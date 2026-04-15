The Hon. Kody Blois, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister
The Hon. Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy & Natural Resources
Mr. Pete Hoekstra, US Ambassador to Canada; Mr. Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank
The Hon. Jean-François Simard, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, Quebec
The Hon. Jagrup Brar, Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals, British Columbia
Neil B. Jacobson, Assistant Deputy Minister, Lands and Mines Division, New Brunswick
|Special Participation
|Government of Quebec
|Platinum Partners
|Agnico Eagle, GLENCORE Canada, National Bank Capital Markets, Ventum Capital Markets
|Gold Partners
|Altitude Capital Partners, Invest Yukon, Maxit Capital, PearTree, The Money Channel NYC
|Silver Partners
|Atrium Research, CSE, Caur Technologies, Crux Investor, HATCH,
IAMGOLD Corporation, Government of Newfoundland & Labrador,
OR Royalties, Red Cloud Securities, STIFEL, TMX
|Copper Partners
|Apaton Finance, Brooks & Nelson, Cassels, Centre des Congrès de Quebec, INFOR Financial, La Caisse, MNP LLP, Mercury Group, Outside the Box Capital, PAL Airlines, Velocity Capital, VRIFY
|Media Partners
|BTV, CEO.CA, Canadian Mining Magazine, GBR, IBN, KITCO News, MarketOne, Mining Discovery, Mining IR, Mining Hub, Newsfile, Podcast Minier, The Northern Miner, The Prospector, Resource World, VID Media
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - THE Mining Investment Event ("THE Event"), Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference taking place in Quebec City, June 2-4, 2026, is pleased to welcome the following confirmed Keynote Speakers and Panels for 2026.
Joanne Jobin, CEO & Founder of THE Mining Investment Event, stated, "As THE Event continues to grow with the renewed focus on mining globally, we are excited to welcome distinguished keynote speakers including The Hon. Kody Blois, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister; The Hon. Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources; Mr. Pete Hoekstra, U.S. Ambassador to Canada; The Hon. Jean-François Simard, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, Quebec; The Hon. Jagrup Brar, Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals, British Columbia; and The Hon. Neil B. Jacobson, Assistant Deputy Minister of the Lands and Mines Division in New Brunswick. Additionally, Mr. Adrian Day of Adrian Day Asset Management and Mr. Terry Salman, CEO of Salmon Partners, will join as speakers at THE Event. We are proud to report that over 200 international mining groups, including 150 mining companies, are participating. We also welcome new partners Hatch Ltd., PAL Airlines, and Velocity Capital. Additional keynote speakers are still being confirmed and will be announced soon. An updated preliminary agenda is now available on our website."
Jobin added, "We are also pleased to introduce new Advisory Board Members for THE Event, including The Hon. Yvonne Rumbolt-Jones, former Member of Parliament for Labrador; Angie Stockley, President & CCO of SSAF Exploration; Daniele Spethmann, CEO & Founder of TEN IV Solutions; Stefanie Vo, Senior Process Engineer at Hatch Ltd.; and Jenny Lou Campbell, Executive Director of the Indigenous Centre of Excellence for Mineral Development, who join Daniella Dimitrov, Chief Strategy & Risk Officer of Equinox Gold Corp."
The following Panels and Events have been confirmed for THE Event:
June 1ST - Iconic Golf Day
- Welcome Event (Pre-registration) Presented by ITFA and Caur Technologies
- ITFA Panel - Financing the Metal, Not the Mine: How Trade Finance is Reshaping Mining Capital, Moderator: Marsh
- Reception hosted by ITFA and Caur Technologies
June 2nd - Producer Day
- How Technology Is Redefining the Mining Lifecycle, Moderator - Jean Robitaille, Agnico Eagle
- Next-gen Mining Capital: The Shift to Sustainable, Production-linked Finance - Moderator: Matt Gordon, Founder, Crux Investor
- Ministerial Spotlight - Moderator: Anthony Vacarro, The Northern Miner
Networking Event: THE Partners Gala Coreshack & Casino Gala Networking Event
June 3rd - Critical Metals Day
- Beyond The Mine: The Physical Silver Scarcity - Moderator: Phillips S. Baker
- Québec and The Role It Plays in Global Critical Metals - Moderator: Patrice Roy, Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts;
- Powering the Transition: Critical Metals - Moderator: Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell
- Closing Keynote: Terry Salman, CEO, Salman Partners
Networking Event: THE Partners Cocktails & Coreshack Networking Event
Networking Event: International Mining Week - After Dark Event
June 4th - Exploration & Developers Day
- Yukon Spotlight: Moderator TBC
- Newfoundland & Labrador Spotlight: Moderator Angie Stockley, SAAF Exploration
- Best Performing Juniors of 2025/26 - Moderator: Adrian Day, Adrian Day Asset Management
- SHE-Co Presentation - Presented by: Vior Gold Corp. to Moisson Rive-Sud
- THE Student Partnership Program Awards - Presented by: GLENCORE Canada, IAMGOLD Corporation and OR Royalties
Adieu Cocktails presented by IR.INC - THE Red Cloud Connect Lounge
Participating Companies:
THE Event is delighted to welcome the following Participating International Mining Companies.
