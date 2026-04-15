Dentures and Partials Take Center Stage at 2026 Glidewell Symposium

Multi-topic event series delivers in-depth education and hands-on training for dental professionals throughout the year

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Glidewell hosted its latest symposium on April 10-11 at the company's campus in Irvine, California. The sold-out "Dentures and Partials: Mastering the Foundational Skills" was the second of thirteen Glidewell Symposium events scheduled for 2026, drawing 200 dental professionals eager to strengthen their expertise in removable prosthodontics through expert-led sessions and practical learning opportunities.

The two-day format began with focused lectures on Friday, covering core principles and advanced concepts in denture and partial denture therapy. Saturday featured dynamic keynotes, breakout lectures, and hands-on workshops that allowed attendees to apply techniques directly.

Highlights included a live patient demonstration with Q&A, giving participants real-time insights into clinical procedures. Attendees could select two Saturday workshops tailored to their interests, enabling personalized skill-building. Each participant earned up to 14 continuing education (CE) units for the comprehensive program.

Keynote and featured speakers included: Stella Stavrou, DDS, who presented "Treatment Options for the Terminal Dentition Patient" and "Removable Partial Dentures" Wendy Clark, DDS, M.S., FACP, who delivered the keynote lecture "Digital Dentures: State of the Art" and Patricia Swanson, DDS, FACP, who addressed "Problem-Solving Complications with Dentures and Partials."

An exclusive attendee dinner took place Friday night at the home of Jim and Parvina Glidewell, providing a memorable networking opportunity in an elegant setting.

"Our goal with Glidewell Symposium is to equip clinicians with practical, foundational skills that translate into better patient outcomes and practice success," said Andy Klein, senior director of clinical education and events at Glidewell.

Chief Growth Officer Rob Brenneise added: "Attendees left energized, with immediately applicable techniques and a deeper appreciation for the art and science of removable prosthetics. The combination of expert instruction, hands-on workshops, and peer connection created an outstanding learning experience."

Glidewell Symposium events consistently sell out due to high demand. Dental professionals interested in future events can sign up early at glidewellsymposium.com to secure seats for forthcoming sessions on digital dentistry, implants, esthetics, and more.

Glidewell is committed to advancing dental education through convenient, knowledge-rich programs that support clinicians in delivering exceptional care. In 2025 alone, more than 31,000 participants earned over 73,000 CE units from symposia, regional roadshows, and live courses, augmented by a vast library of free online articles and video content. For more information on Glidewell's full portfolio of live and virtual education opportunities, visit glidewell.com/education.

About Glidewell

Glidewell, based in Irvine, California, is an industry-leading provider of custom laboratory services, innovative technology and continuing education to dental professionals nationwide.

Contact:

Eldon Thompson

Sr. Director of Marketing

mail@glidewelldental.com

SOURCE: Glidewell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dentures-and-partials-take-center-stage-at-2026-glidewell-symposium-1157146