Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro Successfully Completes U.S. Army Exercise Featuring Rapid Threat Detection in Active Minefields Powered by Patented AI Edge Processing Using Drones

AVENTURA, Fla., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) (Safe Pro or the Company), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled defense, security, and situational awareness solutions, today announced that it has successfully completed a U.S. Army live fire exercise where Safe Pro's patented AI technology was utilized to rapidly process drone imagery on the edge to locate live scattered mines and share that intelligence with commanders to support their mission planning. This exercise follows an initial Government contract for AI-powered edge processing and the recent commercial rollout of NODE-X, a Next Gen miniaturized AI-powered edge compute processor of drone footage for threat detection in military maneuver support missions.

"We are honored to have been invited to work side-by-side with our Army stakeholders in the field during this high-pressure exercise. We believe that through these live minefield exercises, the Army is gaining increased confidence in our capabilities as we work together, gather soldier feedback, and deliver battle tested capabilities that our customers need fielded," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc. "As we enter Q2, we are building strong momentum with our customers and are continuing to engage in discussions on how our AI technologies can help support their requirements in the short, medium and long term."

Safe Pro's NODE-X is scheduled to take part in additional U.S. Army exercises through the second quarter of 2026 as the Company builds momentum towards rapid expansion. NODE-X is the next generation of Safe Pro's AI-powered ecosystem of tools enabling the rapid processing of drone imagery for AI threat detection, 3D mapping and automated route guidance. The NODE-X is designed as a backpack kit that includes real-time AI inference on a powerful edge compute machine and ruggedized GPU laptops running Safe Pro's OnSight Windows-based software application compatible with U.S. Army-approved Short-Range Reconnaissance (SRR) drones.

Powered by the patented Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) technology, NODE-X utilizes AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms trained on one of the world's largest real-world imagery datasets from Ukraine including 2.6 million drone images and 47,000 confirmed detections of small threats including landmines, cluster munitions, unexploded ordnance (UXO) and ambush drones. Operating on the edge without the need for connectivity, NODE-X incorporates AI-detected threats with the rapid generation of 3D models, orthomosaics, and digital surface models including vegetation height, terrain slope and automated route planning. NODE-X's rapidly field-deployable design and intuitive software interface provides soldiers and military commanders with critical battlefield situational awareness making it an ideal solution for an array of reconnaissance missions.

The Company's SPOTD AI platform analyzes imagery and video from virtually any drone to automatically detect and classify explosive threats and other objects of interest. The platform converts raw video into high-resolution 2D/3D geospatial models that can be rapidly shared to support operational decision-making in defense, security, and humanitarian missions. SPOTD is capable of identifying more than 150 types of landmines and UXO, enabling scalable situational awareness across large, high-risk areas.

For more information about Safe Pro's real-world landmine and UXO detections, visit: https://safeproai.com/landmine-detections/ . Information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, can be found at https://safeprogroup.com, and you can connect with us on LinkedIn Facebook , and X

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, leveraging commercially available "off-the-shelf" drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Safe Pro's ability to support U.S. Army operations, its ability to integrate its technology with third party systems and the acceptance of its solutions by potential government, military and humanitarian organizations. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth under Item 1A. in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K and updated from time to time in the Company's Form 10-Q filings and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

media@safeprogroup.com

Investor Contact:

Ankit Hira, Managing Director

Solebury Strategic Communications for Safe Pro Group Inc.

spai@soleburystrat.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8f49050-3f4b-4fbd-8f98-7f59d002b647

US Army Exercise

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