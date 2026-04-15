XTI Aerospace, Inc.: XTI Aerospace Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

DALLAS, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) ("XTI Aerospace," "XTI," or the "Company"), a publicly traded aerospace and defense company operating across drone distribution, unmanned systems, and advanced manufacturing markets through three dedicated divisions, and parent company of Drone Nerds, LLC, a leading drone solutions platform serving enterprise and government customers, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, and provided the Company's outlook for 2026.
2025 fourth quarter and full year highlights (includes the acquisition of Drone Nerds, LLC and Anzu Robotics, LLC (together, "Drone Nerds") in November 2025, Inpixon results excluded and reflected in discontinued operations):
- Revenue of $22.5 million
- Gross profit of $4.9 million
- Gross profit as a percentage of revenue of 21.9 percent
For purposes of this release, the Company defines "pro forma" as unaudited supplemental combined financial information.
2025 pro forma fourth quarter XTI highlights(1) (includes Drone Nerds as if the acquisition had occurred as of January 1, 2024):
- Revenue of $41.7 million
- Gross profit of $8.1 million
- Gross profit as a percentage of revenue of 19.5 percent
- Net loss from continuing operations of $7.6 million
2025 full year pro forma, XTI reported the following highlights(1) (includes Drone Nerds as if the acquisition had occurred as of January 1, 2024):
- Revenue of $121.6 million
- Gross profit of $26.8 million
- Gross profit as a percentage of revenue of 22.0 percent
- Net loss from continuing operations of $39.0 million
Company guidance:
- Expecting full year 2026 revenue of $160 million or greater
2025 fourth quarter events:
- Completed approximately $40 million acquisition of Drone Nerds, a leading U.S. drone solutions provider, and secured a concurrent $25 million strategic investment from Unusual Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: UMAC)
- Formed strategic alliance with Valkyrie Intelligence LLC ("Valkyrie Sciences"), including an investment and services agreement, to harness the intelligence derived from the sizable drone industry data set built by Drone Nerds
Recent events:
- Completed the divestiture of the Inpixon RTLS business to streamline the Company's focus on its drone platform
- Secured $20 million Asset-Based Lending ("ABL") credit facility with JPMorgan to support growth and liquidity, subject to customary borrowing conditions, covenants and availability
- The Autonomous Defense Systems ("ADS") division, formed through the reorganization and redesignation of the Company's XTI Aircraft division, and the Advanced Technology and Manufacturing ("ATM") division, which the Company is in the process of establishing and which has not yet generated revenue
- Strengthened the composition of XTI's Board of Directors with aviation and unmanned systems expertise through the appointments of Clinton Weber and Jonathan Ornstein
(1)
For information on unaudited supplemental combined financial information presented, see the section titled "Unaudited Supplemental Combined Financial Information" in this press release.
"The acquisition of Drone Nerds transformed XTI Aerospace into a scaled, revenue-generating platform," said Scott Pomeroy, Chief Executive Officer of XTI Aerospace. "Drone Nerds is a leading enterprise-focused UAS solutions provider with deep customer relationships and a proven operating model that continues to deliver strong performance. Its OEM-agnostic approach and broad supplier network position us to participate in a rapidly evolving market. Just as important, the platform provides real-time data and market intelligence that informs where we invest, build, and expand. We believe this foundation positions us to support growth and support our expansion into new markets and higher-value opportunities across the business."
"XTI Drones continues to scale as a cash-generating commercial engine. Our Advanced Technology and Manufacturing division strengthens our ability to expand our participation in the value chain through U.S.-based manufacturing. Our Autonomous Defense Systems initiative is building a pipeline of potential military and defense contract opportunities in a large and growing market. Together, these elements create a flywheel that we believe is designed to support growth, margin expansion, and long-term value creation. In 2026, our focus is execution."
Liquidity and Capital Resources
At December 31, 2025, the Company had $16.7 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. An additional $0.2 million of cash is included in current assets of discontinued operations and is not included in unrestricted cash balances.
The Company does not currently expect to require additional capital to support the ordinary-course operating needs of the Drone Nerds business. However, the Company may seek additional capital in the future to support strategic acquisitions and the development of its advanced systems and domestic manufacturing initiatives.
