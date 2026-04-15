Allied Gaming & Entertainment Announces Strategic Transformation, with Plans to Finalize M&A and Accelerate AI and Token Initiatives in 2026

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE, "Allied" or the "Company") announced that it has reached a comprehensive settlement of all outstanding matters with Knighted Pastures LLC and has concluded the related legal proceedings.

With these matters resolved, the Company has removed a significant source of external uncertainty and is entering a new phase focused on strategic execution, operational efficiency, and long-term growth.

Following the resolution, Allied expects to more effectively allocate management attention and operational resources toward advancing its established strategic initiatives, accelerating business integration, and enhancing overall operating efficiency.

The Company believes this transition will support a stronger foundation for sustainable long-term shareholder value creation.

Strategic Focus on AI and Tokenized Digital Asset Platform Expansion

Allied is advancing a new phase of strategic development centered on artificial intelligence and tokenized digital asset platforms. The Company plans to progressively implement AI- and token-enabled initiatives throughout 2026 through a combination of mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and internal development.

The Company is currently evaluating multiple potential M&A and partnership opportunities across AI infrastructure, cryptocurrency, and digital ecosystem applications, and expects to provide updates on these initiatives in the near term. The Company intends to complete the issuance of cryptocurrency "Allied Coin" in 2026, subject to applicable legal, regulatory, and operational considerations, as part of its broader strategic transformation and cryptocurrency development initiatives.

Leveraging a user base of more than 20 million across the Asia-Pacific region, Allied is developing a long-term growth strategy built around two core pillars:

I. Digital Infrastructure and Tokenized Asset Platform

The Company is focused on building a foundational platform anchored in:

Optical communication networks

Computing power resources

Fiber infrastructure and related digital assets



Within this framework, Allied is actively exploring tokenization models and digital asset issuance structures designed to enable the commercialization and programmability of infrastructure-backed assets.

Core areas of focus include:

Fiber network infrastructure and bandwidth assets

Compute capacity and AI infrastructure resources

Token-based utility frameworks and ecosystem-level digital asset models



The Company believes that integrating real-world infrastructure with tokenized utility layers has the potential to enhance liquidity, user engagement, and platform scalability over time.

II. AI-Driven Consumer and Token-Enabled Ecosystem

Allied is developing a multi-layered application ecosystem powered by artificial intelligence and enhanced by token-based engagement mechanisms, with an initial focus on:

1. AI Gaming and Entertainment Platforms

Including AI-enhanced interactive entertainment content, next-generation gaming platforms, and token-integrated Web3-enabled environments

2. AI Education Platforms

Including AI-enabled live learning platforms, intelligent education solutions, and token-based incentive and engagement models

3. AI-Enabled Smart Devices

Including AI-powered wearable devices, learning tools, and other intelligent consumer hardware connected to the broader digital ecosystem

These platforms and products will be developed through a combination of in-house innovation, strategic acquisitions, and external partnerships, enabling integration across content, platforms, and hardware.

The Company aims to build a connected online-to-offline intelligent ecosystem, supported by AI-driven personalization and token-based user engagement, and to explore diversified commercialization pathways across its user base.

James Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Allied Gaming & Entertainment, stated:

"With the resolution of these matters, Allied is now fully focused on execution. We are actively advancing a range of M&A and strategic partnership opportunities and accelerating the development of our AI and tokenized digital asset initiatives.

"By leveraging our existing user base and infrastructure foundation, we believe we are well-positioned to build scalable platforms across gaming, entertainment, and education, supported by both AI-driven capabilities and token-enabled ecosystems.

"We expect to share meaningful progress in the near term and believe this strategy will unlock new growth drivers and long-term value for our shareholders."

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE) is a global experiential entertainment company undergoing a strategic transformation into an integrated digital ecosystem platform, with a focus on digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and technology-enabled growth opportunities.

Contact:

Investor relations: ir@alliedgaming.gg