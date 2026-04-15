Lithium Battery Cans Market Size to Hit USD 9653 Million by 2031 at 15.4% CAGR Amid EV Boom | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

What is the Market Size of Lithium Battery Cans?

The global market for Lithium Battery Cans was valued at USD 3594 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 9653 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period.

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What are the key factors driving the growth of the Lithium Battery Cans Market?

The Lithium Battery Cans Market is expanding through stronger cell manufacturing discipline, rising battery pack standardization, and the growing need for durable metal enclosures across mobility, consumer electronics, and stationary storage systems. Demand is being shaped by the need for casing formats that improve sealing reliability, thermal stability, dimensional consistency, and compatibility with automated high-volume production lines. Procurement patterns are also shifting toward can formats that support faster assembly, lower defect exposure, and better integration with evolving battery module architectures. As battery producers focus more closely on safety performance, material efficiency, and production continuity, demand for precision-engineered cans continues to strengthen across the value chain. This is reinforcing the market's role as a structural enabler of battery manufacturing.

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TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE LITHIUM BATTERY CANS MARKET:

Square Type battery cans are supporting market growth by aligning with applications that require efficient space utilization, high packing density, and structured module integration. Their geometry supports tighter layout control inside battery packs, which makes them suitable for product categories where compactness and organized cell arrangement are critical. These cans also fit well with manufacturing environments that prioritize dimensional consistency and easier stacking during module assembly. Their use is expanding where battery producers want stronger enclosure uniformity and better compatibility with larger-format cell designs. As end-use sectors continue to favor batteries that deliver stable performance within constrained installation space, Square Type cans are gaining stronger relevance in procurement decisions. This is increasing their contribution to market expansion.

Cylindrical Type battery cans are driving growth by supporting mature production ecosystems, repeatable forming processes, and broad usage across multiple battery categories. Their format is widely associated with dependable structural integrity, easier handling during automated manufacturing, and strong compatibility with multi-cell pack design. Producers also value cylindrical cans for their stable mechanical profile and established supply chain familiarity, which helps reduce manufacturing friction in large-scale operations. Their role remains important in applications that require balance between performance consistency, production efficiency, and flexible deployment across product segments. As battery output expands across established and emerging use cases, Cylindrical Type cans continue to hold a strong position in volume-driven purchasing. This sustains their market growth influence.

Energy storage and power battery applications are accelerating growth in the Lithium Battery Cans Market by creating stronger demand for durable, safety-oriented, and production-ready metal enclosures. These applications require cans that can support large-scale deployment conditions, stable performance over extended operating cycles, and dependable containment under demanding usage environments. In power battery systems, can design is increasingly tied to pack durability, vibration tolerance, and thermal management priorities. In energy storage systems, buyers are focusing more on reliability, long service life, and consistent enclosure quality across high-volume installations. This shift is pushing manufacturers toward can solutions that meet stricter operational and assembly requirements. As a result, power and storage demand is becoming a major force behind market expansion.

Stronger focus on material discipline is driving market growth as battery producers seek cans that can maintain shape stability, corrosion resistance, and sealing integrity throughout production and end-use deployment. Metal enclosure quality is no longer treated as a secondary procurement item because it directly influences manufacturing consistency and product reliability. Buyers are placing greater emphasis on cans that support forming precision, weldability, and resistance to structural distortion during downstream battery assembly. This is encouraging deeper supplier specialization and more selective sourcing behavior across the value chain. As quality control becomes more closely tied to cell reliability outcomes, demand for better-engineered battery cans continues to rise. This is improving the market's structural importance.

Safety requirements are pushing the market forward by increasing the need for cans that offer dependable containment, dimensional accuracy, and compatibility with controlled battery assembly standards. Cell producers are under greater pressure to reduce leakage risk, mechanical weakness, and enclosure-related defects that can affect battery performance. This is raising the importance of can strength, uniformity, and production cleanliness across battery manufacturing programs. The market is benefiting because buyers are prioritizing component categories that directly support safer battery system construction rather than treating metal casings as interchangeable inputs. As compliance expectations become more demanding across applications, well-fabricated battery cans are gaining greater value in supplier selection. This is lifting market momentum.

The shift toward automated battery manufacturing is supporting growth because can formats must now perform reliably within faster, more synchronized production environments. Battery makers need cans that can move through stamping, forming, filling, sealing, and inspection stages without introducing unnecessary variability. This is making precision, surface consistency, and handling compatibility more important in procurement decisions. Suppliers that can support repeatable high-throughput production requirements are benefiting from stronger integration into battery manufacturing networks. The result is a market environment where design and production quality are more closely tied to line efficiency and yield performance. This is increasing demand for industrially optimized battery can solutions.

