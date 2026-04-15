XTI Aerospace, Inc.: XTI Aerospace Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

DALLAS, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) ("XTI Aerospace," "XTI," or the "Company"), a publicly traded aerospace and defense company operating across drone distribution, unmanned systems, and advanced manufacturing markets through three dedicated divisions, and parent company of Drone Nerds, LLC, a leading drone solutions platform serving enterprise and government customers, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, and provided the Company's outlook for 2026.

2025 fourth quarter and full year highlights (includes the acquisition of Drone Nerds, LLC and Anzu Robotics, LLC (together, "Drone Nerds") in November 2025, Inpixon results excluded and reflected in discontinued operations):

Revenue of $22.5 million

Gross profit of $4.9 million

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue of 21.9 percent

For purposes of this release, the Company defines "pro forma" as unaudited supplemental combined financial information.

2025 pro forma fourth quarter XTI highlights(1) (includes Drone Nerds as if the acquisition had occurred as of January 1, 2024):

Revenue of $41.7 million

Gross profit of $8.1 million

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue of 19.5 percent

Net loss from continuing operations of $7.6 million

2025 full year pro forma, XTI reported the following highlights(1) (includes Drone Nerds as if the acquisition had occurred as of January 1, 2024):

Revenue of $121.6 million

Gross profit of $26.8 million

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue of 22.0 percent

Net loss from continuing operations of $39.0 million

Company guidance:

Expecting full year 2026 revenue of $160 million or greater

2025 fourth quarter events:

Completed approximately $40 million acquisition of Drone Nerds, a leading U.S. drone solutions provider, and secured a concurrent $25 million strategic investment from Unusual Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: UMAC)

Formed strategic alliance with Valkyrie Intelligence LLC ("Valkyrie Sciences"), including an investment and services agreement, to harness the intelligence derived from the sizable drone industry data set built by Drone Nerds

Recent events:

Completed the divestiture of the Inpixon RTLS business to streamline the Company's focus on its drone platform

Secured $20 million Asset-Based Lending ("ABL") credit facility with JPMorgan to support growth and liquidity, subject to customary borrowing conditions, covenants and availability

The Autonomous Defense Systems ("ADS") division, formed through the reorganization and redesignation of the Company's XTI Aircraft division, and the Advanced Technology and Manufacturing ("ATM") division, which the Company is in the process of establishing and which has not yet generated revenue

Strengthened the composition of XTI's Board of Directors with aviation and unmanned systems expertise through the appointments of Clinton Weber and Jonathan Ornstein

(1) For information on unaudited supplemental combined financial information presented, see the section titled "Unaudited Supplemental Combined Financial Information" in this press release.

"The acquisition of Drone Nerds transformed XTI Aerospace into a scaled, revenue-generating platform," said Scott Pomeroy, Chief Executive Officer of XTI Aerospace. "Drone Nerds is a leading enterprise-focused UAS solutions provider with deep customer relationships and a proven operating model that continues to deliver strong performance. Its OEM-agnostic approach and broad supplier network position us to participate in a rapidly evolving market. Just as important, the platform provides real-time data and market intelligence that informs where we invest, build, and expand. We believe this foundation positions us to support growth and support our expansion into new markets and higher-value opportunities across the business."

"XTI Drones continues to scale as a cash-generating commercial engine. Our Advanced Technology and Manufacturing division strengthens our ability to expand our participation in the value chain through U.S.-based manufacturing. Our Autonomous Defense Systems initiative is building a pipeline of potential military and defense contract opportunities in a large and growing market. Together, these elements create a flywheel that we believe is designed to support growth, margin expansion, and long-term value creation. In 2026, our focus is execution."

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At December 31, 2025, the Company had $16.7 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. An additional $0.2 million of cash is included in current assets of discontinued operations and is not included in unrestricted cash balances.

The Company does not currently expect to require additional capital to support the ordinary-course operating needs of the Drone Nerds business. However, the Company may seek additional capital in the future to support strategic acquisitions and the development of its advanced systems and domestic manufacturing initiatives.

