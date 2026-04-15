With the emergence of web design tailored for both humans and AI agents, 63% of agencies are investing in AI tools and platforms, while 72% have adjusted development and design practices, signaling a shift in the digital agency model

WP Engine, a global web enablement company providing premium products and solutions for websites built on WordPress1, today released its AI Agency Trends Report that examines how AI is changing web design and development and how digital agencies are adapting their practices to build for both humans and machines. The report surveyed 214 web agency professionals ranging from founders to individual contributors, revealing how AI adoption is reshaping the digital agency model.

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Digital agencies are being pushed into the AI era faster than they can adapt, creating a widening gap between leaders and laggards.

"The Intelligent Web is without a doubt rewriting the rules of the digital economy to accommodate a dual audience of both humans and AI agents. While it's creating massive opportunities, it's also introducing profound complexity and ambiguity, and some anxiety for agencies to stay competitive," said WP Engine's Vice President of AI Products, Thierry Muller. "The most mature and invested agencies that lead in AI-centric thinking and work will have an opportunity to foster trust and boost their credibility early in this new era."

Eighty-five percent of agencies (49% of AI Leaders and 36% of beginners) strongly agree that AI web optimization practices are as pivotal to client success as mobile-responsive design was in the 2010s. Only 37% of overall respondents somewhat agree. Strikingly, over 70% of agencies report having already adjusted their web development and design approach to better accommodate building AI-friendly websites.

Whether they are certain or skeptical about this future, 99% of surveyed agencies have taken at least one concrete step (i.e., training staff, policy development, tool investments) to integrate AI, reflecting an industry-wide shift to adapt to the rapidly evolving AI era.

Agencies are split on AI maturity as the shift to the Intelligent Web begins

AI is becoming the new dividing line between high-growth agencies and those at risk of falling behind, indicating a competitive differentiation based on AI maturity. While 26% of respondents self-identify as "advanced/experts" in AI adoption compared to 15% who identify as "beginners", the data reveals a clear divide between a small group of advanced adopters and a larger cohort still developing foundational capabilities.

Most agencies are still human-first, but nearly half are beginning to design for both humans and AI systems, indicating an active transition phase toward the Intelligent Web. Data shows only 3% of digital agencies prioritize AI systems above human users when designing websites. Additionally, more than half of agencies (53%) report they still focus primarily on the human user experience. The remainder (45%) try to give equal priority to the needs of both human users and AI algorithms. Even though the shift to building for both humans and machines is already underway, it's still early, uneven, and evolving.

Although some agencies cite limited demand, the broader trend demonstrates that agency clients are increasingly driving AI adoption, showing 68% of clients initiating AI discussions. Now more than ever, clients are looking to their agency partners for strategic AI planning and consultation.

Keeping up with AI and widening skills gap are the top challenges for agencies

Digital agencies are navigating a period of rapid transformation driven by AI, but the pace of change is creating both momentum and friction. Forty-one percent of agencies state the speed of AI innovation and AI web design trends are top challenges, far outweighing concerns like client demand (17%) or lack of in-house expertise (15%).

"As a digital-first agency at the intersection of creativity and technology, it's no longer just about creating beautiful experiences for people. It's about building intelligent, adaptable platforms and structuring content in ways AI agents can understand and act on," said Chief Technology Officer David DiCamillo at Code and Theory. "The findings in this report confirm what we've already been experiencing. AI isn't a future trend. It's now. Agencies that start building for the Intelligent Web will be the ones that help their clients stay ahead of what comes next."

In summary, digital agencies are being pushed into the AI era faster than they can adapt, creating a widening gap between leaders and laggards, while client demand accelerates the shift toward a new dual-audience web built for both humans and machines.

To access more in-depth survey findings and to learn more about what agencies are doing to navigate the Intelligent Web, download WP Engine's AI Agency Trends Report here.

These findings will be presented at DE{CODE}, WP Engine's annual virtual conference, during the session The 2026 State of Digital Agency Services: Exclusive AI Transformation Research on May 6 at 2:50 PM EDT

DE{CODE} 2026 will be held on May 6 (North America and EMEA) with on-demand viewing available starting May 7. Register now for this free event and grab your spot!

About WP Engine

WP Engine empowers companies and agencies of all sizes to build, power, manage, and optimize their WordPress websites and applications with confidence. The global technology company serves and powers more than 5 million sites, providing premium, enterprise-grade solutions, tools, and services, including specialized hosting platforms for websites built on WordPress, industry-tailored agency solutions, and developer-centric tools like Advanced Custom Fields, NitroPack, Local, and more. Innovative technology and industry-leading expertise are why Pandora, Experian, Equifax, VMware, HubSpot, and Dell choose WP Engine. Learn more at wpengine.com.

[1] The WordPress trademark is the intellectual property of the WordPress Foundation. WP Engine is not endorsed or owned by, or affiliated with, the WordPress Foundation.

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