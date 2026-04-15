Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Insights From Dr. Marshall Shepherd on Georgia's Climate Outlook and Resilience

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / What does the future look like for Georgia, and how do we prepare for it today?

It's a question more leaders across the state are beginning to ask. From unexpected heat in February to stronger storms reaching farther inland, the signals are becoming harder to ignore. While the changes can feel unpredictable, the path forward does not have to be.

New tools like the Drawdown Georgia Climate Outlook Maps are helping turn uncertainty into insight. They give communities, businesses, and decision-makers a clearer way to plan for what's ahead. In our latest Georgia Climate Digest video interview, host Eriqah Vincent sits down with Dr. Marshall Shepherd, an internationally recognized climate scientist at the University of Georgia and an early contributor to Drawdown Georgia, to explore how climate conditions are evolving across the state and how tools like the Climate Outlook Maps can support smarter, more resilient planning.

Find more stories and multimedia from Ray C. Anderson Foundation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ray-c-anderson-foundation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/insights-from-dr.-marshall-shepherd-on-georgias-climate-outlook-1157663