|THE Mining Investment Event - Participating Companies
*1x1's only ^^ExplorCo Lounge Coreshack Participant ~Industry Invitee/Corp. Dev.
|1911 Gold Mining
TSX-V: AUMB
|Element 29 Resources Inc.*
TSX-V: ECU; OTCQB: EMTRF
|Maple Gold Mines Ltd. #
TSX:-V: MGM; OTCQX: MGMLF
|Scorpio Gold Corporation*
TSX-V: SGN; OTCQB: SRCRF
|Abcourt Mines Inc.#
TSX-V: ABI; OTCQB: ABMBF
|Emperor Metals Inc.*#
CSE: AUOZ; OTCQB: EMAUF
|McFarlane Lake Mining Ltd*
CSE: MLM: OTCQB: MLMLF
|Scottie Resources Corp.
TSX-V: SCOT; OTCQB: SCTSF
|Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
TSX: AEM; NYSE: AEM
|Equinox Gold Corp.
TSX: EQX; NYSE-A: EQX
|Midland Exploration Inc.*
TSX-V: MD
|Scout Discoveries Corp.*
Private
|Alkane Resources Limited
TSX: ALK; ASX: ALK
|Equity Metals Corporation*
TSX-V: EQTY; OTCQB: EQMEF
|Minaurum Gold Inc.*
TSX.V: MGG; OTCQX: MMRGF
|Search Minerals Inc.~
TSX-V: SMY
|Andean Precious Metals
TSX: APM
|EraNova Metals Inc. ^^
TSX-V: NOVA; OTCQB: STXPF
|Minera Alamos Inc.
TSX-V: MAI; OTCQX: MAIFF
|Selkirk Copper Mines Inc.*#
TSX-V: SCMI
|Apex Critical Minerals Corp.*
CSE: APXC; OTCQX; APXCF
|ES Gold Corp.
CSE: ESAU
|Mineros S.A.
TSX: MSA
|Serabi Gold PLC*
TSX: SBI; OTCQX: SRBIF
|Argo Gold Inc. ~
TSX-V: ARQ: OTCQB: ARBTF
|EXIRO Nickel Company*
Private
|Mithril Silver & Gold Limited
TSX-V: MSG; ASX:MTH
|Silver One Resources Inc.
TSX-V: SVE, OTCQX: SLVRF
|Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.*
TSX-V: AZS; OTCQB: AZASF
|Exploits Discovery Corp.*
CSE: NFLD; OTCQB: NFLDF
|New Age Metals Inc.*
TSX-V: NAM; OTCQB: NMTLF
|Silver X Mining Corp.*
TSX-V: AGX: OTCQB: AGXPF
|Arizona Metals Corp.*
TSX: AMC; OTCQX: AZMCF
|Falcon Copper Corp.
Private
|New Found Gold Corp.
TSX:V-NFG; NYSE-A: NFG
|Sirios Resources Inc.*
TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF
|Astra Exploration Inc*
TSX-V: ASTR; OTCQB: ATEPF
|Firefly Metals Ltd.
TSX: FFM; ASX: FFM
|New Pacific Metals Corp.
TSX: NUAG; NYSE: NEWP
|South Kirkland Gold ^^
Private
|Atha Energy Corp.
TSX-V: SASK; OTCQB: SASKF
|First Canadian Graphite Inc.*
TSX: FCI; OTCQB: GBMIF
|NeXGold Mining Corp.