Subsequent to December 31, 2025 and through the date of this filing, holders of certain warrants issued in connection with our 2025 public offerings exercised warrants to purchase 3,963,408 shares of the Company's common stock. These exercises resulted in aggregate cash proceeds to us of approximately $7.9 million. We engaged ThinkEquity LLC as our exclusive advisor in connection with the solicitation of these warrants for which we paid cash compensation of 3% of the gross proceeds, or approximately $0.2 million. After deducting such commissions, the net proceeds we received from these warrant exercises was approximately $7.7 million.
Unaudited Supplemental Combined Financial Information
The Company has provided unaudited supplemental financial information of the combined company in this press release. The following financial information combines XTI and Drone Nerds historical operating results as if the businesses had been operated together on a combined basis during prior periods. This financial information is intended to illustrate the current operating footprint of the Company following the acquisition of Drone Nerds and divestiture of the Company's Industrial IoT / Real-Time Location Systems business.
For the avoidance of doubt, the unaudited supplemental combined financial information was not prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X and differs from the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information included in the Pro Forma 8-K/A filing dated February 9, 2026 filed with the SEC (the "Pro Forma 8-K Filing"), which was prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. Accordingly, the unaudited supplemental combined financial information was not prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X and is presented for illustrative purposes to assist investors in understanding the operational performance of the combined business, timing and operational impact of the acquisition, and integration of the combined business, and should not be considered a substitute for the pro forma financial information included in the Company's prior filings prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X.
Consequently, the unaudited supplemental combined financial information is intentionally different from, but does not supersede, the pro forma financial information set forth in the Pro Forma 8-K Filing or the pro forma financial information set forth in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K
In addition, the unaudited supplemental combined financial information does not purport to indicate the results that actually would have been obtained had the companies been operated together during the periods presented, or which may be realized in the future. The unaudited supplemental combined financial information has no impact on XTI or Drone Nerds previously reported consolidated balance sheets or statements of operations, cash flows or equity.
XTI Aerospace, Inc. and Subsidiaries
For the Three Months Ended
December 31,
2025
2024
(in thousands, except percentages)
Amount
Amount
$ Change
% Change
Revenues
$
41,709
$
26,832
$
14,877
55
%
Gross profit
8,149
3,694
4,455
121
%
Gross profit %
19.5
%
13.8
%
5.7
%
41
%
Net loss from continuing operations
(7,599)
(9,045)
1,446
(16)
%
For the Years Ended
2025
2024
(in thousands, except percentages)
Amount
Amount
$ Change
% Change
Revenues
$
121,590
$
111,201
$
10,389
9
%
Gross profit
26,784
17,333
9,451
55
%
Gross profit %
22.0
%
15.6
%
6.4
%
41
%
Net loss from continuing operations
(39,042)
(23,948)
(15,094)
63
%
(1)
For information on unaudited supplemental combined financial information presented, see the section titled "Unaudited Supplemental Combined Financial Information" in this press release.
The unaudited supplemental combined financial information excludes non-recurring transaction-related costs associated with the Drone Nerds acquisition.
Conference Call and Webcast (Live Q&A Format)
The Company will post prepared remarks to the Investor Relations section of its website before the market opens on April 15, 2026. These remarks are intended to provide additional detail and context regarding the Company's financial results and business update.
The Company will host a live webcast on April 15, 2026 at 3:30 PM CT (4:30 PM ET), which will consist of a video-based question and answer session with Scott Pomeroy, Chief Executive Officer, and Brooke Turk, Chief Financial Officer. As part of this format, prepared remarks will not be read but will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at xtiaerospace.com under "IR News & Events."
Investors and analysts are invited to participate and may register in advance using this link: XTI Aerospace April 15 Earnings Webcast. The registration link is also available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website under "IR News & Events." Dial-in information will be included upon registration.
The replay of the event will be publicly available to all investors in the Investor Relations section, under "IR News & Events" section of the Company's website at xtiaerospace.com following the conclusion of the question and answer session and will remain available for 30 days.
About XTI Aerospace, Inc.
XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) is a publicly traded aerospace and defense company operating across unmanned systems, advanced manufacturing, and drone distribution markets through three dedicated divisions.
