The Hon. Kody Blois, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister

The Hon. Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy & Natural Resources

Mr. Pete Hoekstra, US Ambassador to Canada; Mr. Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank

The Hon. Jean-François Simard, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, Quebec

The Hon. Jagrup Brar, Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals, British Columbia

Neil B. Jacobson, Assistant Deputy Minister, Lands and Mines Division, New Brunswick

Special Participation Government of Quebec

Platinum Partners Agnico Eagle, GLENCORE Canada, National Bank Capital Markets, Ventum Capital Markets

Gold Partners Altitude Capital Partners, Invest Yukon, Maxit Capital, PearTree, The Money Channel NYC

Silver Partners Atrium Research, CSE, Caur Technologies, Crux Investor, HATCH,

IAMGOLD Corporation, Government of Newfoundland & Labrador,

OR Royalties, Red Cloud Securities, STIFEL, TMX

Copper Partners Apaton Finance, Brooks & Nelson, Cassels, Centre des Congrès de Quebec, INFOR Financial, La Caisse, MNP LLP, Mercury Group, Outside the Box Capital, PAL Airlines, Velocity Capital, VRIFY

Media Partners BTV, CEO.CA, Canadian Mining Magazine, GBR, IBN, KITCO News, MarketOne, Mining Discovery, Mining IR, Mining Hub, Newsfile, Podcast Minier, The Northern Miner, The Prospector, Resource World, VID Media

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - THE Mining Investment Event ("THE Event"), Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference taking place in Quebec City, June 2-4, 2026, is pleased to welcome the following confirmed Keynote Speakers and Panels for 2026.

Joanne Jobin, CEO & Founder of THE Mining Investment Event, stated, "As THE Event continues to grow with the renewed focus on mining globally, we are excited to welcome distinguished keynote speakers including The Hon. Kody Blois, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister; The Hon. Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources; Mr. Pete Hoekstra, U.S. Ambassador to Canada; The Hon. Jean-François Simard, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, Quebec; The Hon. Jagrup Brar, Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals, British Columbia; and The Hon. Neil B. Jacobson, Assistant Deputy Minister of the Lands and Mines Division in New Brunswick. Additionally, Mr. Adrian Day of Adrian Day Asset Management and Mr. Terry Salman, CEO of Salmon Partners, will join as speakers at THE Event. We are proud to report that over 200 international mining groups, including 150 mining companies, are participating. We also welcome new partners Hatch Ltd., PAL Airlines, and Velocity Capital. Additional keynote speakers are still being confirmed and will be announced soon. An updated preliminary agenda is now available on our website."

Jobin added, "We are also pleased to introduce new Advisory Board Members for THE Event, including The Hon. Yvonne Rumbolt-Jones, former Member of Parliament for Labrador; Angie Stockley, President & CCO of SSAF Exploration; Daniele Spethmann, CEO & Founder of TEN IV Solutions; Stefanie Vo, Senior Process Engineer at Hatch Ltd.; and Jenny Lou Campbell, Executive Director of the Indigenous Centre of Excellence for Mineral Development, who join Daniella Dimitrov, Chief Strategy & Risk Officer of Equinox Gold Corp."

The following Panels and Events have been confirmed for THE Event:

June 1ST - Iconic Golf Day

Welcome Event (Pre-registration) Presented by ITFA and Caur Technologies

ITFA Panel - Financing the Metal, Not the Mine: How Trade Finance is Reshaping Mining Capital, Moderator: Marsh

Reception hosted by ITFA and Caur Technologies

June 2nd - Producer Day

How Technology Is Redefining the Mining Lifecycle, Moderator - Jean Robitaille, Agnico Eagle

Next-gen Mining Capital: The Shift to Sustainable, Production-linked Finance - Moderator: Matt Gordon, Founder, Crux Investor

Ministerial Spotlight - Moderator: Anthony Vacarro, The Northern Miner

Networking Event: THE Partners Gala Coreshack & Casino Gala Networking Event

June 3rd - Critical Metals Day

Beyond The Mine: The Physical Silver Scarcity - Moderator: Phillips S. Baker

Québec and The Role It Plays in Global Critical Metals - Moderator: Patrice Roy, Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts;