Subsequent to December 31, 2025 and through the date of this filing, holders of certain warrants issued in connection with our 2025 public offerings exercised warrants to purchase 3,963,408 shares of the Company's common stock. These exercises resulted in aggregate cash proceeds to us of approximately $7.9 million. We engaged ThinkEquity LLC as our exclusive advisor in connection with the solicitation of these warrants for which we paid cash compensation of 3% of the gross proceeds, or approximately $0.2 million. After deducting such commissions, the net proceeds we received from these warrant exercises was approximately $7.7 million.

Unaudited Supplemental Combined Financial Information

The Company has provided unaudited supplemental financial information of the combined company in this press release. The following financial information combines XTI and Drone Nerds historical operating results as if the businesses had been operated together on a combined basis during prior periods. This financial information is intended to illustrate the current operating footprint of the Company following the acquisition of Drone Nerds and divestiture of the Company's Industrial IoT / Real-Time Location Systems business.

For the avoidance of doubt, the unaudited supplemental combined financial information was not prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X and differs from the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information included in the Pro Forma 8-K/A filing dated February 9, 2026 filed with the SEC (the "Pro Forma 8-K Filing"), which was prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. Accordingly, the unaudited supplemental combined financial information was not prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X and is presented for illustrative purposes to assist investors in understanding the operational performance of the combined business, timing and operational impact of the acquisition, and integration of the combined business, and should not be considered a substitute for the pro forma financial information included in the Company's prior filings prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X.

Consequently, the unaudited supplemental combined financial information is intentionally different from, but does not supersede, the pro forma financial information set forth in the Pro Forma 8-K Filing or the pro forma financial information set forth in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K

In addition, the unaudited supplemental combined financial information does not purport to indicate the results that actually would have been obtained had the companies been operated together during the periods presented, or which may be realized in the future. The unaudited supplemental combined financial information has no impact on XTI or Drone Nerds previously reported consolidated balance sheets or statements of operations, cash flows or equity.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Pro Forma(1) Combined Financial Data

(Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended December 31,

















2025



2024













(in thousands, except percentages)

Amount



Amount



$ Change



% Change

Revenues

$ 41,709



$ 26,832



$ 14,877





55 % Gross profit



8,149





3,694





4,455





121 % Gross profit %



19.5 %



13.8 %



5.7 %



41 % Net loss from continuing operations



(7,599)





(9,045)





1,446





(16) %





For the Years Ended

















2025



2024













(in thousands, except percentages)

Amount



Amount



$ Change



% Change

Revenues

$ 121,590



$ 111,201



$ 10,389





9 % Gross profit



26,784





17,333





9,451





55 % Gross profit %



22.0 %



15.6 %



6.4 %



41 % Net loss from continuing operations



(39,042)





(23,948)





(15,094)





63 %





(1) For information on unaudited supplemental combined financial information presented, see the section titled "Unaudited Supplemental Combined Financial Information" in this press release.

The unaudited supplemental combined financial information excludes non-recurring transaction-related costs associated with the Drone Nerds acquisition.

Conference Call and Webcast (Live Q&A Format)

The Company will post prepared remarks to the Investor Relations section of its website before the market opens on April 15, 2026. These remarks are intended to provide additional detail and context regarding the Company's financial results and business update.

The Company will host a live webcast on April 15, 2026 at 3:30 PM CT (4:30 PM ET), which will consist of a video-based question and answer session with Scott Pomeroy, Chief Executive Officer, and Brooke Turk, Chief Financial Officer. As part of this format, prepared remarks will not be read but will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at xtiaerospace.com under "IR News & Events."

Investors and analysts are invited to participate and may register in advance using this link: XTI Aerospace April 15 Earnings Webcast. The registration link is also available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website under "IR News & Events." Dial-in information will be included upon registration.

The replay of the event will be publicly available to all investors in the Investor Relations section, under "IR News & Events" section of the Company's website at xtiaerospace.com following the conclusion of the question and answer session and will remain available for 30 days.

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) is a publicly traded aerospace and defense company operating across unmanned systems, advanced manufacturing, and drone distribution markets through three dedicated divisions.

The Company's Commercial division - XTI Drones, anchored by its Drone Nerds subsidiary, LLC, is one of the nation's leading drone solutions platforms, serving enterprise and government customers across sales, service, and support. The Commercial Division's market reach and transaction data provide XTI with unparalleled visibility into purchasing behavior across the unmanned systems industry - a strategic intelligence asset the Company may leverage to support future data and analytics initiatives.