The Company's Commercial division - XTI Drones, anchored by its Drone Nerds subsidiary, LLC, is one of the nation's leading drone solutions platforms, serving enterprise and government customers across sales, service, and support. The Commercial Division's market reach and transaction data provide XTI with unparalleled visibility into purchasing behavior across the unmanned systems industry - a strategic intelligence asset the Company may leverage to support future data and analytics initiatives.
The Company's Autonomous Defense Systems ("ADS") division is focused on the design, development, and integration of unmanned platforms for defense and commercial applications, with an emphasis on serving U.S. government customers and supporting domestic procurement initiatives aligned with national security priorities.
The Company's Advanced Technology and Manufacturing (ATM) division is developing a U.S.-based production platform for NDAA-compliant and Department of War ("DoW") Blue List-eligible unmanned systems components and technologies, designed to support domestic manufacturing and supply chain requirements and serve the growing demand for domestically sourced unmanned systems across defense and enterprise markets.
XTI Aerospace is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
For more information about XTI, please visit xtiaerospace.com and follow XTI on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and YouTube.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "continue," "could," "would," "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, market adoption, regulatory requirements, supply chain conditions, technological development, integration of the acquired businesses, availability of capital and liquidity, and changes in applicable laws or regulations as well as the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the U.S.
165 Securities and Exchange Commission. XTI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors described in XTI's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.
Contacts:
General inquiries:
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://xtiaerospace.com/contact
Investor Relations:
Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Phone: 1-407-644-4256
Email: [email protected]
XTI Aerospace, Inc. and Subsidiaries
For the Three Months Ended
December 31,
For the Year Ended
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues
$
22,490
$
-
$
22,490
$
-
Cost of Revenues
17,569
-
17,569
-
Gross Profit
4,921
-
4,921
-
Operating Expenses
Research and development
1,287
491
5,240
1,970
Sales and marketing
2,323
545
5,604
1,517
General and administrative
12,719
4,505
32,845
19,660
Merger-related transaction costs
3,429
-
3,887
6,490
Amortization of intangible assets
142
8
166
30
Total Operating Expenses
19,900
5,549
47,742
29,667
Loss from Operations
(14,979)
(5,549)
(42,821)
(29,667)
Other (Expense) Income
Interest expense, net
(51)
(229)
(270)
(782)
Amortization of deferred loan costs
-
-
-
(17)
Loss on conversion of note receivable to equity
instrument
-
(2,630)
-
(2,630)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
(421)
(6,732)
Provision for expected credit losses on convertible
note investment
(2,039)
-
(2,039)
-
Change in fair value of convertible notes payable
-
-
-
12,882
Change in fair value of equity securities
-
(1,068)
(349)
(1,068)
Change in fair value of warrant liability
2,684
-
(596)
(281)
Warrant issuance expense
-
-
(6,580)
-
Other income, net
30
24
30
42
Total Other (Expense) Income
624
(3,903)
(10,225)
1,414
Loss from continuing operations before income
taxes
(14,355)
(9,452)
(53,046)
(28,253)
Income tax benefit (provision)
4
-
10
(16)
Net loss from continuing operations, net of tax
(14,351)
(9,452)
(53,036)
(28,269)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(6,964)
(4,404)
(15,455)
(7,334)
Net loss
(21,315)
(13,856)
(68,491)
(35,603)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(270)
-
(270)
-
Net loss attributable to XTI Aerospace, Inc.
(21,585)
(13,856)
(68,761)
(35,603)
Preferred stock dividends
(408)
(110)
(437)
(606)
Deemed dividends
-
(258)
-
(772)
Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders
$
(21,993)
$
(14,224)
$
(69,198)
$
(36,981)
Net loss per share - basic and diluted:
Continuing operations
$
(0.45)
$
(14.28)
$
(3.28)
$
(129.24)
Discontinued operations
$
(0.21)
$
(6.41)
$
(0.96)
$
(33.54)
Net loss
$
(0.66)
$
(20.69)
$
(4.24)
$
(162.78)
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding, Basic and
Diluted
32,744,968
687,471
16,337,782
227,193
Net loss per share from continuing and discontinued operations is calculated based on net loss attributable to common stockholders. Preferred stock dividends and deemed dividends are allocated to continuing and discontinued operations on a proportional basis.