Powering the Transition: Critical Metals - Moderator: Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell

Closing Keynote: Terry Salman, CEO, Salman Partners

Networking Event: THE Partners Cocktails & Coreshack Networking Event

Networking Event: International Mining Week - After Dark Event

June 4th - Exploration & Developers Day

Yukon Spotlight: Moderator TBC

Newfoundland & Labrador Spotlight: Moderator Angie Stockley, SAAF Exploration

Best Performing Juniors of 2025/26 - Moderator: Adrian Day, Adrian Day Asset Management

SHE-Co Presentation - Presented by: Vior Gold Corp. to Moisson Rive-Sud

THE Student Partnership Program Awards - Presented by: GLENCORE Canada, IAMGOLD Corporation and OR Royalties

Adieu Cocktails presented by IR.INC - THE Red Cloud Connect Lounge

Participating Companies:

THE Event is delighted to welcome the following Participating International Mining Companies.

THE Mining Investment Event - Participating Companies

*1x1's only ^^ExplorCo Lounge Coreshack Participant ~Industry Invitee/Corp. Dev. 1911 Gold Mining

TSX-V: AUMB Element 29 Resources Inc.*

TSX-V: ECU; OTCQB: EMTRF Maple Gold Mines Ltd. #

TSX:-V: MGM; OTCQX: MGMLF Scorpio Gold Corporation*

TSX-V: SGN; OTCQB: SRCRF Abcourt Mines Inc.#

TSX-V: ABI; OTCQB: ABMBF Emperor Metals Inc.*#

CSE: AUOZ; OTCQB: EMAUF McFarlane Lake Mining Ltd*

CSE: MLM: OTCQB: MLMLF Scottie Resources Corp.

TSX-V: SCOT; OTCQB: SCTSF Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

TSX: AEM; NYSE: AEM Equinox Gold Corp.

TSX: EQX; NYSE-A: EQX Midland Exploration Inc.*

TSX-V: MD Scout Discoveries Corp.*

Private Alkane Resources Limited

TSX: ALK; ASX: ALK Equity Metals Corporation*

TSX-V: EQTY; OTCQB: EQMEF Minaurum Gold Inc.*

TSX.V: MGG; OTCQX: MMRGF Search Minerals Inc.~

TSX-V: SMY Andean Precious Metals

TSX: APM EraNova Metals Inc. ^^

TSX-V: NOVA; OTCQB: STXPF Minera Alamos Inc.

TSX-V: MAI; OTCQX: MAIFF Selkirk Copper Mines Inc.*#

TSX-V: SCMI Apex Critical Minerals Corp.*

CSE: APXC; OTCQX; APXCF ES Gold Corp.

CSE: ESAU Mineros S.A.

TSX: MSA Serabi Gold PLC*

TSX: SBI; OTCQX: SRBIF Argo Gold Inc. ~

TSX-V: ARQ: OTCQB: ARBTF EXIRO Nickel Company*

Private Mithril Silver & Gold Limited

TSX-V: MSG; ASX:MTH Silver One Resources Inc.

TSX-V: SVE, OTCQX: SLVRF Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.*

TSX-V: AZS; OTCQB: AZASF Exploits Discovery Corp.*

CSE: NFLD; OTCQB: NFLDF New Age Metals Inc.*

TSX-V: NAM; OTCQB: NMTLF Silver X Mining Corp.*

TSX-V: AGX: OTCQB: AGXPF Arizona Metals Corp.*

TSX: AMC; OTCQX: AZMCF Falcon Copper Corp.

Private New Found Gold Corp.

TSX:V-NFG; NYSE-A: NFG Sirios Resources Inc.*

TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF Astra Exploration Inc*

TSX-V: ASTR; OTCQB: ATEPF Firefly Metals Ltd.

TSX: FFM; ASX: FFM New Pacific Metals Corp.

TSX: NUAG; NYSE: NEWP South Kirkland Gold ^^

Private Atha Energy Corp.

