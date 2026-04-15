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PR Newswire
15.04.2026 16:06 Uhr
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Havis, Inc.: Havis Builds on UK Success with PWA Electronic Strategic Partnership to Drive EMEA & APAC Expansion

Collaboration strengthens regional coverage and accelerates delivery of rugged mobility solutions across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC)

WARMINSTER, Pa., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Havis, a global leader in rugged mobility and mounting solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with PWAElectronic to accelerate Havis' growth and customer reach across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

The partnership delivers immediate benefits to customers and channel partners across the region, including expanded local market coverage, faster access to Havis solutions, improved regional support, and closer alignment with enterprise and mission-critical requirements. By combining Havis' globally proven mobility portfolio with PWA Electronic's established EMEA presence, the companies will provide a more seamless, regionally supported experience from solution design through deployment.

"The combination of our two companies and the expanded local reach within our collective footprints across EMEA and APAC represents a significant growth opportunity for Havis. Partnering with PWA Electronic allows us to scale with intention, and immediate synergy," said Max Rogers, Chief Executive Officer at Havis. "This strategic partnership strengthens our ability to serve customers locally while maintaining the engineering rigor and reliability Havis is known for globally. Customers benefit from faster response times, regional expertise, and solutions that are purpose-built for real-world operating environments."

Through the partnership, customers across EMEA and APAC will gain:

  • Localized sales and technical expertise tailored to regional market needs.
  • Improved availability and speed-to-market for Havis mobility and mounting solutions.
  • Stronger channel and partner enablement, supporting scalable enterprise deployments.
  • Integrated solutions designed for vehicles, facilities, and hybrid mobile work environments.

Together with existing local Havis resources, PWA Electronic will jointly represent Havis throughout EMEA and APAC, supporting business development, channel engagement, and customer enablement while working closely with Havis' global product and go-to-market teams.

"Havis solutions are engineered for environments where failure is not an option, which makes them a strong fit for applications across EMEA and APAC markets," said Sascha Pfannmüller, Managing Director | CEO at PWA Electronic. "This partnership allows us to bring Havis closer to customers across the regions, delivering not only world-class products, but also the local expertise and support organizations expect when deploying mission-critical technology."

The partnership will focus on key vertical markets including public safety and first responders (fire and ambulance), military and defense, utilities, automotive, logistics, field services, manufacturing, and retail; supporting organizations that rely on secure, reliable mobility solutions to improve safety, productivity, and operational continuity.

This partnership advances Havis' global growth strategy and underscores its focus on delivering globally engineered solutions with strong regional execution.

About Havis
Founded in 1927, Havis is a global leader in rugged mobility solutions, designing and manufacturing mounting systems, docking stations, power management, and mobile workspace solutions for mission-critical environments. Havis serves customers worldwide across public safety, utilities, transportation, logistics, and enterprise markets.

About PWA Electronic
Founded in 1991, PWA Electronic is a leading European technology distributor and IT solutions partner, specializing in advanced hardware and integrated technology solutions. With deep regional expertise and an established channel network, PWA Electronic supports the long-term success of organizations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2956438/Havis_PWA_Electronic_strategic_partnership.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2585506/5916299/HAVIS_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/havis-builds-on-uk-success-with-pwa-electronic-strategic-partnership-to-drive-emea--apac-expansion-302742633.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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