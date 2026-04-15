Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - The Growth Operative, a Los Angeles-based marketing and commerce consultancy founded by SpiritHoods CEO Latif Hamilton, announced the expansion of its service offering to include Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) in 2026.

The addition reflects a broader shift in how consumers discover information, as traditional search behavior increasingly intersects with AI-driven answer engines and generative platforms. AEO and GEO focus on optimizing content for visibility within these environments, where users are more frequently engaging with summarized, conversational responses beyond traditional search results.





Latif Hamilton, founder and CEO of The Growth Operative

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The Growth Operative has formally integrated AEO and GEO entirely into its existing services across marketing, content strategy, and brand development. This includes aligning brand voice, messaging, and content structures to ensure discoverability with both search engines and emerging AI-driven discovery channels.

Founded by Latif Hamilton, who previously founded SpiritHoods-a multi-million dollar lifestyle brand generating over $55 million in revenue-The Growth Operative operates as a fractional partner to consumer brands. The consultancy provides embedded support across marketing, operations, production, and creative direction, working directly with internal teams to drive execution and long-term growth.

"AEO and GEO are a natural extension of how we approach content and brand strategy," said Hamilton. "They have very obviously shifted the search paradigm dramatically. As discovery evolves, brands need to ensure their content is structured in a way that surfaces clearly across both traditional and emerging platforms."

The firm primarily works with product-driven businesses across fashion, accessories, and home goods, offering both targeted support and full-stack engagement models depending on client needs.

The expansion marks The Growth Operative's latest step in adapting its service model to evolving digital channels while maintaining a focus on integrated, operator-led execution.





The Growth Operative logo

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About The Growth Operative

The Growth Operative is a Los Angeles-based consultancy providing fractional marketing, operations, production, and creative leadership to consumer brands. Founded by SpiritHoods CEO Latif Hamilton, the firm works with product-driven businesses to align strategy and execution across the full growth engine. Its model is built on hands-on operator experience, integrating directly with teams to support scalable, long-term growth.

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Source: AK Infinite