TSX-V: SASK; OTCQB: SASKF First Canadian Graphite Inc.*

TSX: FCI; OTCQB: GBMIF NeXGold Mining Corp.

TSX-V: NEXG Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.#

TSX-V: SPA: OTCQB: SPAZF Atlas Salt Inc.*

TSX-V: ATLAS; OTCQX: SALQF First Mining Gold Corp. #

TSX: FF; OTCQX: FFMGF Nicola Mining Inc.

TSX-V: NIM; OTCQB: HUSIF Standard Uranium Limited*

TSX-V: STND; OTCQB: STTDF Auriginal Mining Corp*

TSX-V: AUME First Phosphate Corp.~

CSE: PHOS: OTCQB: FRSPF North Atlantic Titanium Corp#^^

CSE: NATO STLLR Gold Inc.

TSX: STLR; OTCQX: STLRF Aurion Resources Ltd.

TSX-V: AU; OTCQX: AIRRF Formation Metals Inc.*

CSE: FOMO; OTCQB: FOMTF NorthIsle Copper & Gold Inc.

TSX-V: NCX Summit Royalties Ltd.

TSX-V: SUM; OTCQB: SUMMF Avanti Gold Corp.

CSE: AGC FPX Nickel Corp.

TSX-V: FPX; OTCQB: FPOCF Nuvau Minerals Corp.*

TSX-V: NMC Sun Summit Minerals Corp.*

TSX-V: SMN; OTCQB: SMREF Azimut Exploration Inc.

TSX-V: AZM; OTCQX: AZMTF GEOMEGA Resources Inc.

TSX-V: GMA; OTCQB: GOMRF OMAI Gold Mines Corp.*

TSX-V: OMG; OTCQB: OMGGF Surge Copper Corp.*

TSX-V: SURG; OTCQB: SRGXF Aztec Minerals Corp.*

TSX-V: AZT; OTCQB: AZZTF Glencore Canada

LSE: GLEN; JSE: GLN Onyx Gold Corp.

TSX-V: ONYX; OTCQX: ONXGF Talisker Resources Ltd.~

TSX: TSK; OTCQB: TSKFF Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.

CSE: BLLG; OTCQB: BLAGF Golden Cariboo Resources^^

CSE: GCC Opus One Gold Corporation^^

TSX-V: OOR Targa Exploration Corp.*

CSE: TEX; OTCQB: TRGEF Bonterra Resources Inc.*

TSX-V: BTR; OTCQX: BONXF GR Silver Mining Ltd.*

TSX-V: GRSL; OTCQX: GRSLF OR Royalties Inc.

TSX: OR; NYSE: OR Tincorp Metals Inc. ~

TSX-V: TIN; OTCQX: TINFF Brixton Metals Corporation*

TSX-V: BBB; OTCQB: BBBXF Greenlight Metals Inc.*

TSX-V:GRL Orvana Minerals Corp.

TSX: ORV Trident Resources Corp.*

TSX-V: ROCK; OTCQB: TRDTF Brunswick Exploration Inc.*

TSX: BRW Guanajuato Silver Company*

TSX-V: GSVR; OTCQX: GSVRF Osisko Development Corp.

TSX-V: ODV; NYSE: ODV Troilus Gold Corp.

TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF Cartier Resources Inc.*

TSX-V: ECR Gunnison Copper Corp.*

TSX: GCU; OTCQB:GCUMF Outcrop Silver Corporation

TSX:VOCG; OTCQX: OCGSF Tronic Metals Inc.*

Private Cascadia Minerals Ltd.

TSX-V: CAM; OTCQB: CAMNF Harfang Exploration Inc.*

TSX-V: HAR Panther Metals PLC*

LSE: PALM. Uranium X Discovery Corp.^^

CSE: STMN Cassiar Gold Corp.*

TSX-V: GLDC, OTCQX: CGLCF Heliostar Metals Ltd.

TSX-V: HSTR; OTCQX: HSTXF Pelangio Exploration Inc.*

TSX-V: PX US Gold Corp.

NASDAQ: USAU Centerra Gold Inc. ~

TSX: CG; NYSE: CGAU Hi View Resources Inc*

CSE: HVW Peloton Minerals Corporation*

CSE: PMC; OTCQB: PMCCF Valkea Resources Corp.

