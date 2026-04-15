Adastra, a global leader in AI and data-driven transformation, today announced it has achieved Gold Tier Partner status in the Databricks Partner Program.

For Adastra's clients, Gold tier status provides increased confidence, faster time to value, and reduced risk when implementing and scaling solutions on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

Databricks Gold tier partners are recognized for advanced technical expertise, proven customer success, and specialized solutions on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. The Gold tier is a premier level in the Databricks Partner Program and is awarded to partners that demonstrate:

Proven production-grade delivery in complex enterprise environments

Deep technical expertise, supported by certified professionals

Consistent customer success with measurable business outcomes

These criteria reflect a partner's ability to implement and scale Databricks solutions reliably in enterprise environments, ensuring measurable impact and operational excellence for customers.

"At Adastra, the value of Gold tier status is measured by what it enables for our clients," said Olga Diakonova, Databricks Practice Lead at Adastra. "It strengthens our ability to deliver secure, scalable, and production-ready data and AI solutions on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. Our clients benefit from reduced implementation risk, accelerated time to value, and solutions that are tailored to their industry and business priorities."

As a Databricks Gold tier partner, Adastra offers:

Faster, safer implementations

Certified Databricks experts, proven methodologies, and production-grade architectures that shorten delivery timelines and help minimize risk.

Certified Databricks experts, proven methodologies, and production-grade architectures that shorten delivery timelines and help minimize risk. Access to the latest Databricks capabilities

Early insights into Databricks platform updates and strategic announcements so that clients can plan for and adopt new features on the Data Intelligence Platform more effectively.

Early insights into Databricks platform updates and strategic announcements so that clients can plan for and adopt new features on the Data Intelligence Platform more effectively. Stronger support and alignment

Dedicated partner management, technical enablement, and co-selling opportunities with Databricks that help keep strategic initiatives moving and deliver better outcomes.

"Thank you to Adastra for their incredible hard work and dedication over the past year. We are grateful for the commitment to driving customer success on the Data Intelligence Platform," said Sonal Mane, Head of the Databricks Partner Program, in a communication to Adastra. "We are excited to continue the momentum together."

With Databricks Gold tier status, Adastra reinforces its commitment to helping organizations modernize data platforms, operationalize AI, and achieve measurable business outcomes on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, from strategy and architecture through to implementation, MLOps, governance, and continuous optimization.

About Adastra

Adastra is a global leader in AI and data-driven transformation, helping organizations lead with artificial intelligence-responsibly, strategically, and at scale. With over 25 years of experience, Adastra empowers enterprise clients to unlock business value through data innovation, operational excellence, and smart customer engagement.

Trusted by some of the world's most prominent brands, Adastra delivers end-to-end solutions grounded in thoughtful strategy, robust governance, and deep technical expertise. From defining vision to ensuring execution, Adastra guides organizations through every stage of their AI, data and cloud journey-building future-ready capabilities and delivering measurable, lasting impact.

Adastra serves clients across key industries including financial services, automotive, manufacturing, technology, media and telecom (TMT), healthcare, retail, and professional services. The company employs more than 2,200 professionals across North America, Europe, and Asia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260413017283/en/

Contacts:

For additional information:

Kristian Gravelle, Group CMO

kristian.gravelle@adastragrp.com

437-240-2195

www.adastracorp.com