TSX-V: NEXG
|Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.#
TSX-V: SPA: OTCQB: SPAZF
|Atlas Salt Inc.*
TSX-V: ATLAS; OTCQX: SALQF
|First Mining Gold Corp. #
TSX: FF; OTCQX: FFMGF
|Nicola Mining Inc.
TSX-V: NIM; OTCQB: HUSIF
|Standard Uranium Limited*
TSX-V: STND; OTCQB: STTDF
|Auriginal Mining Corp*
TSX-V: AUME
|First Phosphate Corp.~
CSE: PHOS: OTCQB: FRSPF
|North Atlantic Titanium Corp#^^
CSE: NATO
|STLLR Gold Inc.
TSX: STLR; OTCQX: STLRF
|Aurion Resources Ltd.
TSX-V: AU; OTCQX: AIRRF
|Formation Metals Inc.*
CSE: FOMO; OTCQB: FOMTF
|NorthIsle Copper & Gold Inc.
TSX-V: NCX
|Summit Royalties Ltd.
TSX-V: SUM; OTCQB: SUMMF
|Avanti Gold Corp.
CSE: AGC
|FPX Nickel Corp.
TSX-V: FPX; OTCQB: FPOCF
|Nuvau Minerals Corp.*
TSX-V: NMC
|Sun Summit Minerals Corp.*
TSX-V: SMN; OTCQB: SMREF
|Azimut Exploration Inc.
TSX-V: AZM; OTCQX: AZMTF
|GEOMEGA Resources Inc.
TSX-V: GMA; OTCQB: GOMRF
|OMAI Gold Mines Corp.*
TSX-V: OMG; OTCQB: OMGGF
|Surge Copper Corp.*
TSX-V: SURG; OTCQB: SRGXF
|Aztec Minerals Corp.*
TSX-V: AZT; OTCQB: AZZTF
|Glencore Canada
LSE: GLEN; JSE: GLN
|Onyx Gold Corp.
TSX-V: ONYX; OTCQX: ONXGF
|Talisker Resources Ltd.~
TSX: TSK; OTCQB: TSKFF
|Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.
CSE: BLLG; OTCQB: BLAGF
|Golden Cariboo Resources^^
CSE: GCC
|Opus One Gold Corporation^^
TSX-V: OOR
|Targa Exploration Corp.*
CSE: TEX; OTCQB: TRGEF
|Bonterra Resources Inc.*
TSX-V: BTR; OTCQX: BONXF
|GR Silver Mining Ltd.*
TSX-V: GRSL; OTCQX: GRSLF
|OR Royalties Inc.
TSX: OR; NYSE: OR
|Tincorp Metals Inc. ~
TSX-V: TIN; OTCQX: TINFF
|Brixton Metals Corporation*
TSX-V: BBB; OTCQB: BBBXF
|Greenlight Metals Inc.*
TSX-V:GRL
|Orvana Minerals Corp.
TSX: ORV
|Trident Resources Corp.*
TSX-V: ROCK; OTCQB: TRDTF
|Brunswick Exploration Inc.*
TSX: BRW
|Guanajuato Silver Company*
TSX-V: GSVR; OTCQX: GSVRF
|Osisko Development Corp.
TSX-V: ODV; NYSE: ODV
|Troilus Gold Corp.
TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF
|Cartier Resources Inc.*
TSX-V: ECR
|Gunnison Copper Corp.*
TSX: GCU; OTCQB:GCUMF
|Outcrop Silver Corporation
TSX:VOCG; OTCQX: OCGSF
|Tronic Metals Inc.*
Private
|Cascadia Minerals Ltd.
TSX-V: CAM; OTCQB: CAMNF
|Harfang Exploration Inc.*
TSX-V: HAR
|Panther Metals PLC*
LSE: PALM.
|Uranium X Discovery Corp.^^
CSE: STMN
|Cassiar Gold Corp.*
TSX-V: GLDC, OTCQX: CGLCF
|Heliostar Metals Ltd.
TSX-V: HSTR; OTCQX: HSTXF
|Pelangio Exploration Inc.*
TSX-V: PX
|US Gold Corp.
NASDAQ: USAU
|Centerra Gold Inc. ~
TSX: CG; NYSE: CGAU
|Hi View Resources Inc*
CSE: HVW
|Peloton Minerals Corporation*
CSE: PMC; OTCQB: PMCCF
|Valkea Resources Corp.
TSX-V: OZ
|Cerrado Gold Inc.
