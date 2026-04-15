New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCID: KITL) today unveiled its aggressive 2026 expansion strategy and renewed leadership vision following its business combination with Regen Health Physicians, marking a transformative entry into the high-growth biologics and longevity sector.

The Company also highlighted the appointment of its new CEO, Dr. MD Ajit Dhaliwa whose leadership is expected to drive innovation, brand elevation, and national expansion initiatives. Dr. Dhaliwal earned his MD from The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland. He completed an Internal Medicine Residency at The Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine in New York City. In addition, he obtained his MBA from Quantic School of Business and Technology.

Founded and led by Dr. Ajit Dhaliwal, Regen Health Physicians is built on one principle: "Medicine should be personal, precise, and accountable."

Mr. Zimbler, Interim President of KITL, stated, "I am pleased to announce the planned acquisition/business combination with Regen Health Physicians, the first of our platform of regeneration franchise or licensee model that we intend on Launching 2026."

With this strategic alignment, Kisses of Italy is positioning itself for rapid national scale by leveraging a proven medical platform, expanding its clinic footprint, and deploying a franchise-driven business model designed to accelerate revenues and build a recognized premium healthcare brand across the United States.

Regen Health Physicians specialize in precision-driven regenerative care for people who want real outcomes, not surface-level treatments.

Regen Health Clinics & Peptide Innovation

HAIR RESTORATION

Regenerative treatments are designed to restore hair growth and improve follicle health.

REGENERATIVE MEDICINE

Advanced biologic therapies that support healing, repair tissue, and restore function.

JOINT / BACK / ORTHOPEDIC

Non-surgical regenerative treatments that support healing and reduce joint and spine pain

AESTHETICS

Medical aesthetic treatments are designed to refresh skin and enhance natural appearance.

PEPTIDES

Regen Health Physicians clinics are at the forefront of next-generation wellness, offering advanced protocols that incorporate peptide-based therapies as a core component of their treatment model. Peptides-short chains of amino acids that act as signaling molecules in the body-are increasingly utilized to support recovery, optimize performance, enhance metabolic function, and promote longevity.

By integrating physician-guided peptide therapies with regenerative treatments such as stem cell applications and personalized wellness programs, Regen Health clinics are delivering cutting-edge, science-driven solutions tailored to individual patient needs, positioning the platform as a leader in modern preventative and performance medicine.

Market Opportunity

Global demand for regenerative medicine, anti-aging therapies, and personalized wellness solutions continues to accelerate, driven by increasing consumer focus on longevity, performance optimization, and preventative care. The global medical spa (medspa) market is undergoing a rapid expansion, valued at approximately $21.47 billion in 2025 and projected to reach nearly $84 billion by 2033.

The global peptide therapeutics market, valued at over $117 billion in 2024, is projected to surpass $260 billion by 2030, driven by advancements in drug formulation, chronic disease prevalence, and demand for targeted therapies. Major growth areas include oncology, metabolic disorders (e.g., diabetes, obesity), and innovative drug delivery systems.

By entering the public markets through Kisses From Italy Inc., Regen Health Physicians is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this momentum-combining clinical expertise with a scalable, growth-oriented infrastructure.

Expansion Strategy

Regen Health Physicians has outlined an aggressive, multi-market expansion roadmap aimed at accelerating revenue growth and market penetration, including:

Initial operational clinics in major metropolitan markets such as New York City and Salt Lake City

Planned expansion into high-demand markets, including Miami and San Francisco

A broader franchise and licensing rollout targeted throughout 2026 and beyond

Subsidiary Kinetic Integrated Wellness Group

Viktorija Ivinskas as Managing Director, who brings extensive expertise in medical aesthetics, biologics, longevity, and luxury wellness brands, positioning the subsidiary to capitalize on the rapidly growing men's health and performance market.

Focus on development of men's health clinics through a scalable franchise model:

Targeted services include longevity, performance optimization, hair regeneration, testosterone replacement therapy, peptides, weight loss, and men's sexual health

Leadership with deep experience in HCT/P products, compliant distribution models, and performance medicine trends

Positioned to meet increasing demand for safe, evidence-based wellness and regenerative solutions

Strategic alignment with KITL's expansion into high-growth healthcare and biologics sectors

This multi-market rollout is designed to rapidly scale revenues while establishing a recognizable premium brand within the healthcare and wellness sector.

Kisses from Italy, Inc. (OTCID: KITL) is a publicly listed U.S.-based company, and was previously a restaurant chain developer, Franchisor and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. We are transitioning to the aesthetic wellness space, a fast-growing field for women and men's biologics and related types of care.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to raise capital, the regulatory approval process, the development, testing, production and marketing of our drug candidates, patent and intellectual property matters and strategic agreements and relationships. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, including the business of any of its subsidiaries, is included in "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292703

Source: Kisses From Italy, Inc.