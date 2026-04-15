Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Highlights Compelling Valuation Opportunity as EV Market Accelerates Amid Rising Fuel Costs

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today highlighted powerful trends reshaping the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) market in 2026, while emphasizing what management believes is a compelling, deeply discounted entry point for investors seeking exposure to the rapidly expanding EV and lithium sectors.

Rising gasoline prices continue to accelerate EV adoption. As Reuters has noted, global oil shocks and sustained fuel cost increases are expected to speed the transition toward electric vehicles. The Wall Street Journal has similarly reported that higher gasoline prices are pushing more consumers to consider EVs as a practical and economic alternative.

Financial media continues to underscore the critical importance of lithium in powering the global EV revolution. Benzinga has highlighted that lithium remains an essential backbone of electric vehicle production worldwide, particularly as rising fuel costs accelerate demand for alternatives. Bloomberg has similarly emphasized lithium's unique and indispensable role in enabling the global transition to electric mobility, especially during periods of elevated gasoline prices. The Financial Times has also noted that lithium is a cornerstone resource for electric vehicles, becoming even more strategically important as fuel costs rise and nations push toward electrification.

Charging infrastructure expansion remains critical, with the U.S. surpassing 71,000 public fast-charging ports and global infrastructure expected to exceed 9 million stations by the end of 2026.

In the context of these strong macroeconomic tailwinds, Elektros management believes the Company is currently positioned at what it describes as a 'basement-level discount opportunity' within the lithium mining and EV supply chain ecosystem.

CEO Shlomo Bleier commented: "We believe that at these levels, Elektros represents a true bottom-basement discount entry point. We are focused on building and scaling a world-class operation in lithium mining, and we view what we are creating as a long-term masterpiece. Our team is firing on all cylinders, and we are extremely excited about the future. This is just the beginning."

Management believes these converging forces create a strong tailwind for continued EV growth and position Elektros for long-term value creation.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, West Africa.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact:

Elektros, Inc.

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://www.elektros.energy/

Phone: 786-477-9003

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.





View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-highlights-compelling-valuation-opportunity-as-ev-market-accelerates-amid-risin-1157670