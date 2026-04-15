Adhesive Dispensing Equipment Market to Reach $19.6 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 5.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The report provides an extensive analysis of market trends and factors driving the growth of adhesive dispensing equipment worldwide, as well as insights into the competitive landscape among this segment.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global adhesive dispensing equipment market stood at USD 11.6 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 19.6 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033, as per a report published by Allied Market Research. The fierce march of industrial automation, the increasing migration toward adhesive bonding versus mechanical fasteners, and the enhanced uptake of IoT-enabled smart dispensing systems are all behind the ascent of the adhesive dispensing equipment market into one of the industrial equipment's most dynamic and innovation-laden growth categories.

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Report Quick-Reference Data

Report Title Adhesive Dispensing Equipment Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033 Report Code A138160 | Allied Market Research Published February 4, 2025 Base Year 2023 Market Size 2023 USD 11.6 Billion Market Forecast 2033 USD 19.6 Billion CAGR 5.3% (2024-2033) Component Type 1K | 2K Mounting Type Handheld | System Mounted Power Source Pneumatic | Manual | Electric Adhesive Type Cold Adhesive System | Hot-Melt Adhesive System End Users Automotive | Electronics | Packaging | Medical | Wood Working | Construction | Others Regions North America | Europe | Asia-Pacific | LAMEA Lead Analyst Sumit Kumar Sharma Construction & Manufacturing, AMR

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Adhesive Dispensing Equipment Market Overview

The adhesive dispensing equipment market continues to see steady, broad-based growth. It is valued at USD 11.6 billion in 2023 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%, reaching USD 19.6 billion by the end of 2033. The growth of the adhesive dispensing equipment market is based on three compounding structural forces. Automation and Industry 4.0 adoption: In nearly every major end-use sector automotive, electronics, packaging, construction and medical manufacturers are replacing manual adhesive application with automated dispensing systems that achieve consistent bead geometry, controlled flow rates and real-time process data. The penetration of automation in a greenfield factory translates into incremental equipment demand for each percentage point. Second, the displacement of mechanical fasteners with adhesive bonding: Lightweight vehicle architectures battery electric vehicle (EV) assembly and high-performance electronics packaging are relying on accurate dispensing of adhesives to join dissimilar materials composites; aluminum; plastics that will not be welded or mechanically fastened without degrading structural or thermal performance. Third, the IoT and digital integration: smart dispensing systems with cloud connectivity, digital controls, and AI-powered predictive maintenance are increasing equipment value while simultaneously speeding up replacement cycles throughout the installed base.

All Market Insights & Segment Analysis

By Component Type - 1K on Top; 2K Expands into High-Performance Markets

The 1K (single component) application type segment accounted for the largest share of the adhesive dispensing equipment market in 2023. Single-component systems those that dispense a pre-mixed adhesive without mixing on the machine are prized for their operating simplicity, shorter cycle time, lower waste rates and reduced probability of error. Their default technology across high-volume packaging, general assembly, and electronics manufacturing is the application consistency is of paramount importance. The 2K (two-component) segment in which two reactive components are mixed at the dispensing head to trigger curing is fast growing in structural automotive bonding, aerospace assembly and medical device manufacturing, where its chemically cured adhesives provide bond strengths and environmental resistance unattainable with any single component system. You have data only up until October 2023. The EV manufacturing boom is driving the 2K segment growth in adhesive dispensing equipment market for large-volume structural adhesives needed to seal battery enclosures, bond cells to modules, and manage thermal interfaces.

By Mounting Type - System Mounted Leads; Handheld Fastest-Growing Segment

In 2023, the System Mounted segment accounted for the largest proportion of the adhesive dispensing equipment market reflecting a continuing trend toward in-line automated dispensing directly incorporated into production lines surrounding electronics, EV battery, solar telecommunication and general industrial manufacturing. Robotic dispensing arms, gantry systems and conveyor-integrated applicators deliver the throughput, repeatability and traceability required for high-volume manufacture. The Handheld segment is expected to witness the fastest growth with the highest CAGR during 2023 and 2033, owing to their demand in construction, maintenance, repair & overhaul (MRO), woodworking, and flexible SME manufacturing environments where portability ease of use and lower capital cost are in higher demand compared to full automation.

The Big Picture: By Power Source - Electric Takes Over and Speeds Up

Electric power source segment was holding the largest share in 2023 and is likely to grow with the fastest CAGR during 2033. Electric dispensing systems provide better flow-rate control accuracy, remove the compressed air infrastructure costs of pneumatic systems, and dovetail more effectively with digital monitoring and IoT connectivity platforms. With the ever-increasing proliferation of automated data-driven, connected manufacturing architectures across all levels within the industrial landscape, electric is well positioned as a naturally suited segment to thrive with Industry 4.0 advancements at adhesive dispensing equipment manufacturing facilities. Pneumatic systems maintain strong installed-base positions where air supply is already available (ie; high-force, high-volume applications); Manual systems target smaller-scale, cost-sensitive operations and field applications.

