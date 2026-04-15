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PR Newswire
15.04.2026 16:30 Uhr
78 Leser
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A New Era for European Gardens: Greenworks Debuts the AiMowbot C Series, an AI-Powered Wire-Free Mowing Revolution

WEITERSTADT, Germany, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenworks, a global leader in battery-powered outdoor power equipment, is proudly introducing the all-new AiMowbot C Series in Europe, the latest innovation is poised to bring the AI-powered, wire-free robotic mowing revolution and define effortless gardening for European gardens.

European homeowners have long faced the hassle of installing perimeter wires for robotic mowers. The AiMowbot C Series removes that barrier, combining autonomous precision with a seamless wire-free setup to deliver greater flexibility, freedom and more convenient garden maintenance.

"For more than twenty years, landscaping professionals have relied on Greenworks for power, performance and durability," said Yin Chen, CEO of Greenworks. "Our new AiMowbot lineup brings a level of precision, intelligence and terrain capability that goes beyond what most robotic mowers offer today."

Designed for European gardens, the AiMowbot C Series highlights a range of smart technologies with practical, reliable performance:

  • Virtual mapping and multi-zone management: It supports multi-zone management, enabling smarter lawn care and mowing for lawns in different conditions.
  • Wire-free RTKVision 2.0 navigation: RTKVision combines satellite connectivity with 3D vision, achieving pinpoint navigation accuracy down to 2.54cm.
  • Oversized front wheels for improved traction on uneven terrain: Featuring a front-wheel drive design with large wheels that improves traction and stability on uneven terrain and slopes, reducing tip risk versus many rear-drive designs.
  • Automatic obstacle detection: Recognizes 200+ object types, including animals and kids' toys.
  • Smart in-app controls: Operate the machine remotely via the app, customize mowing schedules, get software updates, and view real-time status.
  • SmartCutelectrically adjustable cut height for any grass type: Adjustable cutting height of C6/C8/C10/C12: from 20mm to 90mm.

In addition, it features full-color TFT display, autonomous charging, quiet mowing with 54 decibels noise level, IPX6 water resistance. It's more than a mower; it's your ticket to reclaiming your weekends and spending more quality time with what truly matters.

With the AiMowbot C Series, Greenworks is not just launching a mower, but redefining freedom in the European garden. The AiMowbot C Series is now available across Europe and the UK through the official Greenworks online store and authorized local retailers.

Discover the future of effortless gardening at https://greenworkstools.eu/collections/robotics.

About Greenworks

An innovative leader in battery technology for over 20 years, Greenworks is committed to building a more powerful future for everyone with clean energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of affordable, high-quality battery-powered products that are designed for today's consumers at home, at work, and on the go. Greenworks offers five different battery platforms, each compatible with a wide array of power tools, outdoor products, and lifestyle products, to meet the needs of every consumer: 24-volt, 40-volt, 60-volt, 80-volt, and 82-volt.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2956768/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-new-era-for-european-gardens-greenworks-debuts-the-aimowbot-c-series-an-ai-powered-wire-free-mowing-revolution-302743345.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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