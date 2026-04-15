Podium Coffee Club Announces 2026 U.S. Coffee Roasting Champion Wenbo Yang as Featured Roaster

The Coffee Subscription Known for Sourcing From America's Most Decorated Roasters Highlights the Reigning National Champion

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Podium Coffee Club , the coffee subscription that exclusively sources from America's most decorated roasters, today announced that Wenbo "Joe" Yang, the 2026 U.S. Coffee Roasting Champion, will be its featured roaster for May 2026.

Yang claimed the national title earlier in March of 2026, after competing against some of the country's most accomplished coffee professionals. The competition tests roasters on their ability to evaluate green coffee, develop roast profiles, and produce exceptional cup quality under rigorous judging standards.

Yang's U.S. Coffee Roasting Championship win adds to a remarkable portfolio of wins that also includes 2024 U.S. Latte Art champion and 2023 U.S. Brewers Cup champion.

For Podium Coffee Club, which exclusively features coffees from roasters who have stood on the podium at major coffee competitions, the timing could not be more fitting.

Podium was created to elevate people through coffee," said Podium Coffee Club co-founder Sam LaRobardiere. "Behind every exceptional cup is someone operating at the very peak of their craft. Wenbo Yang's championship win is a celebration of that truth - and a reflection of the standard Podium holds itself to with every coffee we send to our subscribers."

Each month, Podium Coffee Club delivers freshly roasted whole-bean coffees sourced from the most decorated roasters in the United States. The specialty coffee subscription has earned recognition from publications including Bon Appétit , Forbes , Wired , and CNN, which named it the Best Tasting Coffee Subscription of 2025.

Yang's May feature represents a rare opportunity for Podium subscribers to experience coffee roasted by the reigning national champion shortly after his victory.

The Specialty Coffee Association organizes the U.S. Coffee Roasting Championship as part of the broader U.S. Coffee Championships. The competition is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious demonstrations of roasting skill in the American specialty coffee industry.

Podium Coffee Club's mission is to highlight the craft and excellence of these elite roasters while bringing their coffees to discerning coffee drinkers across the U.S.

"Our goal is simple," LaRobardiere added. "We want to help more people experience the kind of coffee and roasting expertise that wins championships."

Coffee from Yang's roastery, Cozy Monster, will ship to all active Podium Coffee Club members in May of 2026.

About Podium Coffee Club:

Podium Coffee Club is a U.S.-based coffee subscription that exclusively features coffees from award-winning roasters - those who have stood on the podium at major national competitions. Each month, subscribers receive freshly roasted whole-bean coffee sourced from some of the most decorated coffee professionals in America. Podium has been recognized by publications including Bon Appétit , Forbes , Wired , and CNN, which named it the Best Tasting Coffee Subscription of 2025. Learn more about Podium's coffee subscription built exclusively from award-winning roasters here: https://podiumcoffeeclub.com/blogs/blog/best-coffee-subscriptions .

About Wenbo 'Joe' Yang

Wenbo "Joe" Yang is the 2026 U.S. Coffee Roasting Champion and one of the most accomplished competitors in American specialty coffee. His achievements include titles in the U.S. Latte Art Championship (2024) and the U.S. Brewers Cup (2023). Yang is known for his precision in roast development and his ability to consistently produce coffees of exceptional clarity and balance. He is the founder of Cozy Monster, a specialty coffee roastery focused on high-quality sourcing and roasting excellence.



Media Contact:

Podium Coffee Club

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SOURCE: Podium Coffee Club

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/podium-coffee-club-announces-2026-u.s.-coffee-roasting-champion-wenbo-ya-1155866