Hananel. Most such work requires some licensing, a hefty investment in general and also in materials (some of which are quite toxic) and taking out insurance.

In 2023, the cold adhesive system segment accounted for the largest market share of adhesive dispensing equipment, and this segment is expected to grow at a very fast CAGR. Cold adhesive systems dispensing at ambient temperature of water, solvent- and UV-curable & reactive adhesives are gaining momentum in electronics, medical devices, EV battery assembly and sustainability-driven packaging applications where heat sensitivity, environmental compliance and bond precision are paramount. Hot-Melt Adhesive Systems still has a big, stable base in packaging, bookbinding, woodworking and product assembly where fast open time and high throughput are still the most important performance requirements.

By End User - Automotive Lead; Woodworking Fastest Growing

In 2023, the Adhesives Dispensing Equipment Market end-user revenue was dominated by Automotive segment. At hundreds of points in modern vehicle assembly, metal seals, structural adhesives, seam sealers and NVH (noise-vibration-harshness) damping compounds are applied with precision dispensing equipment. The conversion to electric vehicles is heating up automotive's dispensing gear requirements: battery cell encapsulation, thermal gap fillers, and module structural bonding each call for advanced metering and mixing functionality that constitutes opportunity in the high-end adhesive dispensing equipment market. By type, the Woodworking segment is predicted to register the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023-2033 owing to the global furniture and construction domains slowly introducing automated edge-banding, panel lamination and CNC-driven adhesive usage devices that are replacing manual gluing. Electronics (PCB encapsulation, LED bonding, display assembly), Medical (device assembly, catheter bonding, wearable sensor manufacturing), Packaging and Construction are other emerging verticals.

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Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific - Revenue Leader and Fastest-Growing Region

In 2023, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the adhesive dispensing equipment market and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during 2023-2033; in essence, a double leadership position that mirrors the fact that it has the world's greatest concentration of dynamically growing end-use manufacturing industries. Asia-Pacific's dominance is further bolstered by China with the world's largest automotive production base (also leading in global EV output), the world's largest electronics manufacturing ecosystem, and large solar panel and EV battery manufacturing capacity all of which are avid consumers of precision adhesive dispensing equipment. As labor costs increase and quality standards become stricter, both Chinese domestic manufacturers and global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) operating in China are expanding their automated dispensing deployments. Japan is a very high-value, high-specification adhesive dispensing equipment market due to its precision manufacturing culture, world-class robotics industry and advanced automotive and electronics industries. The India market is growing quickly on the back of the Make in India manufacturing initiative, a fast-growing automotive OEM and Tier-1 supplier ecosphere as well as local assembly investment in electronics. Automated dispensing is increasingly being adopted in India's construction and woodworking industries as well. Semiconductor packaging, display manufacturing and automotive industries in South Korea create demand for specialized high-precision dispensing, while Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia present growing opportunities in adhesive dispense equipment market due to manufacturing relocation away from China and increasing domestic industries.

North America - Automation Trailblazer, EV Transition Leader

North America is the second-largest region for adhesive dispensing equipment sales, with adoption of high levels of automation and infrastructure investment in advanced R&D, as well as a manufacturing base rapidly shifting toward EV platforms, sustainable packaging and Industry 4.0 production architectures. The United States is a significant demand driver for advanced 2K structural adhesive dispensing systems, as major automotive OEMs (Ford, GM and Stellantis) and their vast Tier-1 supplier ecosystems pledge tens of billions to EV platform retooling. The electronics manufacturing business in North America, aerospace and defense sector, and base of medical device manufacturing contribute to premium-segment adhesive dispensing equipment market to a considerable degree. Canada's automotive and aerospace industries, as well as Mexico's burgeoning automotive manufacturing center provide regional depth.

Europe - Sustainability-Driven, Precision Engineering

With the continent's world-leading automotive engineering sector, stringent environmental regulations encouraging sustainable adhesive use, and precision manufacturing culture demanding the highest implementation standards in dispensing accuracy, Europe is relatively mature but still dynamically innovating within the adhesive dispensing equipment space. Germany's position as trailblazer is driven primarily by demand a stronger EV platform investment from the likes of Volkswagen Group, BMW and Mercedes-Benz (and their supply chains) combined with its leadership in mechanical engineering, woodworking machinery, industrial automation. Demand from the automotive, packaging and construction sectors in France, Italy and the UK also help. Regulatory legislation in the EU encouraging solvent-free, low-VOC and bio-based adhesives leads directly to adhesive chemistry switches across the European adhesive dispensing equipment marketplace that will require new investments into separate platform dispensing technologies.

