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PR Newswire
15.04.2026 16:36 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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AION UT Achieves Strong Global Launch, Driving Robust Sales Across Key Markets and Earning Multiple International Honors

GUANGZHOU, China, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its 2025 global debut, the AION UT has rapidly gained traction across Southeast Asia, South America, and Europe. In Q1, it delivered over 2,400 units in Thailand-securing a Top 3 position in the electric hatchback segment and surpassing 2,500 orders at the Bangkok Motor Show. Indonesia saw deliveries exceed 800 units with a monthly peak over 300, earning a Top 2 segment ranking. In Uruguay, 110 units were delivered within 17 days of launch, claiming the No.1 spot in the electric hatchback C-segment. Colombia recorded a single-month registration high of 96 units, taking the segment crown. Singapore maintained a monthly average of over 30 orders to lead the segment, while Mexico surpassed 700 quarterly deliveries to hold a firm Top 3 position. Hong Kong SAR accumulated over 1,000 orders, topping the hatchback segment for two consecutive months. In Australia, the model secured 600 pre-orders within its first month, demonstrating strong market appeal.

On the global stage, the AION UT has swept up prestigious awards with its exceptional product quality. It has won major accolades including "Best Value EV" at Bangkok International Motor Show, "Best Compact EV" at Mexico's TOP 26 AUTO SHOW, "Best 5-Door Electric Hatchback" at Thailand CAR OF THE YEAR 2026, and "Best Mid-Size Electric Hatchback" at Indonesia International Auto Show. Global media have echoed the acclaim-leading outlets such as Germany's electrive and Australia's Drive-Electric have lauded the vehicle for its exceptional urban driving dynamics, class-leading space and outstanding range-to-price ratio.

Underpinning this momentum is robust technology: styling by Milan Design Center, a 2,750mm wheelbase delivering segment-leading interior room, Magazine Battery 2.0 safety with zero thermal runaway incidents, 24-minute fast charging and V2L functionality for urban and outdoor versatility.

AION UT's global momentum confirms GAC's evolution from product export to a full-fledged ecosystem globalization.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2957055/Image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aion-ut-achieves-strong-global-launch-driving-robust-sales-across-key-markets-and-earning-multiple-international-honors-302743355.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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