XTI Aerospace, Inc. And Subsidiaries
As of
December 31,
As of
December 31,
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
16,696
$
3,972
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
12,093
-
Other receivables
-
513
Inventories
15,400
-
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,989
888
Current assets of discontinued operations
3,645
3,208
Total Current Assets
51,823
8,581
Property and equipment, net
385
72
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net
2,965
310
Intangible assets, net
9,338
284
Goodwill
11,544
-
Other assets
403
1,095
Non-current assets of discontinued operations
4,788
13,949
Total Assets
$
81,246
$
24,291
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
5,212
$
5,190
Related party payables
-
51
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
6,165
6,071
Accrued interest
391
522
Customer deposits
3,071
1,350
Warrant liability
22,561
-
Operating lease obligation, current
550
88
Short-term debt
7,931
2,657
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
1,722
1,492
Total Current Liabilities
47,603
17,421
Long Term Liabilities
Long-term debt
450
65
Operating lease obligation, noncurrent
2,427
231
Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations
322
-
Total Liabilities
50,802
17,717
Commitments and Contingencies
Representative and placement agent warrants, net of issuance costs
2,701
-
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred Stock
-
-
Series 4 Convertible Preferred Stock
-
-
Series 5 Convertible Preferred Stock
-
-
Series 9 Preferred Stock
-
1,331
Series 10 Convertible Preferred Stock
21,793
-
Common Stock
33
2
Additional paid-in capital
157,354
99,425
Accumulated other comprehensive income
881
(622)
Accumulated deficit
(162,323)
(93,562)
Total Stockholders' Equity
17,738
6,574
Noncontrolling interest
10,005
-
Total Equity
27,743
6,574
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Equity
$
81,246
$
24,291
XTI Aerospace, Inc. and Subsidiaries
For the Years Ended
2025
2024
Cash Flows Used in Operating Activities
Net loss
$
(68,491)
$
(35,603)
Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
148
113
Amortization of intangible assets
387
622
Amortization of right-of-use asset
114
237
Non-cash interest expense, net
145
417
Stock-based compensation
12,046
4,121
Impairment of goodwill
9,895
-
Impairment of intangible assets
631
2,507
Provision for credit losses
2,129
-
Loss on conversion of note receivable to equity investment
-
2,630
Unrealized loss on equity investment
-
628
Change in fair value of convertible notes payable
-
(12,882)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
421
6,732
Warrant issuance expense
6,580
-
Change in fair value of warrant liability
596
281
Other
4
359
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable and other receivables
(1,993)
(18)
Inventories
2,618
611
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,572
922
Other assets
311
40
Accounts payable
(2,543)
346
Related party payables
(51)
-
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(3,696)
6,039
Accrued interest
116
259
Customer deposits
(271)
-
Deferred revenue
(167)
(435)
Operating lease obligation
(112)
(233)
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
(36,611)
(22,307)
Cash Flows (Used in) Provided by Investing Activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(215)
(68)
Cash received in purchase of Inpixon
-
2,968
Investment in convertible note receivable
(2,000)
-
Acquisition of Drone Nerds, net of cash acquired
(16,547)
-
Purchase of intangible asset
-
(47)
Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Investing Activities
(18,762)
2,853
Cash Flows Provided by Financing Activities
Net proceeds from sale of common stock and pre-funded warrants via public offerings
57,051
-
Net proceeds from ATM stock offerings
1,667
22,213
Net proceeds from issuance of Series 10 Convertible Preferred Stock
22,750
-
Net proceeds from the exercise of equity classified warrants
-
2
Net proceeds from the exercise of liability classified warrants
4,061
-
Net proceeds from issuance of promissory notes
-
2,000
Net proceeds from loan from Inpixon (prior to merger)
