SCARBOROUGH, ME / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Jamaican Chicken Stew
by Allison Stowell
Originally published on Guiding Stars Health & Nutrition News
Did you know that you can explore global flavors using Guiding Stars as a guide to balanced, nutrient-rich ingredients and recipes? At first it might be intimidating to recreate your favorite flavors in your own kitchen. It helps to start by making small changes to traditional meals. Then explore supermarket aisles with shopping tips to create unique dishes and recipes, right at home.
Start With the Basics
The right ingredients bring international flavor to your kitchen. Start with flavorful fresh produce and a well-stocked spice rack and pantry. These herbs, vegetables, spices, and grains bring different flavors to your dish, with little effort:
Daikon Radish
Thai Basil
Cilantro
Chili Peppers
Jicama
Rice Noodles
Jasmine and Basmati Rice
Sushi Nori
Dried spices (like Garam Masala, Curry, Coriander, Cardamom, Ground Ginger, Chipotle Chili, Smoked Paprika, Chinese Five Spice)
Explore Your Store
In recent years, globally inspired foods have expanded beyond one international aisle. Today you can find products throughout the store that help you pass on takeout but still bring all the flavor into your kitchen. And many of them are nutritious too! Add these Guiding Stars-earning, convenient products to your shopping cart:
Patak's Lentil & Veggie Medium Tikka Masala
Tasty Bite all Natural Indian Mild Vegetable Tikka Masala Vegetables in Sauce
Purple Carrot Vegetable Tikka Masalal
Thai Style Chili Mango Chopped Salad Kits
Somos Mexican Black Beans
Ben's Original Spicy Mexican Style Ready Rice with Jalapeno and Chili Peppers
Nature's Promise Organic Double Steamed Brown Lentils
Lundberg Family Farms Organic Sushi White Rice
Joseph's Flax, Oat Bran & Whole Wheat Lavash Bread
Franklin Farms Moroccan Style Falafel Balls
Blue Diamond Sweet Thai Chili Almonds
Sea Point Farms Dry Roasted Wasabi Edamame
Get Cooking
It's easier than you think to make some of your favorite dishes! Go around the world with Guiding Stars-earning recipes you can make right at home:
Indian Mango Dal
View recipe
Curried Vegetable Lo Mein
View recipe
Thai Carrot Salad
View recipe
Spring Rolls
View recipe
Greek Village Salad
View recipe
Hearty Chicken Posole
View recipe
Moroccan Lentil Stew
View recipe
Pan Bagnat
View recipe
Grilled Brazilian Beef with Chimichurri
View recipe
Mediterranean Chicken Salad
View recipe
About Guiding Stars
Guiding Stars is an objective, evidence-based, nutrition guidance program that evaluates foods and beverages to make nutritious choices simple. Products that meet transparent nutrition criteria earn a 1, 2, or 3 star rating for good, better, and best nutrition. Guiding Stars can be found in more than 2,000 grocery stores, in Circana' Attribute Marketplace, and through the Guiding Stars Food Finder app.
*Jamaican Chicken Stew
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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/guiding-stars-global-goodness-star-earning-simplicity-1157659