The Company's Autonomous Defense Systems ("ADS") division is focused on the design, development, and integration of unmanned platforms for defense and commercial applications, with an emphasis on serving U.S. government customers and supporting domestic procurement initiatives aligned with national security priorities.

The Company's Advanced Technology and Manufacturing (ATM) division is developing a U.S.-based production platform for NDAA-compliant and Department of War ("DoW") Blue List-eligible unmanned systems components and technologies, designed to support domestic manufacturing and supply chain requirements and serve the growing demand for domestically sourced unmanned systems across defense and enterprise markets.

XTI Aerospace is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

For more information about XTI, please visit xtiaerospace.com and follow XTI on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "continue," "could," "would," "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, market adoption, regulatory requirements, supply chain conditions, technological development, integration of the acquired businesses, availability of capital and liquidity, and changes in applicable laws or regulations as well as the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the U.S.

165 Securities and Exchange Commission. XTI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors described in XTI's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

Contacts:

General inquiries:

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://xtiaerospace.com/contact

Investor Relations:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Phone: 1-407-644-4256

Email: [email protected]

XTI Aerospace, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended December 31,





For the Year Ended December 31,







2025





2024





2025





2024

Revenues

$ 22,490



$ -



$ 22,490



$ -

Cost of Revenues



17,569





-





17,569





-

Gross Profit



4,921





-





4,921





-



































Operating Expenses































Research and development



1,287





491





5,240





1,970

Sales and marketing



2,323





545





5,604





1,517

General and administrative



12,719





4,505





32,845





19,660

Merger-related transaction costs



3,429





-





3,887





6,490

Amortization of intangible assets



142





8





166





30

Total Operating Expenses



19,900





5,549





47,742





29,667



































Loss from Operations



(14,979)





(5,549)





(42,821)





(29,667)



































Other (Expense) Income































Interest expense, net



(51)





(229)





(270)





(782)

Amortization of deferred loan costs



-





-





-





(17)

Loss on conversion of note receivable to equity instrument



-





(2,630)





-





(2,630)

Loss on extinguishment of debt



-





-





(421)





(6,732)

Provision for expected credit losses on convertible note investment



(2,039)





-





(2,039)





-

Change in fair value of convertible notes payable



-





-





-





12,882

Change in fair value of equity securities



-





(1,068)





(349)





(1,068)

Change in fair value of warrant liability



2,684





-





(596)





(281)

Warrant issuance expense



-





-





(6,580)





-

Other income, net



30





24





30





42

Total Other (Expense) Income



624





(3,903)





(10,225)





1,414



































Loss from continuing operations before income taxes



(14,355)





(9,452)





(53,046)





(28,253)

Income tax benefit (provision)



4





-





10





(16)

Net loss from continuing operations, net of tax



(14,351)





(9,452)





(53,036)





(28,269)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(6,964)





(4,404)





(15,455)





(7,334)

Net loss



(21,315)





(13,856)





(68,491)





(35,603)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



(270)





-





(270)





-

Net loss attributable to XTI Aerospace, Inc.



(21,585)





(13,856)





(68,761)





(35,603)



































Preferred stock dividends



(408)





(110)





(437)





(606)

Deemed dividends



-





(258)





-





(772)

Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders

$ (21,993)



$ (14,224)



$ (69,198)



$ (36,981)



































Net loss per share - basic and diluted:































Continuing operations

$ (0.45)



$ (14.28)



$ (3.28)



$ (129.24)

Discontinued operations

$ (0.21)



$ (6.41)



$ (0.96)



$ (33.54)

Net loss

$ (0.66)



$ (20.69)



$ (4.24)



$ (162.78)



































Weighted Average Shares Outstanding, Basic and Diluted



32,744,968





687,471





16,337,782





227,193



Net loss per share from continuing and discontinued operations is calculated based on net loss attributable to common stockholders. Preferred stock dividends and deemed dividends are allocated to continuing and discontinued operations on a proportional basis.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. And Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





