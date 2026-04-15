Gene Expression Analysis Market worth $5.93 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Gene Expression Analysis Market is projected to grow from about USD 4.23 billion in 2026 to USD 5.93 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Browse 430 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 450 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Gene Expression Analysis Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Gene Expression Analysis Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 4.23 billion

USD 4.23 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 5.93 billion

USD 5.93 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.0%

Gene Expression Analysis Market Trends & Insights:

By application, the drug discovery & development segment accounted for the largest share of the gene expression analysis market in 2025. This is attributed to the extensive use of gene expression profiling in target identification, biomarker discovery, and validation processes, which enhances the efficiency and success rate of drug development pipelines.

North America accounted for the largest share of the gene expression analysis market in 2025. The growth in this region is driven by strong genomics research activities, advanced healthcare and research infrastructure, high investments in biotechnology, supportive regulatory frameworks, and the presence of leading market players promoting the adoption of advanced gene expression technologies.

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The gene expression analysis market is expanding as pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and academic research centers increasingly adopt solutions to advance molecular research and disease understanding. These solutions support applications such as gene profiling, biomarker identification, and therapeutic response analysis. The growing focus on precision medicine and targeted treatments is further driving the demand for gene expression insights across research and clinical environments. Advancements in data analysis, workflow integration, and result interpretation are improving reproducibility and enabling more informed decision-making. Together, these developments support more efficient research processes and contribute to faster and more reliable development of targeted.

North America commanded the largest share of the gene expression analysis market in 2025. This region is driving market growth due to the presence of advanced research infrastructure and significant investments in genomics and molecular biology programs. It leads in large-scale gene expression studies, biomarker research, and precision medicine initiatives. Key players in the region include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Revvity, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, which provide strong capabilities in gene analysis workflows and data interpretation. These companies contribute significantly to making North America a key hub for innovation, early-stage research, and adoption of advanced gene expression analysis solutions.

By offering, the reagents & consumables segment held the largest share of the gene expression analysis market in 2025.

the gene expression analysis market is segmented into reagents & consumables, Instruments, and Services. In 2025, reagents & consumables accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily attributed to their recurring usage across gene expression workflows, leading to consistent demand from research laboratories and clinical settings. The growing volume of gene expression studies, coupled with increased research activities in areas such as oncology and genetic disorders, has further driven the consumption of these products. Additionally, the need for high-quality and reliable reagents to ensure accuracy and reproducibility in results contributes to the dominance of this segment.

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By application, the drug discovery & development segment held the largest share of the gene expression analysis market in 2025.

the gene expression analysis market is segmented into drug discovery & development, clinical diagnostics, and other applications. In 2025, drug discovery & development accounted for the largest market share. This is due to the increasing reliance on gene expression insights to identify potential drug targets, understand disease mechanisms, and evaluate therapeutic responses. The expanding pipeline of novel therapeutics, particularly in oncology and rare diseases, has significantly increased the adoption of gene expression analysis in early-stage research and development. Furthermore, the growing focus on precision medicine and biomarker-based drug development continues to strengthen the position of this segment in the market.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025.

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the gene expression analysis market. This is supported by a strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology base, along with rapid adoption of advanced molecular research approaches. The US leads in research funding, innovation, and regulatory support for genomic studies. The presence of leading research institutes, clinical laboratories, and major life sciences companies drives demand for gene expression analysis across various applications. Ongoing research programs, consistent funding, and strong collaboration between industry and academia further support market growth in North America.

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Top Companies in Gene Expression Analysis Market:

The Top Companies in Gene Expression Analysis Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Revvity (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Bruker (US), and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), among others.

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