food Finder app.

*Jamaican Chicken Stew

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/guiding-stars-global-goodness-star-earning-simplicity-1157659