As of December 31,

2025



As of December 31,

2024

Assets











Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 16,696



$ 3,972

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses



12,093





-

Other receivables



-





513

Inventories



15,400





-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



3,989





888

Current assets of discontinued operations



3,645





3,208

Total Current Assets



51,823





8,581

Property and equipment, net



385





72

Operating lease right-of-use asset, net



2,965





310

Intangible assets, net



9,338





284

Goodwill



11,544





-

Other assets



403





1,095

Non-current assets of discontinued operations



4,788





13,949

Total Assets

$ 81,246



$ 24,291



Liabilities











Current Liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 5,212



$ 5,190

Related party payables



-





51

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



6,165





6,071

Accrued interest



391





522

Customer deposits



3,071





1,350

Warrant liability



22,561





-

Operating lease obligation, current



550





88

Short-term debt



7,931





2,657

Current liabilities of discontinued operations



1,722





1,492

Total Current Liabilities



47,603





17,421

Long Term Liabilities















Long-term debt



450





65

Operating lease obligation, noncurrent



2,427





231

Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations



322





-

Total Liabilities



50,802





17,717



















Commitments and Contingencies

































Representative and placement agent warrants, net of issuance costs



2,701





-



















Stockholders' Equity















Preferred Stock



-





-

Series 4 Convertible Preferred Stock



-





-

Series 5 Convertible Preferred Stock



-





-

Series 9 Preferred Stock



-





1,331

Series 10 Convertible Preferred Stock



21,793





-

Common Stock



33





2

Additional paid-in capital



157,354





99,425

Accumulated other comprehensive income



881





(622)

Accumulated deficit



(162,323)





(93,562)

Total Stockholders' Equity



17,738





6,574

Noncontrolling interest



10,005





-

Total Equity



27,743





6,574

Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Equity

$ 81,246



$ 24,291



XTI Aerospace, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





For the Years Ended

December 31,





2025



2024

Cash Flows Used in Operating Activities















Net loss

$ (68,491)



$ (35,603)

Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



148





113

Amortization of intangible assets



387





622

Amortization of right-of-use asset



114





237

Non-cash interest expense, net



145





417

Stock-based compensation



12,046





4,121

Impairment of goodwill



9,895





-

Impairment of intangible assets



631





2,507

Provision for credit losses



2,129





-

Loss on conversion of note receivable to equity investment



-





2,630

Unrealized loss on equity investment



-





628

Change in fair value of convertible notes payable



-





(12,882)

Loss on extinguishment of debt



421





6,732

Warrant issuance expense



6,580





-

Change in fair value of warrant liability



596





281

Other



4





359

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable and other receivables



(1,993)





(18)

Inventories



2,618





611

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



4,572





922

Other assets



311





40

Accounts payable



(2,543)





346

Related party payables



(51)





-

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(3,696)





6,039

Accrued interest



116





259

Customer deposits



(271)





-

Deferred revenue



(167)





(435)

Operating lease obligation



(112)





(233)

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities



(36,611)





(22,307)

Cash Flows (Used in) Provided by Investing Activities















Purchase of property and equipment



(215)





(68)

Cash received in purchase of Inpixon



-





2,968

Investment in convertible note receivable



(2,000)





-

Acquisition of Drone Nerds, net of cash acquired



(16,547)





-

Purchase of intangible asset



-





(47)

Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Investing Activities



(18,762)





2,853

Cash Flows Provided by Financing Activities















Net proceeds from sale of common stock and pre-funded warrants via public offerings



57,051





-

Net proceeds from ATM stock offerings



1,667





22,213

Net proceeds from issuance of Series 10 Convertible Preferred Stock



22,750





-

Net proceeds from the exercise of equity classified warrants



-





2

Net proceeds from the exercise of liability classified warrants



4,061





-

Net proceeds from issuance of promissory notes



-





2,000

Net proceeds from loan from Inpixon (prior to merger)



-





1,012

Redemptions of Series 9 Preferred Stock



(1,427)





(795)

Repayments of debt



(15,892)





(868)

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities



68,210





23,564

Effect of Foreign Exchange Rate on Changes on Cash



(23)





(10)

Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents



12,814





4,100

Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of year



4,105





5

Cash and Cash Equivalents - End of year

$ 16,919



$ 4,105



XTI Aerospace, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

(in thousands)