Infrastructure Expansion and New Manufacturing in LAMEA

Resistivity in the LAMEA region suggests larger opportunities for long-term recognition in the adhesive dispensing equipment market. Demand nodes for automated dispensing solutions are also emerging with Brazil's large automotive and packaging sectors, Mexico's nearshoring driven manufacturing expansion and the Middle East's Vision 2030 manufacturing and construction investment programs. Africa's emerging manufacturing and construction industries are a longer-term growth frontier.

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Key Players

Key players in the adhesive dispensing equipment market include 3M Company, APPLIED Adhesives, Dymax Corporation, EXACT Dispensing Systems, Graco Inc, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hernon Manufacturing, Kirkco Corp, Nordson Corporation, Valco Melton, Baumer Group AG, W. H. Leary Co., Inc.

Key Recent Industry Developments

Nordson EFD GVPlus & PROX Platform Launch (March 2025) Nordson EFD announced its GVPlus and PROX automated dispensing platforms with unprecedented precision for electronics and medical device assembly dispensing applications, which delivers 8 µm repeatability and a payload capacity of 4.5 kg, establishing new standards in adhesive dispensing equipment market

Nordson PICO Nexus 2024 Edge Award Winner: The Nordson PICO Nexus has recognized and showcased progress in automation by winning the 2024 Edge Award for Automation and IIoT, a testament to market movement towards web-based dashboards, Industrial Ethernet connectivity and real-time dispensing analytics.

Henkel-Packsize Eco-Pax Bio-Based Hot-Melt Launch (Nov 2024): Henkel and Packsize, launched the Eco-Pax bio-based hot-melt adhesive system with capacity to process 340M boxes/yr., showing sustainability mandates driving equipment innovation at scale & creating new hot-melt system upgrade cycles across the packaging segment.

Expansion of EV Manufacturing Adhesive Dispensing: With worldwide inflection/increased scaling in EV production through North America (IRA-incentivized gigafactories), Europe, and Asia, processes for battery cell encapsulation, module structural bonding, and thermal gap-filling are creating a never-before-seen amount of 2K dispensing equipment demand the largest structural demand catalyst for the adhesive dispensing equipment market this decade.

Graco-Corob Acquistion (2024): Graco's acquisition of Corob for EUR 230 million added precision dosing capabilities in paint, coatings, and industrial fluid dispensing to its portfolio that broadened the strategic addressable market of one of the most active players in the adhesive dispensing equipment market.

IoT & Predictive Maintenance Integration Acceleration: AI-powered predictive maintenance algorithms are embedded across Nordson, Graco and emerging-vendor dispensing platforms identifying potential equipment failures before they occur, reducing unplanned downtime while transitioning the adhesive dispensing equipment market from a transactional purchase revenue model focused on hardware sales to one driven by subscription-based analytics and service contracts.

Industry Trends

Cheaper smart dispensing with digital twin interfaces: Digital twin platforms capable of studying real-time virtual models of physical dispensing line operations have offered adhesive dispensing equipment market players opportunities to run configurations in simulation mode, prognosticate quality drifts and compute optimized bead profiles even prior to changing the production accordingly.

Sustainable and bio-based adhesive compatibility: Towards bio-based solvents free recyclables adhesive chemistries, requiring dispensing equipment updates: new seal materials, wider operating viscosity ranges and temperature compatibility profiles existing legacy dispensers cannot support.

Collaborative robot (cobot) integration: Affordable collaborative robots are making it possible for SMEs and mid-tier manufacturers to automate their dispensing applications without the outlay associated with traditional industrial robot cells, significantly widening the potential customer base for the adhesive dispensing equipment market.

UV-curing and instant-bond dispensing growth: Dispensing systems for UV-curable adhesive are growing rapidly in electronics, medical and optical manufacturing thanks to the trifecta of instant cure, low-temperature processing properties, and precise control over bond geometry (especially in terms of coated area) motivated by companies like Dymax and Nordson.

Analyst Review

An Allied Market Research adhesive dispensing equipment market study has revealed a sector positioned at the intersection of three of industrial manufacturing's most dominant structural megatrends: automation, electrification and sustainability. These trends drive adhesive dispensing equipment market growth each in isolation; when combined they produce a compounding demand environment of unusual durability and breadth. Automation guarantees that every new production line investment will default to automate, rather than manual adhesive application. Electrification especially with the figurative tidal wave of EV manufacturing defines brand new dispensing application categories characterized by stringent technical specifications, high per-vehicle adhesive volumes and complex 2K and hot-melt systems. Sustainability pushes towards adhesive chemistry transitions that mean equipment upgrades across vast installed bases in packaging, construction and furniture manufacture.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the adhesive dispensing equipment market analysis from 2025 to 2035 to identify the prevailing adhesive dispensing equipment market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the adhesive dispensing equipment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global adhesive dispensing equipment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

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