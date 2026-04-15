QKS Group: Quantum Metric Named Most Valuable Pioneer in the QKS AI Maturity Matrix: Product Analytics Software, 2026

The QKS AI Maturity Matrix evaluates vendors based on AI Vision & Roadmap and AI Productization & Execution.

Quantum Metric earns the Most Valuable Pioneer distinction for its AI-driven product and digital experience intelligence platform powered by agentic AI.

PUNE, India, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Quantum Metric as the Most Valuable Pioneer (MVP) in the QKS AI Maturity Matrix: Product Analytics Software, 2026. The recognition highlights Quantum Metric's leadership in embedding AI across its platform and advancing agentic AI for digital experience intelligence, enabling organizations to transform behavioral data into real-time insights and measurable business outcomes.

"AI is fundamentally changing how organizations understand and improve digital experiences," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO of Quantum Metric. "Our vision is to move beyond traditional analytics toward agentic intelligence that helps teams quickly identify issues, understand their impact, and take action faster."

Manish Chand Thakur, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, states, " Quantum Metric distinguishes itself through its full-fidelity behavioral data foundation combined with AI-driven, agentic intelligence. The evolution of Felix AI into an agentic intelligence layer enables continuous journey monitoring, automated friction detection, and prioritized insights based on business impact. By transforming granular behavioral telemetry into real-time, decision-ready insights, Quantum Metric empowers enterprises to move from reactive analytics to proactive digital optimization. Its unified platform, strong mobile telemetry, and ability to correlate experience signals with measurable business outcomes position the company as a forward-looking leader in AI-driven product and experience analytics."

Quantum Metric addresses the growing need for AI-driven products and digital experience intelligence through a platform built on a full-fidelity behavioral data foundation. This enables AI models to operate with deeper context and accuracy across user behavior, journeys, and business outcomes. By consolidating behavioral, technical, and performance signals across web, mobile, and digital channels, the platform eliminates fragmented analytics and provides a shared, real-time view of user journeys across teams, without manual tagging or complex data pipelines. Felix AI, Quantum Metric's intelligence layer, combines session-level summarization with agentic capabilities that continuously monitor behavior across users, journeys, and KPIs.

Key AI-driven capabilities include:

Felix AI Summarization for session-level understanding, and Felix Agentic for continuous journey monitoring, impact quantification and recommended action across the digital experience

Real-time experience intelligence with proactive monitoring and automated anomaly detection

Unified behavioral data platform ensuring consistent, trusted insights

Cross-channel behavioral analytics across web and mobile environments

Opportunity quantification translating experience friction into measurable business impact

These capabilities enable product, engineering, analytics, and CX teams to collaborate on a unified intelligence layer - improving digital performance, accelerating root cause identification, and enabling continuous optimization of customer experiences at scale.

About the QKS AI Maturity Matrix:

The QKS AI Maturity Matrix is a proprietary research framework that evaluates how deeply vendors have embedded AI into their platforms by assessing AI strategy and real-world product execution. It provides a sector-specific view of AI innovation and groups vendors by maturity levels, helping enterprises identify leaders in AI-driven intelligence and digital transformation.

About Quantum Metric:

Quantum Metric is the digital analytics platform built for the world's leading enterprises. The company provides a customer-centric approach to capture, understand and act on the digital journeys that matter most, helping teams move from insight to action with speed and confidence. Powered by comprehensive experience data and AI-driven capabilities, Quantum Metric delivers deep, contextual understanding of customer behavior, friction, and business impact across digital journeys. Enterprises rely on Quantum Metric to align teams, prioritize action, and operate with clarity in complex digital environments. Today, Quantum Metric supports billions of digital interactions each month and reflects insights from roughly half of the world's internet users, serving global enterprises across industries. For more information, visit www.quantummetric.com

Media Contact:

Email:press@quantummetric.com

Contact Person: Lori Niquette

Website:https://www.quantummetric.com

Headquarters: 10807 New Allegiance Dr, Ste 155, Colorado Springs, CO 80921, USA

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

Media Contacts:

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PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

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EON Free Zone, Kharadi,

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Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

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