-
1,012
Redemptions of Series 9 Preferred Stock
(1,427)
(795)
Repayments of debt
(15,892)
(868)
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
68,210
23,564
Effect of Foreign Exchange Rate on Changes on Cash
(23)
(10)
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
12,814
4,100
Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of year
4,105
5
Cash and Cash Equivalents - End of year
$
16,919
$
4,105
XTI Aerospace, Inc. and Subsidiaries
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025
(in thousands)
GAAP
Drone Nerds
Pre-Acquisition
Transaction
Proforma
Revenues
$
22,490
$
19,219
$
-
41,709
Cost of revenues
17,569
15,991
-
33,560
Gross profit
4,921
3,228
-
8,149
Operating expenses
19,900
1,254
(5,221)
a
15,933
Loss from operations
(14,979)
1,974
5,221
(7,784)
Other (expense) income
624
(263)
(180)
b
181
Net income (loss), before tax
(14,355)
1,711
5,041
(7,603)
Income tax benefit
4
-
-
4
Net income (loss)
$
(14,351)
$
1,711
$
5,041
$
(7,599)
a)
Non-recurring transaction costs associated with Drone Nerds acquisition (less $5,442) and amortization of the purchase price allocation for intangible assets identified for Drone Nerds (plus $221)
b)
Interest on the promissory notes issued as part of the Drone Nerds acquisition consideration
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
(in thousands)
GAAP
Drone Nerds
Pre-Acquisition
Transaction
Proforma
Revenues
$
-
$
26,832
$
-
26,832
Cost of revenues
-
23,138
-
23,138
Gross profit
-
3,694
-
3,694
Operating expenses
5,549
2,695
221
a
8,465
Loss from operations
(5,549)
999
(221)
(4,771)
Other (expense) income
(3,903)
(191)
(180)
b
(4,274)
Net income (loss), before tax
(9,452)
808
(401)
(9,045)
Income tax benefit
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss)
$
(9,452)
$
808
$
(401)
$
(9,045)
a)
Amortization of the purchase price allocation for intangible assets identified for Drone Nerds
b)
Interest on the promissory notes issued as part of the Drone Nerds acquisition consideration
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2025
(in thousands)
GAAP
Drone Nerds
Pre-Acquisition
Transaction
Proforma
Revenues
$
22,490
$
99,100
$
-
121,590
Cost of revenues
17,569
77,237
-
94,806
Gross profit
4,921
21,863
-
26,784
Operating expenses
47,742
11,311
(4,763)
a
54,290
Loss from operations
(42,821)
10,552
4,763
(27,506)
Other (expense) income
(10,225)
(601)
(720)
b
(11,546)
Net income (loss), before tax
(53,046)
9,951
4,043
(39,052)
Income tax benefit
10
-
-
10
Net income (loss)
$
(53,036)
$
9,951
$
4,043
$
(39,042)
a)
Non-recurring transaction costs associated with Drone Nerds acquisition (less $5,442), Drone Nerds amortization (less $206), amortization of the purchase price allocation for intangible assets identified for Drone Nerds (plus $885)
b)
Interest on the promissory notes issued as part of the Drone Nerds acquisition consideration
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024
(in thousands)
GAAP
Drone Nerds
Pre-Acquisition
Transaction
Proforma
Revenues
$
-
$
111,201
$
-
111,201
Cost of revenues
-
93,868
-
93,868
Gross profit
-
17,333
-
17,333
Operating expenses
29,667
13,401
(5,605)
a
37,463
Loss from operations
(29,667)
3,932
5,605
(20,130)
Other (expense) income
1,414
(952)
(4,264)
b
(3,802)
Net income (loss), before tax
(28,253)
2,980
1,341
(23,932)
Income tax provision
(16)
-
-
(16)
Net income (loss)
$
(28,269)
$
2,980
$
1,341
$
(23,948)
a)
Non-recurring transaction costs associated with Drone Nerds acquisition (less $6,490) and amortization of the purchase price allocation for intangible assets for Drone Nerds (plus $885)
b)
Interest on the promissory notes issued as part of the Drone Nerds acquisition consideration (less $744). The pro forma results for the year ended December 31, 2024 exclude nonrecurring merger-related transaction costs and losses recognized in connection with the conversion and extinguishment of convertible notes, including related fair value adjustments and inducement expenses, as these items are directly attributable to prior recapitalization transactions and do not have a continuing impact on the combined company (less $3,520).
SOURCE XTI Aerospace, Inc.