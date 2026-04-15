Speed Fab Crete: Fort Worth-Based Speed Fab-Crete Recently Completed Rowlett Fire and Police Station No. 5 at Sapphire Bay on Lake Ray Hubbard, Advancing Dallas-Fort Worth Public Safety Infrastructure and Celebrating 75 Years of Excellence

First New Police Facility in Rowlett Since 1994 Strengthens Emergency Response in Rapidly Growing Sapphire Bay District

ROWLETT, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Speed Fab-Crete Corp, a Dallas-Fort Worth design-build construction company headquartered in Kennedale (Fort Worth), Texas, has recently completed construction of the City of Rowlett Fire and Police Station No. 5, located at 1301 Easy Street in Rowlett, Texas, serving the rapidly growing Sapphire Bay district along Lake Ray Hubbard.

This project marks a significant milestone as Speed Fab-Crete celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2026, and the completion of the Rowlett Fire and Police Station No. 5 stands as a highlight of the company's ongoing anniversary celebrations throughout the year.

The City of Rowlett hosted a well-attended Grand Opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 10, 2026, at 1301 Easy Street, Rowlett, Texas 75088, bringing together community members, city officials, and first responders to celebrate the completion of the new facility.

The new public safety facility strengthens Rowlett's emergency response infrastructure in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area and provides modern operational space for both fire and police personnel serving a community of nearly 70,000 residents across approximately 21 to 22 square miles.

The Rowlett Fire Department, which responds to more than 8,000 incidents annually, operates four stations staffed by 99 firefighters, with 33 personnel on shift at any given time. Established in the early 1950s and transitioning from a volunteer department to a fully paid professional force, the department has earned statewide recognition, including designation as a "Recognized Best Practices Fire Department" by the Texas Fire Chiefs Association, placing it among the top-performing departments in Texas. The department also maintains an ISO rating of 2, which contributes to lower insurance rates and reflects a high level of operational readiness.

The Rowlett Police Department, established in 1971, includes more than 150 personnel, including over 100 sworn officers, and is committed to community partnership, public safety, and proactive policing strategies that support the city's continued growth and quality of life. The new facility represents the first new police facility constructed in the City of Rowlett since 1994, marking a significant milestone in the department's continued evolution and service to the community.

The facility features a four-bay pull-through apparatus bay constructed with Speed Fab-Crete precast concrete panels, along with high-speed four-fold apparatus doors designed to support rapid emergency response. Fire operations areas include two firefighter slide poles with automatic safety doors, as well as fully equipped living quarters with bunkrooms, kitchen, dayroom, study areas, and men's and women's shower and restroom facilities.

Police operations within the facility include administrative offices, a briefing room, a break room, locker rooms, and dedicated vehicle storage. The ICC 500-compliant tornado shelter is integrated into the building's briefing room, providing a protected space designed to withstand EF-5 winds of up to 250 miles per hour.

The building also includes a shared fitness room for fire and police personnel, supporting wellness and readiness for both departments. Sustainable and operational features include low-water-use landscaping, LED lighting systems, and a full-building backup generator, ensuring continued operation during power outages and emergency conditions.

Located near the shoreline of Lake Ray Hubbard, the station serves the Sapphire Bay development, a major waterfront destination emerging in the eastern Dallas-Fort Worth region. Known for its lake views and recreational setting, the Lake Ray Hubbard area has long been a destination for boating, recreation, and outdoor activity for residents across North Texas.

The Sapphire Bay waterfront development in Rowlett is transforming the lakeshore with new residential communities, hospitality venues, entertainment attractions, and recreational amenities. Positioned adjacent to Interstate 30, one of the primary east-west transportation corridors in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, the area experiences significant daily traffic flow connecting Dallas to Rockwall and surrounding communities. The proximity of Rowlett Fire and Police Station No. 5 to this major highway corridor enhances emergency response capabilities, allowing first responders to quickly access high-traffic zones, waterfront destinations, and rapidly expanding residential and commercial developments along the I-30 corridor. Rowlett Fire and Police Station No. 5 serves as the primary public safety facility supporting Sapphire Bay and the surrounding Lake Ray Hubbard area, positioning emergency responders close to residents, visitors, and businesses along the expanding waterfront district.

A key feature of the facility is an ICC 500-compliant storm shelter designed to withstand EF-5 tornado winds up to 250 miles per hour, enhancing resilience and allowing emergency operations to continue during severe weather events common across North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

Speed Fab-Crete, a Texas-based design-build general contractor, served as the builder for the project. Construction was completed in March 2026.

Project leadership for Speed Fab-Crete was led by President Ronald A. Hamm, with Project Executive Randy C. Landers, Project Managers Janis Petry and Tyler Loe, General Superintendent Roger Hamm, and Superintendents Neil Wiersum and John Nelson overseeing construction and delivery of the facility.