Growth in the market is also being supported by the wider specialization of cell formats across end-use sectors. Different battery applications require different enclosure shapes, structural properties, and integration characteristics, which is expanding the need for a broader portfolio of can designs. Producers are no longer relying on a narrow format approach because end-market requirements vary sharply across compact devices, mobility systems, and stationary storage installations. This diversity is creating room for suppliers that can address multiple format needs with greater manufacturing flexibility. As product architectures continue to diverge by use case, demand for tailored can solutions is becoming more pronounced. This is broadening the market's commercial base.

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What are the major types in the Lithium Battery Cans Market?

Square Type

Cylindrical Type

What are the main applications of the Lithium Battery Cans Market?

Consumer Lithium Battery

Power Lithium Battery

Energy Storage Lithium Battery

Others

Key Players in the Lithium Battery Cans Market

Kedali Industry is a global leader in lithium battery structural components, producing precision battery cans widely used in electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

is a global leader in lithium battery structural components, producing precision battery cans widely used in electric vehicles and energy storage systems. SANGSIN EDP manufactures metal battery cases and components for lithium-ion batteries, supplying major battery manufacturers in the EV sector.

manufactures metal battery cases and components for lithium-ion batteries, supplying major battery manufacturers in the EV sector. SLAC Precision Equipment specializes in precision aluminum casing and battery can production for lithium battery applications.

specializes in precision aluminum casing and battery can production for lithium battery applications. Zhenyu Technology produces lithium battery cans and precision structural components used in power battery systems.

produces lithium battery cans and precision structural components used in power battery systems. Red Fairy Precision manufactures battery casings and precision metal components for lithium-ion battery assemblies.

manufactures battery casings and precision metal components for lithium-ion battery assemblies. JINYANG develops and supplies aluminum battery cans and structural components for lithium battery manufacturers.

develops and supplies aluminum battery cans and structural components for lithium battery manufacturers. Zhengyuan Electronic produces battery casing materials and components used in lithium-ion battery packaging.

produces battery casing materials and components used in lithium-ion battery packaging. LT Precision provides precision metal fabrication and battery can components for lithium battery and industrial applications.

provides precision metal fabrication and battery can components for lithium battery and industrial applications. Shinheung SEC manufactures battery cans and components for cylindrical and prismatic lithium-ion batteries.

manufactures battery cans and components for cylindrical and prismatic lithium-ion batteries. Dongwon Systems produces aluminum battery cans and packaging materials for lithium-ion batteries and EV applications.

produces aluminum battery cans and packaging materials for lithium-ion batteries and EV applications. Jie Jing Precision develops precision metal components including battery cans for lithium battery systems.

develops precision metal components including battery cans for lithium battery systems. Alcha Aluminium manufactures aluminum materials and battery cans used in lithium-ion battery production.

manufactures aluminum materials and battery cans used in lithium-ion battery production. ZZ electric produces battery cans and related electrical components for lithium battery and energy storage applications.

produces battery cans and related electrical components for lithium battery and energy storage applications. Hefei Lixiang manufactures lithium battery structural components including metal battery cans for EV batteries.

manufactures lithium battery structural components including metal battery cans for EV batteries. FUJI SPRINGS produces precision metal components and spring materials used in battery assemblies, including battery can parts.

produces precision metal components and spring materials used in battery assemblies, including battery can parts. SuZhou Sumzone supplies lithium battery cans and precision structural components for energy storage and EV batteries.

supplies lithium battery cans and precision structural components for energy storage and EV batteries. Jihou Intelligent develops automated manufacturing solutions and battery structural components including lithium battery cans.

develops automated manufacturing solutions and battery structural components including lithium battery cans. YALUXING manufactures lithium battery cans and metal structural parts used in battery cell packaging.

Which region dominates the Lithium Battery Cans Market?

Asia-Pacific holds the strongest market position because it remains the center of battery cell manufacturing, downstream pack assembly, and large-scale component sourcing activity. Regional demand is being supported by dense manufacturing ecosystems, strong procurement networks, and broad application coverage across consumer batteries, electric mobility, and energy storage systems.

North America is gaining relevance through battery supply chain localization, capacity expansion planning, and stronger focus on domestic sourcing for critical battery components.

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What are some related markets to the Lithium Battery Cans Market?

Lithium Battery Packaging Market

Electric Vehicle Battery Enclosure Market

Electric Vehicle Battery Housing Market

Lithium-ion Battery Chemicals Market

HNBR for Lithium Battery Separators Market

The global market for Power Battery Case was valued at USD 1617 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 4666 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

The global market for Battery Packaging Shell was valued at USD 1548 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 4741 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

Cylindrical Li-ion Battery Market

High-Performance Lithium-Ion Battery Pack Market

The global Stacked Energy Storage Lithium Battery market was valued at USD 2374 Million in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 5354 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2026 to 2032.

Lithium Battery Box Cases Market

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