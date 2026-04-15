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PR Newswire
15.04.2026 17:12 Uhr
145 Leser
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HELENA RUBINSTEIN X EMPOW'HEREMPOWERING THE NEXT GENERATION OF AVANT-GARDE FEMALE ENTREPRENEURS WITH THE "WOMEN FUTURE MAKERS AWARD"

PARIS, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HELENA RUBINSTEIN and EMPOW'HER, european NGO dedicated to positive impact female entrepreneurship, are proud to announce the winners of the latest Women Future Makers Award.

Hosted at Le Visionnaire on Rue Royale-the historic heart of L'Oréal's innovation-the ceremony honored visionary women whose projects drive a positive impact on the environment and society.

True to the HELENA POWERS philanthropic initiative, this award carries forward the audacious legacy of Madame Rubinstein, founder of the brand. In a world where women of power remain the exception, HELENA RUBINSTEIN is committed to ensuring they become the norm. By providing bespoke business tutoring and confidence-boosting workshops, the brand helps women turn their professional ambitions into reality.

The ceremony was moderated by Melody Madar, who embodies the spirit of "taking control of one's destiny." As the co-founder of Propulsio and Les Éclaireuses, and a member of the Forbes 30 Under 30, Mélody has built a media that reaches millions. Her expertise in digital disruption and her commitment to female leadership provided the perfect energy to celebrate those shaping the world of tomorrow.

The evening featured a powerful testimony from Sandra Rey (Forbes 30 Under 30, MIT Innovator) who shared the closure of her first company. Far from the story of defeat, her journey from a design student to a tech CEO who navigated public liquidation is a masterclass in resilience. By detailing how she "reconfigured" her path to launch Anima -a venture builder for nature-inspired science-she provided an inspiring roadmap for the new generation of "Future Makers."

After a rigorous selection process, the jury awarded two exceptional projects:

  • Vanessa Barzasi with BIOBRIGHT (Great Britain): an innovative solution in the maritime industry. BIOBRIGHT creates autonomous environmental monitoring systems to track air and water quality in real-time. The jury praised Vanessa's scientific leadership and her ability to deploy a highly technical, "bio-tech" solution for pollution-free ports and oceans.
  • "Coup de Cœur" - Bonney Magambo with HEMOFAB (France): this MedTech startup is transforming dialysis care through the FAV Protector Sleeve. This patient-driven innovation is designed to improve the daily lives and health of patients with kidney failure.

The winners will receive a financial endowment and entry into the Empow'Her Fellowship Program, where they will benefit from masterclasses in personal development and expert tutoring to scale their impact.

A sustainable commitment in line with the brand's commitment to responsibility, the event was organized with a minimal environmental footprint, featuring trophies crafted from recycled materials and partnerships with engaged local suppliers.

Contact: olivia.besson@loreal.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2955006/HELENA_RUBINSTEIN.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2955007/HELENA_RUBINSTEIN_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/helena-rubinstein-x-empowher-empowering-the-next-generation-of-avant-garde-female-entrepreneurs-with-the-women-future-makers-award-302743395.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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