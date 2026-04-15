Auri, Inc.: Auri Inc. Announces CEO Candidate Discussions and Continued Strategic Progress

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / (OTCID:AURI) - Auri Inc. ("AURI"), a diversified holding company focused on energy, infrastructure, and scalable real-world opportunities, is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing strategic initiatives and leadership transition.

As part of its previously announced shift toward energy-driven operations, AURI confirms that formal discussions with multiple CEO candidates will begin today. The company is actively seeking, but not limited to, candidates with deep expertise in the oil and gas sector, as well as broader experience in scaling energy and infrastructure-focused businesses to guide its next phase of growth and execution.

While the CEO selection process moves forward, AURI continues to make meaningful progress across several industry fronts, including its energy initiatives and international opportunities tied to its Moldova-based assets and broader oil and gas strategy.

In addition, the company is preparing to implement key enhancements to its digital presence, including:

A streamlined and more user-friendly corporate website

Improved social media management and communication structure

Clearer presentation of business segments, strategy, and shareholder updates

These updates are designed to provide greater transparency, accessibility, and ease of use for shareholders and the investment community.

As a diversified holding company, AURI remains committed to optimizing its structure and operations with a singular focus: maximizing long-term shareholder value. This includes executing on strategic initiatives such as spin-offs, disciplined capital allocation, and aligning leadership with high-growth sectors.

The company also wishes to provide additional clarity to shareholders regarding its capital structure. AURI confirms that it currently has no convertible notes outstanding and does not intend to take on any toxic financing during this transition process. This approach is designed to maintain consistency, stability, and alignment with shareholder interests as the company executes on its strategic initiatives.

Chairman Edward Vakser commented:

"We are taking deliberate steps to position AURI for long-term success. From leadership alignment to operational clarity and improved communication with our shareholders, every move we make is centered around building sustainable value."

The company will continue to provide updates as developments occur.

About AURI, Inc.

Auri Inc. is a diversified holding company focused on acquisitions, energy, and scalable real-world opportunities. Backed by an experienced management team with a history of building multimillion-dollar businesses, the company is actively expanding its footprint in oil and gas and infrastructure.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, EVAP Inc., Auri is developing patent-pending technology designed to address one of the oil and gas industry's most significant challenges-produced water-by converting saltwater byproducts into high-purity steam.

While maintaining interests in digital assets, intellectual property, and media, AURI's primary focus is centered on energy-driven solutions and long-term value creation.

AURI remains dedicated to growing its asset base, increasing revenues, and enhancing shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Press Contact:

Email: ev24903@gmail.com

Phone: +1 214-418-6940

X: @AURI_OTC

SOURCE: Auri, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/auri-inc.-%22auri%22-announces-ceo-candidate-discussions-and-continued-st-1157617