GAAP



Drone Nerds Pre-Acquisition

Activity



Transaction

Accounting

Adjustments



Proforma

Revenues

$ 22,490



$ 19,219



$ -





41,709

Cost of revenues



17,569





15,991





-





33,560

Gross profit



4,921





3,228





-





8,149

Operating expenses



19,900





1,254





(5,221)

a

15,933

Loss from operations



(14,979)





1,974





5,221





(7,784)

Other (expense) income



624





(263)





(180)

b

181

Net income (loss), before tax



(14,355)





1,711





5,041





(7,603)

Income tax benefit



4





-





-





4

Net income (loss)

$ (14,351)



$ 1,711



$ 5,041



$ (7,599)







a) Non-recurring transaction costs associated with Drone Nerds acquisition (less $5,442) and amortization of the purchase price allocation for intangible assets identified for Drone Nerds (plus $221) b) Interest on the promissory notes issued as part of the Drone Nerds acquisition consideration





For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

(in thousands)

GAAP



Drone Nerds Pre-Acquisition

Activity



Transaction

Accounting

Adjustments



Proforma

Revenues

$ -



$ 26,832



$ -





26,832

Cost of revenues



-





23,138





-





23,138

Gross profit



-





3,694





-





3,694

Operating expenses



5,549





2,695





221

a

8,465

Loss from operations



(5,549)





999





(221)





(4,771)

Other (expense) income



(3,903)





(191)





(180)

b

(4,274)

Net income (loss), before tax



(9,452)





808





(401)





(9,045)

Income tax benefit



-





-





-





-

Net income (loss)

$ (9,452)



$ 808



$ (401)



$ (9,045)







a) Amortization of the purchase price allocation for intangible assets identified for Drone Nerds b) Interest on the promissory notes issued as part of the Drone Nerds acquisition consideration





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025

(in thousands)

GAAP



Drone Nerds Pre-Acquisition

Activity



Transaction

Accounting

Adjustments



Proforma

Revenues

$ 22,490



$ 99,100



$ -





121,590

Cost of revenues



17,569





77,237





-





94,806

Gross profit



4,921





21,863





-





26,784

Operating expenses



47,742





11,311





(4,763)

a

54,290

Loss from operations



(42,821)





10,552





4,763





(27,506)

Other (expense) income



(10,225)





(601)





(720)

b

(11,546)

Net income (loss), before tax



(53,046)





9,951





4,043





(39,052)

Income tax benefit



10





-





-





10

Net income (loss)

$ (53,036)



$ 9,951



$ 4,043



$ (39,042)







a) Non-recurring transaction costs associated with Drone Nerds acquisition (less $5,442), Drone Nerds amortization (less $206), amortization of the purchase price allocation for intangible assets identified for Drone Nerds (plus $885) b) Interest on the promissory notes issued as part of the Drone Nerds acquisition consideration





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

(in thousands)

GAAP



Drone Nerds Pre-Acquisition

Activity



Transaction

Accounting

Adjustments



Proforma

Revenues

$ -



$ 111,201



$ -





111,201

Cost of revenues



-





93,868





-





93,868

Gross profit



-





17,333





-





17,333

Operating expenses



29,667





13,401





(5,605)

a

37,463

Loss from operations



(29,667)





3,932





5,605





(20,130)

Other (expense) income



1,414





(952)





(4,264)

b

(3,802)

Net income (loss), before tax



(28,253)





2,980





1,341





(23,932)

Income tax provision



(16)





-





-





(16)

Net income (loss)

$ (28,269)



$ 2,980



$ 1,341



$ (23,948)







a) Non-recurring transaction costs associated with Drone Nerds acquisition (less $6,490) and amortization of the purchase price allocation for intangible assets for Drone Nerds (plus $885) b) Interest on the promissory notes issued as part of the Drone Nerds acquisition consideration (less $744). The pro forma results for the year ended December 31, 2024 exclude nonrecurring merger-related transaction costs and losses recognized in connection with the conversion and extinguishment of convertible notes, including related fair value adjustments and inducement expenses, as these items are directly attributable to prior recapitalization transactions and do not have a continuing impact on the combined company (less $3,520).

SOURCE XTI Aerospace, Inc.