"Projects like Rowlett Fire and Police Station No. 5 reflect the strength of collaboration between our team, the city, and the community," said Ronald A. Hamm, President of Speed Fab-Crete Corp. "As we celebrate 75 years in business, we take pride in delivering facilities that support public safety, serve growing communities, and stand the test of time."

Speed Fab-Crete extends special thanks to the leadership of the City of Rowlett, including Retiring Fire Chief Tim Gauthier, Police Chief Michael Denning, and Mayor Jeff Winget, whose guidance and commitment to public safety helped bring this project to fruition. The company also recognizes and appreciates the continued support of the Rowlett City Council, the many city employees whose collaboration and dedication made this facility possible, and the citizens of Rowlett whose trust and investment in their community made this project a reality.

Community and Public Safety Leadership Remarks

Asst Police Chief Police Hutchins of the Rowlett Police Dept. stated:

"This project represents a significant investment in public safety for the future of our community." "It ensures our Police and Fire personnel have the resources they need to provide the highest level of service. Most importantly, it acknowledges the growth of our community and commitment to serve our residents." J. Hutchins

"One thing that we are really excited about is getting a new police facility for the first time since 1994. We're starting to outgrow our current facility, so we're looking forward to utilizing this new space and incorporating it into our daily operations." J. Hutchins

"Speed Fab Crete was always responsive, friendly, and very easy to work with. If you had a question, they provided a response in a timely manner. In a project like this, communication is the number one key to success." J. Hutchins

Chief Chris Ensley, Interim Fire Chief

"It's been an honor to work with Neil, Roger, and John of SFC throughout this project. They did an amazing job! It's a beautiful establishment that's going to be home to us for years to come. Above all, this gives the citizens the speed of service they deserve in the southeastern portion of the city, Sapphire Bay, Bayside, and the adjoining areas of this portion of town." C. Ensley

"I appreciate all the support from the mayor, city council, city staff, and all the citizens who voted for this to happen, because it takes their support for us to provide the services that our citizens need." C. Ensley

Lynnette Lawyer, CIP Project Manager, Rowlett

"I've worked with a lot of contractors and subcontractors, and I truly mean this is one of the best contractors I've ever worked with. I trust SFC, as everything's been honest, everything's been disclosed and discussed. They've been wonderful, cooperating with us and working through, because we've had a lot of issues on this project." L. Lawyer

"I really feel like Speed Fab acted like part of the team. It made my job so much easier because I could trust what you all were doing, the information you were bringing, and that you were going to handle it and get it done well. So, thank you!" L. Lawyer

"Public safety facilities like Rowlett Fire and Police Station No. 5 represent important investments for communities experiencing continued growth," said Ronald A. Hamm, President of Speed Fab-Crete Corp."As Speed Fab-Crete celebrates 75 years of building facilities across Texas, projects like this one in Rowlett are a reflection of our commitment to the communities we serve and a highlight of this milestone year."

Speed Fab-Crete has completed more than 1,000 construction projects throughout Texas, including over 400 delivered using the design-build project delivery method, demonstrating the company's extensive experience supporting municipalities, public safety agencies, and school districts across the state.

Speed Fab-Crete, a Texas-based construction firm, served as the Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) for the project, working collaboratively with the City of Rowlett and project stakeholders to deliver the facility with a focus on cost control, schedule certainty, and quality execution.

Project Location

1301 Easy Street

Rowlett, Texas 75088

About Speed Fab-Crete Corp

Founded in 1951 by a World War II veteran, Speed Fab-Crete Corp is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2026. Headquartered in Kennedale (Fort Worth), Texas, Speed Fab-Crete is a leading Texas design-build construction company specializing in municipal facilities, public safety buildings, education facilities, and commercial construction.

Speed Fab-Crete is widely recognized for its expertise in the design-build method and its longstanding capabilities in general construction and precast concrete manufacturing.

For more than seven decades, Speed Fab-Crete has maintained strong compliance with federal, state, and local regulations while continually adapting its policies and operational practices. The company is also regarded as an employer of choice in North Texas.

Speed Fab-Crete is also a recognized leader in the design and construction of ICC 500-compliant storm shelters engineered to withstand EF-5 tornado winds up to 250 miles per hour, supporting life safety and disaster preparedness for Texas school districts and public facilities.

Media Contact

Trina H. Torres

Corporate Communications

Speed Fab-Crete Corp

817-478-1137

ttorres@speedfabcrete.com

Website

https://www.speedfabcrete.com

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SOURCE: Speed Fab Crete

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/fort-worth-based-speed-fab-crete-recently-completed-rowlett-fire-and-p-1157524