TSX-V:CERT; OTC: CRDOF
|IAMGOLD Corporation
TSX: IMG; NYSE: IAG
|Perseverance Metals Inc.*#
TSX-V: PMI
|Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.^^
TSX-V: VRB; OTCQB: VRBFF
|Cerro De Pasco Resources Inc.
TSX-V: CDPR
|Juno Corp.*
Private
|Pivotal Metals Limited*
ASX: PVT
|Vior Inc.
TSX-V: VIO; OTCQB: VIORF
|Collective Mining Ltd.
TSX: CNL; NYSE: CNL
|Kirkland Lake Discoveries*#
TSX-V: KLDC
|PMET Resources Inc.
TSX: PMET; ASX: PMT; OTCQX: PMETF
|Vizsla Silver Corp.
TSX-V: VZLA; NYSE: VZLA
|Commerce Resources Corp.*
TSX-V: CCE; OTC:CMRZF
|LaFleur Minerals Inc.*
CSE: LFLR; OTCQB: LFLRF
|Power Metallic Mines Inc.
TSX-V: PNPN
|Volta Metals Ltd.*
CSE: VLTA
|Contango Silver & Gold Corp.
TSX/NYSE: CTGO
|Lahontan Gold Corp.*
TSX.V: LG; OTCQB: LGCXF
|Q2 Metals Corp.
TSX-V:QTWO; OTCQB:QUEXF
|Wallbridge Mining Company#
TSX: WM; OTCQB: WLBMF
|Critical Elements Lithium*
TSX-V: CRE; OTCQX: CRECF
|Latin Metals Inc.*
TSX-V: LMS; OTCQB: LMSQF
|Questcorp Mining Inc.^^
CSE: QQQ
|Westdome Gold Mines Ltd*
TSX:WDO; OTCQX: WDOFF
|CUPANI Metals Corporation*
CSE: CUPA
|Lavras Gold Corp.
TSX-V: LGC; OTCQX:LGCFF
|Radisson Mining Resources
TSX-V: RDS; OTCQB: RMRDF
|West Point Gold Corp.
TSX-V: WPG; OTCQB: WPGCF
|Cygnus Metals Limited
TSX-V: CYG; OTCQB: CYGGF
|Leviathan Metals Corp.*
TSX-V: LVX: OTCQB: LVXF
|Red Paramount Iron*
Private
|White Gold Corp.*
TSX-V:WGO; OTCQX: WHGOF
|Domestic Metals Corp.*
TSXV: DMCU
|Li-FT Power Ltd.*
TSX-V: LIFT; OTCQX: LIFFF
|Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.*
TSX-V: RSM OTCQB: RSGOF
|Winshear Gold Corp. ^^
TSX-V: WINS
|Dryden Gold Corp.* #
TSX-V: DRY; OCTQB: DRYGF
|Lomiko Metals Inc. ^^
TSX-V: LMR; OTC: LMRMD
|RPX Gold Inc.*
TSX-V: RPX; OTCQB: RDEXF
|XAU Resources Inc. ~
TSX-V: GIG
|Dumont Nickel Inc.*
Private
|Loyalist Exploration Limited*
CSE: PNGC
|Saudi Gold Refinery Co.*
Private
|XXIX Metal Corp.*
TSX-V: XXIX; OTCQB; LW0
|Dynasty Gold Corp*
TSX-V: DYG
|Magma Silver Corp.*
TSX-V: MGMA; OTCQB: MAGMF
|Scandium Canada Ltd.*
TSX-V: SCD
International Mining Week - June 1-5, 2026
THE Mining Investment Event - June 2-4, 2026
THE Event is by invitation only - Interested investors & issuers, please register here:
https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca
THE Mining Investment Event-Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently owned and partnered to facilitate privately arranged meetings among mining companies, international investors, and various mining and government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation, supported by its unique Student Partnership Program and THE SHE-Co Initiative.
THE Event is a founding member of International Mining Week ("IMW"), also taking place in Quebec City. IMW promotes other industry-focused conferences and activities that unite global mining companies, related businesses, supply chain experts, investors, and government officials in one location for discussions and collaborative meetings across the industry.
Joanne Jobin
CEO & Founder
IR.INC & VID Media
jjobin@irinc.ca
Jennifer Choi
Vice President, Operations
IR.INC & VID Media
jchoi@irinc.ca
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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292418
Source: VID Media