TSX-V: OZ Cerrado Gold Inc.

TSX-V:CERT; OTC: CRDOF IAMGOLD Corporation

TSX: IMG; NYSE: IAG Perseverance Metals Inc.*#

TSX-V: PMI Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.^^

TSX-V: VRB; OTCQB: VRBFF Cerro De Pasco Resources Inc.

TSX-V: CDPR Juno Corp.*

Private Pivotal Metals Limited*

ASX: PVT Vior Inc.

TSX-V: VIO; OTCQB: VIORF

Collective Mining Ltd.

TSX: CNL; NYSE: CNL Kirkland Lake Discoveries*#

TSX-V: KLDC PMET Resources Inc.

TSX: PMET; ASX: PMT; OTCQX: PMETF Vizsla Silver Corp.

TSX-V: VZLA; NYSE: VZLA

Commerce Resources Corp.*

TSX-V: CCE; OTC:CMRZF LaFleur Minerals Inc.*

CSE: LFLR; OTCQB: LFLRF Power Metallic Mines Inc.

TSX-V: PNPN Volta Metals Ltd.*

CSE: VLTA

Contango Silver & Gold Corp.

TSX/NYSE: CTGO Lahontan Gold Corp.*

TSX.V: LG; OTCQB: LGCXF Q2 Metals Corp.

TSX-V:QTWO; OTCQB:QUEXF Wallbridge Mining Company#

TSX: WM; OTCQB: WLBMF

Critical Elements Lithium*

TSX-V: CRE; OTCQX: CRECF Latin Metals Inc.*

TSX-V: LMS; OTCQB: LMSQF Questcorp Mining Inc.^^

CSE: QQQ Westdome Gold Mines Ltd*

TSX:WDO; OTCQX: WDOFF

CUPANI Metals Corporation*

CSE: CUPA Lavras Gold Corp.

TSX-V: LGC; OTCQX:LGCFF Radisson Mining Resources

TSX-V: RDS; OTCQB: RMRDF West Point Gold Corp.

TSX-V: WPG; OTCQB: WPGCF Cygnus Metals Limited

TSX-V: CYG; OTCQB: CYGGF Leviathan Metals Corp.*

TSX-V: LVX: OTCQB: LVXF Red Paramount Iron*

Private White Gold Corp.*

TSX-V:WGO; OTCQX: WHGOF

Domestic Metals Corp.*

TSXV: DMCU Li-FT Power Ltd.*

TSX-V: LIFT; OTCQX: LIFFF Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.*

TSX-V: RSM OTCQB: RSGOF Winshear Gold Corp. ^^

TSX-V: WINS

Dryden Gold Corp.* #

TSX-V: DRY; OCTQB: DRYGF Lomiko Metals Inc. ^^

TSX-V: LMR; OTC: LMRMD RPX Gold Inc.*

TSX-V: RPX; OTCQB: RDEXF XAU Resources Inc. ~

TSX-V: GIG

Dumont Nickel Inc.*

Private Loyalist Exploration Limited*

CSE: PNGC Saudi Gold Refinery Co.*

Private XXIX Metal Corp.*

TSX-V: XXIX; OTCQB; LW0

Dynasty Gold Corp*

TSX-V: DYG Magma Silver Corp.*

TSX-V: MGMA; OTCQB: MAGMF Scandium Canada Ltd.*

TSX-V: SCD

International Mining Week - June 1-5, 2026

THE Mining Investment Event - June 2-4, 2026

THE Event is by invitation only - Interested investors & issuers, please register here:

https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca

THE Mining Investment Event-Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently owned and partnered to facilitate privately arranged meetings among mining companies, international investors, and various mining and government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation, supported by its unique Student Partnership Program and THE SHE-Co Initiative.

THE Event is a founding member of International Mining Week ("IMW"), also taking place in Quebec City. IMW promotes other industry-focused conferences and activities that unite global mining companies, related businesses, supply chain experts, investors, and government officials in one location for discussions and collaborative meetings across the industry.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292418

Source: VID Media